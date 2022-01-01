Borough Park restaurants you'll love
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FARINA BOWL
|$5.50
Delicious fresh hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|BASIC BREAKFAST
|$8.00
Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.
More about Orchidea
Orchidea
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served with our homemade Caesar dressing
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
Our delicious homemade cheesecake topped with our special strawberry sauce
|Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|1 Garlic Knots
|$0.50
|Mini Blintzes
More about Sushi K Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Kani Salad Small
|$7.89
shredded kani, cucumber & spicy mayo, sesame seeds
|California
|$6.69
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Can
More about Milk Crate
Milk Crate
1278 49th St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|AVOCADO OPEN TOAST
|$12.00
Toasted MultiGrain Sourdough + Dressed Avocado Mash + Purple Onions + Tomato + Feta + Sunny Side On Top
|Milk Crate Breakfast
|$14.00
3 egg omelet + Avocado + Salad + Multigrain Sourdough Bread Buttered & Toasted
|Drip Coffee / Red Eye
|$1.75
Start Your Sad With an Organic Sweet, Clean, Smoky, & Nuanced Coffee Blend.
Comprised of 70% Espiritu Wari, Peru / 20% Jabanto Natural, Ethiopia / 10% Jabanto Washed, Ethiopia
More about Upside
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|UPSIDE FRIES - Hand Cut!
|$7.95
Hand-Cut Potato Fries, Salted and Served With Ketchup or Roasted Garlic Mayo
|HEARTY CHICKEN SOUP
Homemade fresh chicken soup with diced vegetables.
|PASTRAMI MALAWACH
|$22.00
Hummus, Sizzling Chopped Pastrami Mix on A Hot Malawach, Served with Garlic mayo.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.25
Choose a bagel! The best in Brooklyn!
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|Vegetable soup
|$7.99
Hearty vegetable soup, made from scratch, using only fresh market ingredients! The wholesomeness is evident in every spoonful.