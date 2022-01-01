Go
Toast

Santa Panza

Dedicated to our most universal human tradition: the ritual of sharing an earthy and sustaining meal.

PIZZA • PASTA

1079 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)

Popular Items

Whipped Ricotta$9.00
roasted castelvetrano, urfa biber, preserved lemon, pizza bianca
Napoli Pizza$17.00
tomato, capers, olives,
anchovies, garlic, basil, oregano
Prosciutto & Funghi Pizza$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmacotto ham,
roasted mushrooms, basil
Winter Ortolana$19.00
mozzarella, gruyere, parmigiano, roasted leeks, roasted artichokes, aleppo
Salame Piccante Pizza$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, spicy soppressata, pickled chili, basil
Santa Panza Pizza$20.00
smoked scamorza, mozzarella,
fennel sausage, red onion, sage
Little Gem Salad$14.00
mixed little gem lettuce, caesar dressing,
watermelon radish, chives
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Chicories and Pear$14.00
frisee, castelfranco radicchio, pecorino, preserved lemon, shallot vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1079 Broadway

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheri's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Camillo

No reviews yet

Order and pay online! Contact-less pick up!

Lucky's Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Lucky's is a warm & intimate cocktail Lounge that offers a distinct spirit program accompanied by full flavored tapas.

Therapy Wine Bar 2.0

No reviews yet

Welcome to Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 a vibe in Bed-Stuy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston