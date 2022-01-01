Cobble Hill restaurants you'll love

Cobble Hill's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
Ramen
French
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Cobble Hill restaurants

Karazishi Botan image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Karazishi Botan

255 smith st, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$8.00
Tossed with sushi vinegar & seaweed. Vegan.
Tan-Tan Men$16.00
No. 450: Porcini Mushroom-based Sesame Spicy Broth and kale noodles topped with spicy soy meat miso and cilantro. Vegan.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
More about Karazishi Botan
The Gumbo Bros image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Gumbo Bros

224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Okra$6.00
Nanny's Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Gulf Fried Shrimp Basket$16.50
More about The Gumbo Bros
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant

988 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Koobideh Kabob$22.00
Marinated grilled beef kabob skewered with pearl onions and bell peppers. Served with fries, rice, or salad.
Noosh Burger$18.00
Flame grilled 8 oz burger with your choice of toppings served on a brioche bun. Served with fries or a side salad.
Koufteh Ghelgheli$22.00
Persian style meatballs made from a 50/50 mix of house ground lamb and beef. Seasoned with turmeric and saffron.Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
More about BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
Bar Bête image

 

Bar Bête

263 Smith St, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thanksgiving meal for 1$75.00
Each Order will include the below items
The Bird
-Turkey breast
-Turkey Cracklings
-Glazed Confit Turkey Leg
-Giblet Gravy
Accompaniments
-Sourdough & Mushroom Stuffing w/ fine herbs, celery & leeks
-Brown butter rutabega w/grated nutmeg, pepitas & black pepper
-Cauliflower Gratin w/ gruyere & garlic breadcrumbs
-Green Bean Almondine w/almond, tarragon & shallot
-Cranberry Chutney w/ citrus & autumn spices
-Endive Salad w/ pomegranates, poached pear & sherry vinaigrette
Dessert
-Steamed Date Pudding w/ boozy creme anglaise
No substitutions allowed but will gladly omit items where possible for allergies & dietary restrictions
More about Bar Bête
149 Court St image

 

149 Court St

149 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 149 Court St
Restaurant banner

 

Brother's Bagels - Gus NRO

285 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brother's Bagels - Gus NRO
