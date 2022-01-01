Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants

Trad Room image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asian Market Salad$10.00
(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing
Real Crab California Roll$11.00
real crab, avocado, cucumber
Crispy Spicy Tuna$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH$3.99
Choice of plain, garlic, olive, scallion, or vegetable cream cheese on bread of your choice.
TUNA SANDWICH$6.99
Choice of regular, scallion, spicy, jalapeno, vegetable tuna on bread of your choice.
Basquiat's Bottle image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basquiat's Bottle

1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Liter Bottle Punch$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) Dark Rum, Mango, Guava, Lime and Soda, Spice. Must be 21 to purchase.
Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl & House Cocktail$23.00
Basmati Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, House Sriracha Aioli. Add a house cocktail to complete your order.
1 Liter Bottle Margarita$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) 100% agave tequila, house-made sour, triple sec. Must be 21 to purchase.
Eugene and Co. image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$6.39
 kani, cucumber & avocado cucumber wrapped, tuna, white tuna,salmon & avocado
Kani Salad Small$7.69
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Potato Bombers$6.89
thick cut batter dipped fries
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$23.00
Beef Bolognese, Guanciale, White Wine & Parmigiano
Salsiccia$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fennel Pork Sausage & Olives
Margherita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
Brain Food image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
Mediterranean Chicken$9.99
Za'atar grilled Chicken with Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Organic Romaine Lettuce
Iron Man Breakfast$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Free-range Eggs, Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese
Santa Panza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queen Mary Pizza$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Winter Ortolana$19.00
mozzarella, gruyere, parmigiano, roasted leeks, roasted artichokes, aleppo
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image

 

Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cassava Fries$4.50
Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
Fatty Tots$4.00
seasoned tater tots
Beyond Tenders$7.50
3 pc Beyond Tenders, with your choice of dipping sauce
Sofia and Grace Cookie Company image

 

Sofia and Grace Cookie Company

163 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nice Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nice Pizza

340 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Oaxaca Taqueria

478 Halsey Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2903 reviews)
Takeout
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

1116 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery

397 Greene ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango rum tart$5.00
Avocado Tostada$6.00
Empanadas$4.50
Restaurant banner

 

Fan Fan Donuts

448A Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bk

321 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wing Masters NYC image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Masters NYC

1114 Fulton street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
