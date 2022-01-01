Bushwick restaurants you'll love
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
Popular items
Chicken Kebab
|$19.50
Assorted Cold Dips
|$14.00
Baklava
|$7.95
ABE'S PAGODA BAR
108 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn
Popular items
Private Island Burger
|$13.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Romaine, Onion, on a Potato Bun
Headhunter
Fresh Watermelon, Jalapeño Pineapple & Mango Habanero-Infused Tequilas, Triple Sec, Ancho Reyes Poblano Verde, Passion,
Ginger, Vida Mezcal
Hot Dipped Chicken
|$13.00
Cornflake Crust, Chili Crisp, Dukes Mayo,
Bread & Butter Pickle, Romaine, Cilantro,
Scallion, on a Potato Bun
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca Restaurant
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$13.50
Spicy pork and pineapple, topped with salsa verde, crema and cotija cheese. Served with side of salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.75
Chicken in adobo sauce. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.75
served with rice and beans.
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Pho
|$19.00
AKA ‘chicken noodle soup” or “‘breakfast for dinner’ w/ free-range chicken, fresh rice noodles, and a fish sauce vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Spicy Green Curry
|$18.00
Chef Eric’s green curry brings all the boys to the yard (and they’re like, it’s better than yours 😉). Featuring surprise celebrity guest appearances from NYC’s Greenmarket, along with charred broccoli, soft tofu and shiitake mushrooms. Vegan
Vegetarian Dumplings du Jour
|$15.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings? Identify yourself please. These will convert you!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Black Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Salmon Fillet
|$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick
591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
SM Guacamole
|$2.00
Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.95