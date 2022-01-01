Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges

Di An Di Greenpoint

2,314 Reviews

$$

68 Greenpoint Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Popular Items

Cha Gio / Fried Imperial Rolls
Pho Ga / Chicken Pho
Bun Thit Nuong / Lemongrass Pork Bun Bowl

Dinner / Apps

Cha Gio / Fried Imperial Rolls

Cha Gio / Fried Imperial Rolls

$12.00

(3 pcs) Fried rice paper with pork, shrimp& wood ear mushrooms. Served with nuoc cham, herbs & lettuce for wrapping.

Cha Gio Chay / Vegan Fried Imperial Rolls

Cha Gio Chay / Vegan Fried Imperial Rolls

$12.00

(3 pcs) Fried rice paper with carrots, tofu & shiitake mushrooms. Served with vegan nuoc cham, herbs & lettuce for wrapping.

Goi Ga / Chicken & Cabbage Salad

Goi Ga / Chicken & Cabbage Salad

$17.00

Poached chicken, rau ram, shredded cabbage, pickled papaya, sliced onions, fried shallots, peanuts with nuoc cham and sesame rice cracker on the side.

Cuon Diep / Baby Mustard Green Roll (Vegan)

Cuon Diep / Baby Mustard Green Roll (Vegan)

$12.00

Crispy enoki mushrooms, woven vermicelli, pickles & fresh herbs. Served with spicy sesame coconut milk sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Dinner / Pho

Pho Thin Ha Noi / Wok-seared Beef Pho

Pho Thin Ha Noi / Wok-seared Beef Pho

$20.00

Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Happy Valley brisket, egg yolk & scallions.

Pho Chay / Wok-seared Mushrooms Pho

Pho Chay / Wok-seared Mushrooms Pho

$20.00

Fresh Cana phở noodles, wok-seared Smallhold mushrooms, egg yolk, & scallions. Can be made vegan by omitting egg yolk.

Pho Ga / Chicken Pho

Pho Ga / Chicken Pho

$20.00

Bo Bo chicken broth, shredded chicken thigh, fresh Cana phở noodles, scallions, rau răm & fried shallots.

Dinner / Bun

Bun Thit Nuong / Lemongrass Pork Bun Bowl

Bun Thit Nuong / Lemongrass Pork Bun Bowl

$20.00

Fresh Cana bún noodles, smokey-charred lemongrass pork shoulder, lettuce, herbs, peanuts, fried shallots with nước chấm.

Dinner / Alcoholic Beverages (Must be 21 to Purchase)

Itami Onigoroshi Cup

Itami Onigoroshi Cup

$12.00

"Demon Slayer" Junmai Special Dry, Japan (6-oz Cup). Must be 21 to purchase.

Brooklyn Kura

Brooklyn Kura

$26.00+

USA rice meets the finest water from New York in this nuanced junmai-styled sake. Aromatic and fruit-forward with white flowers and tropical fruit. Vibrant and textured. MUST be kept cold. Must be 21 to purchase.

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00Out of stock

Puffed Rice Pale Ale

$13.00Out of stock

June Shine Passionfruit Vodka Soda

$10.00

June Shine Rum Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Bia Saigon

$7.00Out of stock

Lunar Seltzer Passionfruit

$10.00

Singha

$7.00

Dinner / Non-Acoholic Beverages

Phony Negroni

$11.00

St. Agrestis Non Alcoholic Cocktail (6.8 fl oz)

Nguyen Coffee Supply Cold Brew: Classic Black

$8.00
Sanzo Asian Pear

Sanzo Asian Pear

$4.00

Asian-inspired sparkling water. Made with real fruit, 0g sugar. (12oz)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery Area: Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Long Island City Phở / Restaurant / Bar / Vietnamese Cuisine

Website

Location

68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Directions

Gallery
Di An Di image
Di An Di image
Di An Di image
Di An Di image

