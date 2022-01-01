CONCRETE
CONCRETE is a collaborative vision fueled by the creative passions of the founders: art, music, and great food.
Established in 2017, we opened our doors to the public in July 2018. Located at the border of Bushwick and Bedstuy neighborhoods, our space values high quality service and freshly made Sicilian cuisine. Where Brooklyn and Sicily meet, at the corner of Broadway and Arion Place.
906 Broadway St.
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
