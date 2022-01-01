Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants you'll love
Bedford Stuyvesant's top cuisines
Must-try Bedford Stuyvesant restaurants
More about Trad Room
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Asian Market Salad
|$10.00
(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing
|Real Crab California Roll
|$11.00
real crab, avocado, cucumber
|Crispy Spicy Tuna
|$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|Popular items
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH
|$3.99
Choice of plain, garlic, olive, scallion, or vegetable cream cheese on bread of your choice.
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$6.99
Choice of regular, scallion, spicy, jalapeno, vegetable tuna on bread of your choice.
More about Basquiat's Bottle
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basquiat's Bottle
1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|1 Liter Bottle Punch
|$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) Dark Rum, Mango, Guava, Lime and Soda, Spice. Must be 21 to purchase.
|Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl & House Cocktail
|$23.00
Basmati Rice, Black Beans, Peppers & Onions, House Sriracha Aioli. Add a house cocktail to complete your order.
|1 Liter Bottle Margarita
|$40.00
1 Liter Bottle - 32oz (Serves 15) 100% agave tequila, house-made sour, triple sec. Must be 21 to purchase.
More about Eugene and Co.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Confit Pulled BBQ Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Cabbage Slaw (cilantro Jalapeño and Red Onion), Smoked Paprika Mayo. Served with a side salad..
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
|Fingerling Potatoes
|$6.00
Salt Baked Fingerling Potatoes Cheddar Seasoned. Served with house made BBQ sauce.
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|California
|$6.39
kani, cucumber & avocado cucumber wrapped, tuna, white tuna,salmon & avocado
|Kani Salad Small
|$7.69
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
|Potato Bombers
|$6.89
thick cut batter dipped fries
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Rigatoni alla Bolognese
|$23.00
Beef Bolognese, Guanciale, White Wine & Parmigiano
|Salsiccia
|$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fennel Pork Sausage & Olives
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
More about Brain Food
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Mediterranean Chicken
|$9.99
Za'atar grilled Chicken with Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Organic Romaine Lettuce
|Iron Man Breakfast
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Free-range Eggs, Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese
More about Santa Panza
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Queen Mary Pizza
|$23.00
tomato, stracciatella, roasted campari tomato, basil
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Winter Ortolana
|$19.00
mozzarella, gruyere, parmigiano, roasted leeks, roasted artichokes, aleppo
More about Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers
537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cassava Fries
|$4.50
Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce
Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy
|Fatty Tots
|$4.00
seasoned tater tots
|Beyond Tenders
|$7.50
3 pc Beyond Tenders, with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Oaxaca Taqueria
478 Halsey Street, Brooklyn
More about Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
SANDWICHES
Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
397 Greene ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Mango rum tart
|$5.00
|Avocado Tostada
|$6.00
|Empanadas
|$4.50
More about Wing Masters NYC
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Masters NYC
1114 Fulton street, Brooklyn