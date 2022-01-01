- Home
Wasabi- BK 638 Manhattan Avenue
No reviews yet
638 Manhattan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Popular Items
Soup
Salad
Avocado Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and avocado.
Green Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot.
Grilled baby octopus salad
Hawaiian Sashimi Salad
Mixed green, fruit, tuna, salmon, white fish with tropical dressing.
Hijiki salad
Marinated black seaweed with bean curd and carrot.
Kani Salad
Crabmeat, seaweed, cucumber, masago, tempura flakes and mayonaisse.
Mango Avocado Salad
Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.
Salad Small
Seaweed salad
Smoked salmon skin salad
Green salad with crispy smoked salmon, garlic bits with chef savory sauce
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
Mixed green, cubes tuna, served with spicy mayo.
Wasabi Seafood salad
Green salad with seaweed, shrimp, kani, tako, and white fish.
Appetizer from Sushi Bar
Angel Martini
Crunchy Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon.
Idako
Grilled marinated baby octopus w/ seaweed and cucumber.
Mixed Oshinko
Assorted Japanese pickles.
Pepper Tuna
Served with ponzu sauce and wasabi mayo.
Popper ( Crispy Spicy Tuna )
Sashimi Appetizer
8 pcs of assorted Sashimi.
Sashimi Ceviche
Choice of Tuna or Salmon or Yellowtail or mixed with avocado, onion, tomato, avocado, cilantro and apple.
Stuffed Jalapeno
Sunomono
Assorted seafood in vinagrette sauce.
Sushi Appetizer
4 pcs of assorted Sushi.
Tako Su
Octopus, cucumber, seaweed in vinagrette sauce
TarTar
Choice of Tuna or Salmon or Yellowtail with avocado in special sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Seared Tuna served with vinaigrette sauce.
Wild West Salmon
Chopped salmon, avocado, green pepper, red pepper, tomato, mayonaisse, wasabi and black tobiko served with yuzu sauce.
Yellowtail Jalapeno Appetizer
Thin sliced yellowtail served with yuzu and ponzu sauce.
Appetizer from Kitchen
Age Tofu
Deep fried bean curd with savory sauce.
Beef Negimaki Appetizer
Rolled beef with scallion
Black Cod Appetizer
Sauteed black cod, asparagus, served with white miso sauce.
Chicken Kara Age Appetizer
Crispy fried chicken seasoning in ginger sauce with special sauce.
Coconut shrimp ( 5 )
Edamame
Steamed soy pea pod with kosher salt
Fried Calamari
Gently fried with red or green pepper, onion, scallion.
Gyoza
Meat and vegetable dumpling
Harumaki
Vegetable spring roll.
House Dumpling
Seafood and vegetable dumpling pan fried or steam.
Ikamaru
Grilled squid with spicy sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
Oshitashi
Cold spinach with soy vinagrette sauce and bonito flake.
Pork Satay (3 skewers) NEW
Rock Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp with sweet mayonaisse.
Shisito Pepper
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling.
Shumai Katsu
Breaded fried shrimp dumplings.
Steam Vegetables
Takoyaki (6 pcs)
Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and Vegetable deep fried in delicious batter.
Watercress
Fresh watercress in mild garlic and sesame sauce.
Yasai Gyoza
Vegetable wrapped in spinach dough.
Yu Tofu
Tofu, chinese cabbage, shiitake in konbu broth.
Corn Fritter (3 pcs )
Sate Ayam 4 skewer (Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce)
Sate Babi (4 pcs skewers with sweet soy , kaffir lime, and chili sauce)
Sushi or Sashimi A La Carte
Albacore
Seared Spicy Bonito
Australia sweet shrimp
Sweet Shrimp
Ebi
Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hamachi Toro
Hirame
Fluke
Hokkigai
Surf Clam
Hotatei
Scallop
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Inari
Tofu Skin
Kani
Crab Stick
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
Smelt Roe
Red Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Sake Kunsei
Smoked salmon
Sake Toro
Sawara
Spanish Mackerel
Shiro Maguro
White Tuna
Suzuki
Stripped Bass
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg Cake
Toro
Fatty tuna
Unagi
Eel
Uni (Sea Urchin )
Chu Toro
Udon or Soba
Beef Soup
Chicken Soup
Hot and Spicy Seafood Udon
Chef Special in spicy soup and vegetable, kani, shrimp, scallop, and fish cake.
Mixed Mushroom Soup
Nabeyaki Udon
Chicken, Kani, vegetable and egg in noodle soup and shrimp tempura.
Seafood Soup
Shoyu Ramen
Japanese noodle in soy sauce flavor with sliced pork, spinach and egg.
Tempura Soup
Vegetable in noodle soup with 2 pcs shrimp and vegetable tempura on the side.
Vegetable Soup
Yaki Soba (Fried Noodle)
Thin Stir Fried Noodle with assorted vegetables.
Yaki Udon (Fried Noodle)
Thick stir Fried Noodle with assorted vegetables.
Yosenabe
Yam noodle with assorted vegetables simmered in a rich konbu sauce.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Vegetarian Rolls
AAC (Avocado, Asparagus, and Cucumber)
Asparagus
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado roll
Cucumber roll
Kampio
Pickled squash
MAC (Mango Avocado Cucumber)
Mango cucumber
Oshinko
Yellow pickled radish
Peanut Avocado
Shiitake
Japanese marinated mushroom
Sweet Potato
Lightly deep fried
Tomato Avocado
Umeshiso
Plum Paste with mint leaf and cucumber.
Yamagobo
Pickled burdock
Yasai Maki
Kampio, oshinko, cucumber, avocado, and yamagobo.
Zen Zen
Seaweed, tofu skin, asparagus, and mushroom.
Regular Rolls or Hand Rolls
-------------------------------
California Roll
Chicken Tempura roll
Ebi Mango Roll
Ebi salad Roll
Futomaki (5pcs) Roll
Hamachi Negi Roll
Yellowtail with scallion
Philadelphia Roll
Sakekawa Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Salmon Mango Roll
Salmon Roll
Samurai Roll
Shrimp Asparagus Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Smoked Salmon roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy White Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Jalapeno Scallion Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tako Roll
Tekka (Tuna)
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber
Unagi Avocado Roll
Unagi cucumber Roll
White Fish Negi Roll
White Tuna Negi Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Sushi Platter
California Dinner
3 california Rolls
Chirashi (Dinner)
15 pcs Assorted Raw Fish on a bed of rice.
Combo Veggie Maki
House Sashimi (Dinner)
15 pcs of assorted sashimi.
Imperial Sashimi
Mixed Party Platter ( Choose any 6 Regular Rolls and 3 Special Rolls)
Omakase Style Sushi (10 pcs)
Omakase Style Sushi (5 pcs)
Custom Regular platter (Choose any 10 Regular Rolls except Spicy Scallop Rolls)
Custom Special Platter (Choose any 6 Special Rolls)
Regular Maki Dinner
Salmon Dinner
7 pcs Salmon Sushi and 1 Salmon roll.
Salmon don
Sanshoku
Sashimi for 2 ( Anime Platter )
Sushi A (Dinner)
Sushi and Sashimi ( Susaca ) Dinner
Sushi and Sashimi for 2 ( Susawake )
16 pcs of Sashimi, 10 pcs of sushi, Crazy Tuna roll, and Green dragon Roll.
Sushi B (Dinner)
Sushi C (Dinner)
Sushi for 2 ( OGs Platter )
Trimaki
Tuna roll , Salmon roll & California roll
Trimaki II
Tuna Dinner
Unaju
Chef's Special Rolls
Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and masago outside.
Amazing Lobster Roll
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, and eel inside, lobster salad on top with layer of sliced mango served with chili tropical fruit sauce and caviar.
Angel Roll
Pepper Tuna, onion, spicy sauce, and crunchy inside topped with eel, salmon, yellowtail, pepper white tuna served with special sauce, massage, and scallion.
Angry Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, spicy snow crab on top served with chefs special sauce.
Bedford Roll
Smoked salmon, asparagus, cucumber, crunch, and masago outside.
Black Dragon Roll
Scallop tempura, eel, mango, with black pepper tuna, avocado on topped.
Boston Roll
Tuna, crab stick, mayo, cucumber, avocad0 and masago outside.
Broadway Roll
Salmon avocado topped with crunchy spicy tuna.
Brooklyn Roll
Shrimp Tempura, fresh crab meat, avocado, eel, free mango, topped with black tobiko with three different dipping sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken inside topped with spinach and ground peanut served with teriyaki sauce.
Christine Roll
Spicy kani, pear, topped with salmon avocado and 4 different kinds of tobiko served with honey miso sauce.
Crazy Tuna Roll
Pepper tuna, avocado, scallion, topped with spicy tuna, pearl rice and special sauce.
Crispy Green Roll
Crunchy spicy scallop with tobiko Roll
Fancy Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crabmeat, avocado, mango, cucumber, topped with eel served with eel sauce.
Florida Roll
Crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, Lime segment, pearl rice, with spicy mayo and soy wrapped.
Futomaki full ( 10 piece ) Roll
Tamago, kani, kanpyo, oshinko, avocado, cucumber, and yamagobo.
Giants Roll
Crunchy spicy salmon, jalapeño inside, topped with seared pepper salmon, ikura, and wasabi sauce.
Green Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber inside sliced avocado on topped served with eel sauce.
Greenpoint Roll
Yellowtail, yamagobo, crab stick, avocado, scallion, and masago.
Happy Roll
Eel, spicy tuna, avocados and crunchy inside topped with tempura banana.
Healthy Roll
Hijiki, asparagus, avocado, tofu skin, inside topped with spinach.
Hot Mama Roll
Spicy shrimp, spicy kani, avocado topped with seared spicy scallop, fish egg and spicy mayo.
Ikura Roll
Lobster King Roll
Lobster salad, avocado, topped with kani, crunchy and spicy mayo.
Lobster Tempura roll ( 5 pcs )
Lobster tempura, spring mix, avocado and tobiko. (5 pcs)
Mt Fuji Roll
Deep fried california , with spicy tuna on top crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.
Park Roll
Spicy white tuna, avocado, crunchy topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, lemon cilantro and special sauce.
Phoenix Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko inside topped with special seaweed and special sauce.
Pizza sushi
Sliced tuna or salmon or mixed on a crispy dough served with wasabi special sauce, scallion, tobiko and white truffle sauce.
Poppers
Crunchy spicy tuna on crispy rice.
Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, avocado over California roll.
Rock and Roll
Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber inside, topped with pepper white tuna, sweet chili and hot sauce.
Salmon Tempura roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber served with eel sauce.
Soy Wrap Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Eel, avocado, and tobiko, wrapped in soybean paper with special sauce.
Spicy Girl Roll
Inside spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail avocado, topped with spicy salmon, served with seasonal spicy sauce, eel sauce, crunchy, masago, and scallion.
Spicy Snow Crab California Roll
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna inside and avocado on top.
Spicy Tuna Sandwich Roll
Spicy tuna, eel , avocado, red tobiko, and crunchy, triangle shaped served with eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, mixed green, furikake, masago served with eel sauce.
Temptation Roll
Tempura fried roll, inside eel, smoked salmon, avocado, kani topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, fish egg and scallion.
Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll
Tiffany Roll
Deep fried California, served with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago and scallion.
Tobiko Roll
Tokyo Roll
Eel tempura, avocado, mixed green, cucumber and tobiko.
Truffle Roll
Crunchy spicy salmon served with kosher truffle oil.
Veggie Rainbow Roll
Mixed veggie tempura roll with avocado, kanpyo, oshinko, and shiitake on top.
Volcano Roll
Shrimp Tempura, banana, topped with spicy tuna.
Wasabi Knock-Out Roll
Spicy salmon, kani, topped with salmon avocado crunchy, masago and spicy mayo.
Wasabi Roll
Fresh crab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, black tobiko, served with eel sauce, spicy sauce and wasabi sauce.
Carribean Roll
Kiwi Roll
Crunchy Dragon
Fantasy Roll
Naruto Style
Dinner Entree
Beef Broccoli Dinner
Beef Negimaki Dinner
Rolled Beef with Scallion
Black Cod Miso Dinner
Black Cod miso with asparagus served with brown rice
Chicken Broccoli Dinner
Chicken Kara Age Dinner
Crispy fried chicken seasoning in ginger sauce served with tonkatsu sauce.
Japanese Fried Rice with Beef
Japanese Fried Rice with Chicken
japanese Fried Rice with Shrimp
Tonkatsu (Pork Katsu) Dinner
Fried pork cutlet served with tonkatsu sauce
Torikatsu (Chicken Katsu) Dinner
Fried chicken cutlet served with tonkatsu sauce
Mixed Rice Dishes
Vegetable Fried Rice
Sate ayam (chicken satay ) 5 skewer with rice
Teriyaki
Angus Steak Teriyaki
7 - 8 oz Grilled Angus Steak & Vegetable
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Combo Teriyaki Dinner
Choose of 2 items ( Chicken, Salmon, Shrimp, Steak, and Scallop)
Fillet Mignon Teriyaki
7 - 8 oz Grilled Fillet mignon & vegetable
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
Scallop Teriyaki
Seafood Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki
Tofu Teriyaki
Tuna Teriyaki
Vegetable Teriyaki
Tempura
Chicken Tempura Dinner
6 pcs of Chicken tempura and vegetables.
Combo Tempura Dinner
3 pcs Shrimp, 3 pcs chicken & 4 pcs vegetables
Seafood Tempura Dinner
2 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of scallop, 2 pcs of salmon, and 4 pcs vegatbles.
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
6 pcs of Shrimp tempura and vegetables.
Vegetables Tempura Dinner
12 pcs of assorted vegetables
Donburi
Dinner Bento Combo
Desserts
Sides
Boils Egg
Brown Rice
Crunchy
Eel sauce
Extra Pork Belly
Extra Sauce
Salad dressing small size
Sald dressing Large size
Sliced Avocado
Spicy Mayo
Sushi rice
Teriyaki sauce
Tropical Sauce
White Rice
Sriracha
Homemade Spicy Mayo (12 oz) Large
Bento Teriyaki Dinner
Beef Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Pork Teriyaki Dinner bento
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Vegetable Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Beef Negimaki Dinner bento
Chicken Yakitori Dinner Bento
Chicken Kara Age Dinner Bento
Tonkatsu Dinner Bento
Torikatsu Dinner Bento
Fillet Mignon Teriyaki Dinner Bento
Shrimp Tempura Dinner Bento
Vegetable Tempura Dinner Bento
POKE BOWL
AYCE (DINING ONLY)
Special of The week
Soda/ Ice Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Seltzer
Brisk
Lychee Ramune Soda
Strawberry Ramune Soda
Orange Ramune Soda
Honest Green Tea
Honest Peach Tea
Honest Half Lemonade Half Ice Tea
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Bottle water
Pellegrino (500 ml)
Perrier
Lemonade
Grape Ramune Soda
Melon Ramune Soda
Homemade Ice Lemonade
Homemade Ice Green Tea (Unsweetend)
Homemade Lavender Lemonade (16 oz)
Beer (Alcohol)
Wine (Alcohol)
Cabernet by glass
Cabernet (750 ml )
Cabernet (1,5L)
Merlot by glass
Merlot (750 ml)
Merlot (1.5L)
Pinot Grigio by glass
Pinot Grigio(750 ml)
Pinot Grigio (1.5 L )
Plum Wine by glass
Plum Wine (750 ml )
Chardonay by glass
Chardonay (750 ml )
Chardonay (1,5 L)
Prosecco (187 ML)
Cocktails (Alcohol)
Blue Hawaiian
Cosmopolitan
Gin and Tonic
Green Tea MOJITO
Long Island Ice Tea
Lychee Martini
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Peach Oolong Tea Old Fashoined
Saketini
Tequila Shot
Tequila Sunrise
Vodka on The Beach
Vodka Soda
Sake (Alcohol)
Hot Sake (S)
Hot Sake (L)
Ozeky Dry Filetered (750 ml)
Ozeky Dry Filetered (375 ml)
Nigori Sake Unfiltered (375 ml)
Lychee Sake (750 ml)
Shirakabe Gura (300 ml )
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai (300 ML)
Mio Sparkling Sake
Sayuri Nigori Sake
Ozeki dry Filetered (720 ml )
Kubota Manju ( 300 ml )
Kubota Manju is the paramount of the "Kubota" series. Has a plush, creamy, and several layers of complex flavor and umami.
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo ( 720 ml )
Hakutsuru Junmai (300 ml)
Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)
REI Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)
Sho Chiku Bai (300 ml)
Ozeki Dry ( 180 ML )
Mocktail
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:15 pm
Innovative Japanese Cuisine. Come and Enjoy your experience with us.
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222