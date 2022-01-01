Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Greenpoint

Go
Greenpoint restaurants
Toast

Greenpoint restaurants that serve chili

Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chili Paste$5.00
Homemade 4 oz Chili Paste ~ Ingredients: Red Chili Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Shallots, Ginger, Bay Leaf, Clove
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenpoint

Shrimp Tempura

Sashimi

Scallops

Edamame

Shumai

Cake

Stew

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Map

More near Greenpoint to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston