Cobble Hill restaurants you'll love

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$8.00
Tossed with sushi vinegar & seaweed. Vegan.
|Tan-Tan Men
|$16.00
No. 450: Porcini Mushroom-based Sesame Spicy Broth and kale noodles topped with spicy soy meat miso and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Gumbo Bros
224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$6.00
|Nanny's Seafood Gumbo
|$7.00
|Gulf Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.50
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
988 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Koobideh Kabob
|$22.00
Marinated grilled beef kabob skewered with pearl onions and bell peppers. Served with fries, rice, or salad.
|Noosh Burger
|$18.00
Flame grilled 8 oz burger with your choice of toppings served on a brioche bun. Served with fries or a side salad.
|Koufteh Ghelgheli
|$22.00
Persian style meatballs made from a 50/50 mix of house ground lamb and beef. Seasoned with turmeric and saffron.Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
Bar Bête
263 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving meal for 1
|$75.00
Each Order will include the below items
The Bird
-Turkey breast
-Turkey Cracklings
-Glazed Confit Turkey Leg
-Giblet Gravy
Accompaniments
-Sourdough & Mushroom Stuffing w/ fine herbs, celery & leeks
-Brown butter rutabega w/grated nutmeg, pepitas & black pepper
-Cauliflower Gratin w/ gruyere & garlic breadcrumbs
-Green Bean Almondine w/almond, tarragon & shallot
-Cranberry Chutney w/ citrus & autumn spices
-Endive Salad w/ pomegranates, poached pear & sherry vinaigrette
Dessert
-Steamed Date Pudding w/ boozy creme anglaise
No substitutions allowed but will gladly omit items where possible for allergies & dietary restrictions
149 Court St
149 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.