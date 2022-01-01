Wasabi- BK imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Wasabi- BK 638 Manhattan Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

638 Manhattan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake
Shisito Pepper
Regular Maki Dinner

Soup

Baby Clam Soup

$7.00
Clear Soup

Clear Soup

$3.00

Hot and Spicy Seafood Soup

$10.00

Shrimp, scallop, and fish cake in spicy seafood broth.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seafood Soup

$10.00

Seafood broth with shrimp, fish, kani, scallop, fish cake and vegetable

Salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and avocado.

Green Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot.

Grilled baby octopus salad

$14.00

Hawaiian Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Mixed green, fruit, tuna, salmon, white fish with tropical dressing.

Hijiki salad

Hijiki salad

$8.00

Marinated black seaweed with bean curd and carrot.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$9.00

Crabmeat, seaweed, cucumber, masago, tempura flakes and mayonaisse.

Mango Avocado Salad

$10.00

Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.

Salad Small

$3.00

Seaweed salad

$8.00

Smoked salmon skin salad

$9.00

Green salad with crispy smoked salmon, garlic bits with chef savory sauce

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$14.00

Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.

Wasabi Seafood salad

$14.00

Green salad with seaweed, shrimp, kani, tako, and white fish.

Appetizer from Sushi Bar

Angel Martini

$13.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon.

Idako

$14.00

Grilled marinated baby octopus w/ seaweed and cucumber.

Mixed Oshinko

$8.00

Assorted Japanese pickles.

Pepper Tuna

$16.00

Served with ponzu sauce and wasabi mayo.

Popper ( Crispy Spicy Tuna )

$16.00
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$16.00

8 pcs of assorted Sashimi.

Sashimi Ceviche

Sashimi Ceviche

$16.00

Choice of Tuna or Salmon or Yellowtail or mixed with avocado, onion, tomato, avocado, cilantro and apple.

Stuffed Jalapeno

Stuffed Jalapeno

$15.00
Sunomono

Sunomono

$14.00

Assorted seafood in vinagrette sauce.

Sushi Appetizer

$15.00

4 pcs of assorted Sushi.

Tako Su

Tako Su

$16.00

Octopus, cucumber, seaweed in vinagrette sauce

TarTar

$15.00

Choice of Tuna or Salmon or Yellowtail with avocado in special sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared Tuna served with vinaigrette sauce.

Wild West Salmon

$15.00

Chopped salmon, avocado, green pepper, red pepper, tomato, mayonaisse, wasabi and black tobiko served with yuzu sauce.

Yellowtail Jalapeno Appetizer

Yellowtail Jalapeno Appetizer

$18.00

Thin sliced yellowtail served with yuzu and ponzu sauce.

Appetizer from Kitchen

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$7.00

Deep fried bean curd with savory sauce.

Beef Negimaki Appetizer

$14.00

Rolled beef with scallion

Black Cod Appetizer

Black Cod Appetizer

$16.00

Sauteed black cod, asparagus, served with white miso sauce.

Chicken Kara Age Appetizer

Chicken Kara Age Appetizer

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken seasoning in ginger sauce with special sauce.

Coconut shrimp ( 5 )

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy pea pod with kosher salt

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Gently fried with red or green pepper, onion, scallion.

Gyoza

$9.00

Meat and vegetable dumpling

Harumaki

Harumaki

$7.00

Vegetable spring roll.

House Dumpling

$7.50

Seafood and vegetable dumpling pan fried or steam.

Ikamaru

Ikamaru

$13.00

Grilled squid with spicy sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

$8.50

Oshitashi

$8.00

Cold spinach with soy vinagrette sauce and bonito flake.

Pork Satay (3 skewers) NEW

$8.50
Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp with sweet mayonaisse.

Shisito Pepper

Shisito Pepper

$8.00
Shumai

Shumai

$7.50

Steamed shrimp dumpling.

Shumai Katsu

$8.00

Breaded fried shrimp dumplings.

Steam Vegetables

$7.00

Takoyaki (6 pcs)

$7.00
Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Shrimp and Vegetable deep fried in delicious batter.

Watercress

$8.50Out of stock

Fresh watercress in mild garlic and sesame sauce.

Yasai Gyoza

Yasai Gyoza

$7.50

Vegetable wrapped in spinach dough.

Yu Tofu

$7.00

Tofu, chinese cabbage, shiitake in konbu broth.

Corn Fritter (3 pcs )

$8.00

Sate Ayam 4 skewer (Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce)

$13.00

Sate Babi (4 pcs skewers with sweet soy , kaffir lime, and chili sauce)

$13.00

Sushi or Sashimi A La Carte

Albacore

Albacore

$5.00

Seared Spicy Bonito

Australia sweet shrimp

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp

Ebi

Ebi

$3.50

Shrimp

Hamachi

$4.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro

$5.00
Hirame

Hirame

$4.00

Fluke

Hokkigai

$4.00

Surf Clam

Hotatei

$7.50

Scallop

Ika

$4.00

Squid

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Inari

$3.00

Tofu Skin

Kani

$3.50

Crab Stick

Maguro

Maguro

$4.00

Tuna

Masago

$4.00

Smelt Roe

Red Tobiko

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

Saba

$4.00

Mackerel

Sake

Sake

$4.00

Salmon

Sake Kunsei

Sake Kunsei

$4.50

Smoked salmon

Sake Toro

$5.00
Sawara

Sawara

$4.00

Spanish Mackerel

Shiro Maguro

Shiro Maguro

$4.00

White Tuna

Suzuki

Suzuki

$4.00

Stripped Bass

Tako

Tako

$4.50

Octopus

Tamago

Tamago

$3.50

Egg Cake

Toro

$8.00

Fatty tuna

Unagi

$4.50

Eel

Uni (Sea Urchin )

$9.00

Chu Toro

$7.00

Udon or Soba

Beef Soup

$17.00

Chicken Soup

$14.00

Hot and Spicy Seafood Udon

$17.00

Chef Special in spicy soup and vegetable, kani, shrimp, scallop, and fish cake.

Mixed Mushroom Soup

$13.00

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

Chicken, Kani, vegetable and egg in noodle soup and shrimp tempura.

Seafood Soup

$17.00

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Japanese noodle in soy sauce flavor with sliced pork, spinach and egg.

Tempura Soup

$16.00

Vegetable in noodle soup with 2 pcs shrimp and vegetable tempura on the side.

Vegetable Soup

$13.00

Yaki Soba (Fried Noodle)

$16.00

Thin Stir Fried Noodle with assorted vegetables.

Yaki Udon (Fried Noodle)

$16.00

Thick stir Fried Noodle with assorted vegetables.

Yosenabe

$19.00

Yam noodle with assorted vegetables simmered in a rich konbu sauce.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Vegetarian Rolls

AAC (Avocado, Asparagus, and Cucumber)

$6.50

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado roll

$5.50

Cucumber roll

$5.00

Kampio

$5.50

Pickled squash

MAC (Mango Avocado Cucumber)

$6.00

Mango cucumber

$5.50

Oshinko

$5.50

Yellow pickled radish

Peanut Avocado

$6.00

Shiitake

$5.50

Japanese marinated mushroom

Sweet Potato

$5.50

Lightly deep fried

Tomato Avocado

$6.00

Umeshiso

$6.50

Plum Paste with mint leaf and cucumber.

Yamagobo

$5.50

Pickled burdock

Yasai Maki

$7.00

Kampio, oshinko, cucumber, avocado, and yamagobo.

Zen Zen

$8.00

Seaweed, tofu skin, asparagus, and mushroom.

Regular Rolls or Hand Rolls

-------------------------------

California Roll

$6.50

Chicken Tempura roll

$8.50

Ebi Mango Roll

$7.50

Ebi salad Roll

$7.50

Futomaki (5pcs) Roll

$9.00

Hamachi Negi Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail with scallion

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Sakekawa Roll

$7.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Samurai Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Asparagus Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

Smoked Salmon roll

$8.00

Spicy Kani Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Jalapeno Scallion Roll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Tako Roll

$9.00

Tekka (Tuna)

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cucumber

$7.50

Unagi Avocado Roll

$8.00

Unagi cucumber Roll

$8.00

White Fish Negi Roll

$7.50

White Tuna Negi Roll

$7.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

Sushi Platter

California Dinner

$19.00

3 california Rolls

Chirashi (Dinner)

$32.50

15 pcs Assorted Raw Fish on a bed of rice.

Combo Veggie Maki

$17.50
House Sashimi (Dinner)

House Sashimi (Dinner)

$30.50

15 pcs of assorted sashimi.

Imperial Sashimi

Imperial Sashimi

$34.50

Mixed Party Platter ( Choose any 6 Regular Rolls and 3 Special Rolls)

$95.00

Omakase Style Sushi (10 pcs)

$55.00

Omakase Style Sushi (5 pcs)

$30.00

Custom Regular platter (Choose any 10 Regular Rolls except Spicy Scallop Rolls)

$75.00

Custom Special Platter (Choose any 6 Special Rolls)

$105.00
Regular Maki Dinner

Regular Maki Dinner

$20.50
Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$32.50

7 pcs Salmon Sushi and 1 Salmon roll.

Salmon don

Salmon don

$31.50
Sanshoku

Sanshoku

$28.50

Sashimi for 2 ( Anime Platter )

$70.00

Sushi A (Dinner)

$25.50

Sushi and Sashimi ( Susaca ) Dinner

$31.00

Sushi and Sashimi for 2 ( Susawake )

$78.00

16 pcs of Sashimi, 10 pcs of sushi, Crazy Tuna roll, and Green dragon Roll.

Sushi B (Dinner)

$27.50

Sushi C (Dinner)

$31.50

Sushi for 2 ( OGs Platter )

$66.00

Trimaki

$18.50

Tuna roll , Salmon roll & California roll

Trimaki II

Trimaki II

$21.50
Tuna Dinner

Tuna Dinner

$33.50
Unaju

Unaju

$29.50

Chef's Special Rolls

Alaska Roll

$11.00

Smoked salmon, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and masago outside.

Amazing Lobster Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, avocado, and eel inside, lobster salad on top with layer of sliced mango served with chili tropical fruit sauce and caviar.

Angel Roll

$17.00

Pepper Tuna, onion, spicy sauce, and crunchy inside topped with eel, salmon, yellowtail, pepper white tuna served with special sauce, massage, and scallion.

Angry Dragon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, spicy snow crab on top served with chefs special sauce.

Bedford Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, asparagus, cucumber, crunch, and masago outside.

Black Dragon Roll

$17.00

Scallop tempura, eel, mango, with black pepper tuna, avocado on topped.

Boston Roll

$12.00

Tuna, crab stick, mayo, cucumber, avocad0 and masago outside.

Broadway Roll

$18.00

Salmon avocado topped with crunchy spicy tuna.

Brooklyn Roll

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura, fresh crab meat, avocado, eel, free mango, topped with black tobiko with three different dipping sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$12.50

Grilled chicken inside topped with spinach and ground peanut served with teriyaki sauce.

Christine Roll

Christine Roll

$21.00

Spicy kani, pear, topped with salmon avocado and 4 different kinds of tobiko served with honey miso sauce.

Crazy Tuna Roll

$19.00

Pepper tuna, avocado, scallion, topped with spicy tuna, pearl rice and special sauce.

Crispy Green Roll

Crispy Green Roll

$14.50

Crunchy spicy scallop with tobiko Roll

$15.00
Fancy Dragon Roll

Fancy Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, crabmeat, avocado, mango, cucumber, topped with eel served with eel sauce.

Florida Roll

Florida Roll

$17.00

Crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, Lime segment, pearl rice, with spicy mayo and soy wrapped.

Futomaki full ( 10 piece ) Roll

$15.00

Tamago, kani, kanpyo, oshinko, avocado, cucumber, and yamagobo.

Giants Roll

$20.00

Crunchy spicy salmon, jalapeño inside, topped with seared pepper salmon, ikura, and wasabi sauce.

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber inside sliced avocado on topped served with eel sauce.

Greenpoint Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail, yamagobo, crab stick, avocado, scallion, and masago.

Happy Roll

$14.00

Eel, spicy tuna, avocados and crunchy inside topped with tempura banana.

Healthy Roll

$14.00

Hijiki, asparagus, avocado, tofu skin, inside topped with spinach.

Hot Mama Roll

Hot Mama Roll

$18.00

Spicy shrimp, spicy kani, avocado topped with seared spicy scallop, fish egg and spicy mayo.

Ikura Roll

$14.00

Lobster King Roll

$18.00

Lobster salad, avocado, topped with kani, crunchy and spicy mayo.

Lobster Tempura roll ( 5 pcs )

$18.00

Lobster tempura, spring mix, avocado and tobiko. (5 pcs)

Mt Fuji Roll

Mt Fuji Roll

$18.00

Deep fried california , with spicy tuna on top crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.

Park Roll

$19.00

Spicy white tuna, avocado, crunchy topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, lemon cilantro and special sauce.

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko inside topped with special seaweed and special sauce.

Pizza sushi

Pizza sushi

$18.00

Sliced tuna or salmon or mixed on a crispy dough served with wasabi special sauce, scallion, tobiko and white truffle sauce.

Poppers

$16.00

Crunchy spicy tuna on crispy rice.

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, avocado over California roll.

Rock and Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber inside, topped with pepper white tuna, sweet chili and hot sauce.

Salmon Tempura roll

$8.00

Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber served with eel sauce.

Soy Wrap Roll

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Eel, avocado, and tobiko, wrapped in soybean paper with special sauce.

Spicy Girl Roll

Spicy Girl Roll

$19.00

Inside spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail avocado, topped with spicy salmon, served with seasonal spicy sauce, eel sauce, crunchy, masago, and scallion.

Spicy Snow Crab California Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$14.00

Crunchy spicy tuna inside and avocado on top.

Spicy Tuna Sandwich Roll

Spicy Tuna Sandwich Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, eel , avocado, red tobiko, and crunchy, triangle shaped served with eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, mixed green, furikake, masago served with eel sauce.

Temptation Roll

$17.00

Tempura fried roll, inside eel, smoked salmon, avocado, kani topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, fish egg and scallion.

Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Tiffany Roll

$15.00

Deep fried California, served with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago and scallion.

Tobiko Roll

$14.50

Tokyo Roll

$15.00

Eel tempura, avocado, mixed green, cucumber and tobiko.

Truffle Roll

$17.00

Crunchy spicy salmon served with kosher truffle oil.

Veggie Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Mixed veggie tempura roll with avocado, kanpyo, oshinko, and shiitake on top.

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, banana, topped with spicy tuna.

Wasabi Knock-Out Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon, kani, topped with salmon avocado crunchy, masago and spicy mayo.

Wasabi Roll

Wasabi Roll

$20.00

Fresh crab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, black tobiko, served with eel sauce, spicy sauce and wasabi sauce.

Carribean Roll

$17.00

Kiwi Roll

$16.00

Crunchy Dragon

$18.00

Fantasy Roll

$18.00

Naruto Style

Eel, Spicy Snow Crab, and Avocado naruto

$15.00

Kani Avocado Naruto

$12.00
Spicy Tuna avocado naruto

Spicy Tuna avocado naruto

$14.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, and tobiko naruto

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, and tobiko naruto

$15.00

Dinner Entree

Beef Broccoli Dinner

$19.00

Beef Negimaki Dinner

$22.00

Rolled Beef with Scallion

Black Cod Miso Dinner

$27.00

Black Cod miso with asparagus served with brown rice

Chicken Broccoli Dinner

$17.00
Chicken Kara Age Dinner

Chicken Kara Age Dinner

$20.00

Crispy fried chicken seasoning in ginger sauce served with tonkatsu sauce.

Japanese Fried Rice with Beef

$18.00

Japanese Fried Rice with Chicken

$16.00

japanese Fried Rice with Shrimp

$17.00

Tonkatsu (Pork Katsu) Dinner

$21.00

Fried pork cutlet served with tonkatsu sauce

Torikatsu (Chicken Katsu) Dinner

$21.00

Fried chicken cutlet served with tonkatsu sauce

Mixed Rice Dishes

$18.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Sate ayam (chicken satay ) 5 skewer with rice

$17.00

Teriyaki

Angus Steak Teriyaki

$23.00

7 - 8 oz Grilled Angus Steak & Vegetable

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$18.00

Combo Teriyaki Dinner

$23.00

Choose of 2 items ( Chicken, Salmon, Shrimp, Steak, and Scallop)

Fillet Mignon Teriyaki

$25.00

7 - 8 oz Grilled Fillet mignon & vegetable

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00

Scallop Teriyaki

$22.00

Seafood Teriyaki

$24.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$22.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$17.00

Tuna Teriyaki

$21.00

Vegetable Teriyaki

$17.00

Tempura

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$17.50

6 pcs of Chicken tempura and vegetables.

Combo Tempura Dinner

$19.00

3 pcs Shrimp, 3 pcs chicken & 4 pcs vegetables

Seafood Tempura Dinner

$23.00

2 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of scallop, 2 pcs of salmon, and 4 pcs vegatbles.

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$19.50

6 pcs of Shrimp tempura and vegetables.

Vegetables Tempura Dinner

$16.00

12 pcs of assorted vegetables

Donburi

Gyu Donburi

$18.50

Beef, vegetables and omellete

Katsu Donburi

$17.50

Oyako Donburi

$16.50

Sushi A Lunch

Out of stock

Sushi B lunch

Out of stock

Dinner Bento Combo

Dinner Bento Box Combo

$29.95

Served with Miso Soup, Salad, California roll, Shumai, Harumaki, Choices below any 2 items

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Fried Banana

$5.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Mousse Cake

$8.00
Mochi ice ice Cream

Mochi ice ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Boils Egg

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Crunchy

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Extra Pork Belly

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Salad dressing small size

$1.00

Sald dressing Large size

$7.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sushi rice

$3.00

Teriyaki sauce

$2.00

Tropical Sauce

$1.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sriracha

$1.50

Homemade Spicy Mayo (12 oz) Large

$10.00

Bento Teriyaki Dinner

Beef Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$18.00

Pork Teriyaki Dinner bento

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$16.00

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$17.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$17.50

Vegetable Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$15.50

Beef Negimaki Dinner bento

$17.50

Chicken Yakitori Dinner Bento

$16.50

Chicken Kara Age Dinner Bento

$16.50

Tonkatsu Dinner Bento

$17.50

Torikatsu Dinner Bento

$16.50

Fillet Mignon Teriyaki Dinner Bento

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Dinner Bento

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura Dinner Bento

$15.50

POKE BOWL

Maui Poke Bowl

Maui Poke Bowl

$21.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber ,peanut, seaweed salad, kani & mango.

Honolulu Poke bowl

Honolulu Poke bowl

$19.00

Shrimp, edamame, cucumber, scallions, massage, seaweed salad, kani & crispy garlic

Tofu Poke Bowl

$16.00

Edamame, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, nori strips, seaweed salad & avocado

AYCE (DINING ONLY)

AYCE LUNCH (MONDAY_THURSDAY)

$25.99

AYCE LUNCH (FRIDAY- SUNDAY)

$27.99

AYCE DINNER (MONDAY- THURSDAY)

$35.99

AYCE DINNER (FRIDAY-SUNDAY)

$37.99

Special of The week

Blue fin Chutoro SU /SA

$7.00

Blue Fin Otoro SU / SA

$8.00

Toro roll

$10.00

Soda/ Ice Tea

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Lychee Ramune Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Ramune Soda

$5.00

Orange Ramune Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Honest Green Tea

$3.50

Honest Peach Tea

$3.50

Honest Half Lemonade Half Ice Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Pellegrino (500 ml)

$8.00

Perrier

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Grape Ramune Soda

$4.50

Melon Ramune Soda

$4.50

Homemade Ice Lemonade

$4.00

Homemade Ice Green Tea (Unsweetend)

$4.00

Homemade Lavender Lemonade (16 oz)

$4.00

Beer (Alcohol)

Orion

$6.00

Sapporo Bottle (S)

$5.00

Sapporo Bottle (L )

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban (S)

$5.00

Kirin Light (S)

$5.00

Kyoto White Ale

$10.00

Wine (Alcohol)

Cabernet by glass

$6.00

Cabernet (750 ml )

$18.00

Cabernet (1,5L)

$27.00

Merlot by glass

$6.00

Merlot (750 ml)

$18.00

Merlot (1.5L)

$27.00

Pinot Grigio by glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio(750 ml)

$18.00

Pinot Grigio (1.5 L )

$27.00

Plum Wine by glass

$7.00

Plum Wine (750 ml )

$19.00

Chardonay by glass

$6.00

Chardonay (750 ml )

$18.00

Chardonay (1,5 L)

$25.00

Prosecco (187 ML)

$11.00

Cocktails (Alcohol)

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Green Tea MOJITO

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Green Tea MOJITO

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Oolong Tea Old Fashoined

$13.00

Saketini

$12.00

Tequila Shot

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Vodka on The Beach

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$11.00

Sake (Alcohol)

Hot Sake (S)

$5.00

Hot Sake (L)

$8.00

Ozeky Dry Filetered (750 ml)

$30.00

Ozeky Dry Filetered (375 ml)

$18.00

Nigori Sake Unfiltered (375 ml)

$20.00

Lychee Sake (750 ml)

$34.00

Shirakabe Gura (300 ml )

$18.00Out of stock
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai (300 ML)

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai (300 ML)

$24.00

Mio Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Sayuri Nigori Sake

$18.00

Ozeki dry Filetered (720 ml )

$30.00

Kubota Manju ( 300 ml )

$55.00

Kubota Manju is the paramount of the "Kubota" series. Has a plush, creamy, and several layers of complex flavor and umami.

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo ( 720 ml )

$62.00

Hakutsuru Junmai (300 ml)

$18.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)

$35.00Out of stock

REI Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)

$25.00Out of stock

Sho Chiku Bai (300 ml)

$18.00Out of stock

Ozeki Dry ( 180 ML )

$10.00

Mocktail

Black Tea Lychee Mocktail

$7.00

Green Tea Mojito Mocktail

$7.00

Lychee Martini Mocktail

$7.00

Oolong Peach Soda Mocktail

$7.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative Japanese Cuisine. Come and Enjoy your experience with us.

Website

Location

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Directions

Gallery
Wasabi- BK image
Wasabi- BK image

Map
