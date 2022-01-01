Greenpoint restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenpoint restaurants
Toast

Greenpoint's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Greenpoint restaurants

Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kra Pow$15.00
String bean, bell pepper, garlic, Thai chili and Thai basil served over Jasmine rice.(Spicy) (contains oyster sauce)
Pad See Ew$14.50
Flat rice noodle stir fried with eggs, garlic, Chinese broccoli and sweet soy sauce (vegetarian)
Gang Keaw Wan$15.00
Green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrot, bell pepper, Thai basil and Kaffir lime leaf. Jasmine rice on the side. (GF)(Contain fish sauce, SPICY)
More about Little Tiffin
21 Greenpoint image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Greenpoint

21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
Cheeseburger$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
Gumbo$24.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage Gumbo over Jasmine Rice
More about 21 Greenpoint
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Ginger-Soy Vinegar Dip
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Israel Couscous Tomato Soup$4.00
Our delicious and chunky Israel Couscous Tomato Soup
Beyond Beef Empanadas$13.00
Wheat flour empanadas, stuffed with Beyond Beef, stewed tomatoes and spices. Served with a side of Jungle Romesco dressing and our special Chimichurri sauce
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Sup Crab image

SEAFOOD • CRAB

Sup Crab

664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers.
Seafood Gumbo$6.99
Shrimp, Squid, and Sausage with assorted veggies
Dry Pot Stir Fry$15.99
Vegetable medley you will typically find in a traditional "Hot Pot" stirred fried to perfection with Szechuan spices, served with a side of jasmin white rice.
—Vegetarian friendly.
More about Sup Crab
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harumaki$6.50
Vegetable spring roll.
Sake$4.00
Salmon
Maguro$4.00
Tuna
More about Wasabi- BK
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Potato Pancake (VG)$11.00
Grilled Salmon w/ Dill$17.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Di An Di image

SOUPS

Di An Di

68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (2314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wok-Seared Beef Pho / Pho Thin$20.00
Ha Noi Style Pho, Brisket & Alliums, 'Cana' Noodle, Egg, Server with Banh Quay, Picked Garlic & Fresh Chili
Fried Imperial Rolls / Cha Gio$12.00
Rice Paper / Ground Pork / Shrimp / Water Chestnut
Cuon Diep / Baby Mustard Green Roll (Vegan)$12.00
Baby Mustard Leaf / Enoki Mushroom / Coconut-Cilantro Sauce
More about Di An Di
Maman Greenpoint image

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman Greenpoint
Rule of Thirds image

 

Rule of Thirds

171 Banker St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuzu Hot Honey Salad$16.00
Yuzu vinaigrette, hot honey, fennel, radish, buckwheat.
Karaage$15.00
Fried chicken, ginger soy, tartar sauce
Blade Steak Tonkatsu$39.00
fatty pork shoulder, panko, kasu koji marinade, paul-dog sauce
More about Rule of Thirds
Charlotte Patisserie image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charlotte Patisserie

596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
Morning Sandwich$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll
More about Charlotte Patisserie
99 Franklin image

 

99 Franklin

99 franklin st, Greenpoint

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 99 Franklin
Wanpaku image

CURRY • RAMEN • NOODLES

Wanpaku

621 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wanpaku
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gem Salad$15.00
Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts
Burger$18.00
White Cheddar, Pickles, L.T.O. & Burger Sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Red curry mayo & pickled onions
More about Esme

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenpoint

Miso Soup

Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Gumbo

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Dumplings

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Greenpoint to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston