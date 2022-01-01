Greenpoint restaurants you'll love
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pad Kra Pow
|$15.00
String bean, bell pepper, garlic, Thai chili and Thai basil served over Jasmine rice.(Spicy) (contains oyster sauce)
|Pad See Ew
|$14.50
Flat rice noodle stir fried with eggs, garlic, Chinese broccoli and sweet soy sauce (vegetarian)
|Gang Keaw Wan
|$15.00
Green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrot, bell pepper, Thai basil and Kaffir lime leaf. Jasmine rice on the side. (GF)(Contain fish sauce, SPICY)
More about 21 Greenpoint
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
21 Greenpoint
21 Greenpoint, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fries
|$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
|Gumbo
|$24.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage Gumbo over Jasmine Rice
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
Ginger-Soy Vinegar Dip
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Israel Couscous Tomato Soup
|$4.00
Our delicious and chunky Israel Couscous Tomato Soup
|Beyond Beef Empanadas
|$13.00
Wheat flour empanadas, stuffed with Beyond Beef, stewed tomatoes and spices. Served with a side of Jungle Romesco dressing and our special Chimichurri sauce
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Sup Crab
SEAFOOD • CRAB
Sup Crab
664 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.99
Mixed greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers.
|Seafood Gumbo
|$6.99
Shrimp, Squid, and Sausage with assorted veggies
|Dry Pot Stir Fry
|$15.99
Vegetable medley you will typically find in a traditional "Hot Pot" stirred fried to perfection with Szechuan spices, served with a side of jasmin white rice.
—Vegetarian friendly.
More about Wasabi- BK
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Harumaki
|$6.50
Vegetable spring roll.
|Sake
|$4.00
Salmon
|Maguro
|$4.00
Tuna
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Potato Pancake (VG)
|$11.00
|Grilled Salmon w/ Dill
|$17.00
More about Di An Di
SOUPS
Di An Di
68 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wok-Seared Beef Pho / Pho Thin
|$20.00
Ha Noi Style Pho, Brisket & Alliums, 'Cana' Noodle, Egg, Server with Banh Quay, Picked Garlic & Fresh Chili
|Fried Imperial Rolls / Cha Gio
|$12.00
Rice Paper / Ground Pork / Shrimp / Water Chestnut
|Cuon Diep / Baby Mustard Green Roll (Vegan)
|$12.00
Baby Mustard Leaf / Enoki Mushroom / Coconut-Cilantro Sauce
More about Maman Greenpoint
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Rule of Thirds
Rule of Thirds
171 Banker St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Yuzu Hot Honey Salad
|$16.00
Yuzu vinaigrette, hot honey, fennel, radish, buckwheat.
|Karaage
|$15.00
Fried chicken, ginger soy, tartar sauce
|Blade Steak Tonkatsu
|$39.00
fatty pork shoulder, panko, kasu koji marinade, paul-dog sauce
More about Charlotte Patisserie
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charlotte Patisserie
596 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$14.00
Rye bread, (no bread substitution) Gruyere cheese, black forest ham, house made creamy bechamel.
|Morning Sandwich
|$11.00
2 eggs, crispy bacon and cheddar on Kaiser roll