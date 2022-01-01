Bushwick restaurants you'll love

Go
Bushwick restaurants
Toast

Bushwick's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Bushwick restaurants

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kebab$19.50
Assorted Cold Dips$14.00
Baklava$7.95
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
ABE'S PAGODA BAR image

 

ABE'S PAGODA BAR

108 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Private Island Burger$13.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Pickles, Romaine, Onion, on a Potato Bun
Headhunter
Fresh Watermelon, Jalapeño Pineapple & Mango Habanero-Infused Tequilas, Triple Sec, Ancho Reyes Poblano Verde, Passion,
Ginger, Vida Mezcal
Hot Dipped Chicken$13.00
Cornflake Crust, Chili Crisp, Dukes Mayo,
Bread & Butter Pickle, Romaine, Cilantro,
Scallion, on a Potato Bun
More about ABE'S PAGODA BAR
Mesa Azteca Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca Restaurant

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.50
Spicy pork and pineapple, topped with salsa verde, crema and cotija cheese. Served with side of salad.
Enchiladas Suizas$18.75
Chicken in adobo sauce. Topped with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas$16.75
served with rice and beans.
More about Mesa Azteca Restaurant
Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Pho$19.00
AKA ‘chicken noodle soup” or “‘breakfast for dinner’ w/ free-range chicken, fresh rice noodles, and a fish sauce vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Spicy Green Curry$18.00
Chef Eric’s green curry brings all the boys to the yard (and they’re like, it’s better than yours 😉). Featuring surprise celebrity guest appearances from NYC’s Greenmarket, along with charred broccoli, soft tofu and shiitake mushrooms. Vegan
Vegetarian Dumplings du Jour$15.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings? Identify yourself please. These will convert you!
More about Falansai
Sea Wolf - Bushwick image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Kale Caesar$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Salmon Fillet$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
101 Wilson Bar image

HOT DOGS

101 Wilson Bar

101 Wilson Ave., Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
Takeout
More about 101 Wilson Bar
Bushniwa image

SUSHI

Bushniwa

250 varet street., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (218 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bushniwa
Honore Club image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Honore Club

173 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honore Club
Mi Bella Dama image

 

Mi Bella Dama

296 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mi Bella Dama
Restaurant banner

 

Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick

591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Guacamole$2.00
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Grilled Steak Taco$4.95
More about Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick
Restaurant banner

 

ten bells

65 irving avenue suite, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about ten bells

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bushwick

Enchiladas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Map

More near Bushwick to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Slope

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bay Ridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

DUMBO

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston