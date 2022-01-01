Borough Park restaurants you'll love

Borough Park restaurants
Toast

Borough Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Bagels
Must-try Borough Park restaurants

10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FARINA BOWL$5.50
Delicious fresh hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
BASIC BREAKFAST$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Orchidea image

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served with our homemade Caesar dressing
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.00
Our delicious homemade cheesecake topped with our special strawberry sauce
Vegetable Soup$7.00
More about Orchidea
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Slice$3.75
1 Garlic Knots$0.50
Mini Blintzes
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kani Salad Small$7.89
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
California$6.69
 kani, cucumber & avocado
More about Sushi K Bar
Banner pic

 

Milk Crate

1278 49th St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO OPEN TOAST$12.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
Milk Crate Breakfast$14.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
Drip Coffee / Red Eye$1.75
Start Your Sad With an Organic Sweet, Clean, Smoky, & Nuanced Coffee Blend.
Comprised of 70% Espiritu Wari, Peru / 20% Jabanto Natural, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto Washed, Ethiopia
More about Milk Crate
Upside image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
UPSIDE FRIES - Hand Cut!$7.95
Hand-Cut Potato Fries, Salted and Served With Ketchup or Roasted Garlic Mayo
HEARTY CHICKEN SOUP
Homemade fresh chicken soup with diced vegetables.
PASTRAMI MALAWACH$22.00
Hummus, Sizzling Chopped Pastrami Mix on A Hot Malawach, Served with Garlic mayo.
More about Upside
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel$1.25
Choose a bagel! The best in Brooklyn!
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
Vegetable soup$7.99
Hearty vegetable soup, made from scratch, using only fresh market ingredients! The wholesomeness is evident in every spoonful.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar image

 

Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar

1415 ave m, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar

