Cobble Hill restaurants you'll love

Each Order will include the below items

The Bird

-Turkey breast

-Turkey Cracklings

-Glazed Confit Turkey Leg

-Giblet Gravy

Accompaniments

-Sourdough & Mushroom Stuffing w/ fine herbs, celery & leeks

-Brown butter rutabega w/grated nutmeg, pepitas & black pepper

-Cauliflower Gratin w/ gruyere & garlic breadcrumbs

-Green Bean Almondine w/almond, tarragon & shallot

-Cranberry Chutney w/ citrus & autumn spices

-Endive Salad w/ pomegranates, poached pear & sherry vinaigrette

Dessert

-Steamed Date Pudding w/ boozy creme anglaise

No substitutions allowed but will gladly omit items where possible for allergies & dietary restrictions

