Blintz in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve blintz

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE BLINTZES$5.50
fresh in house Cheese Blintzes, with Strawberry Dipper on the side.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Item pic

 

Orchidea

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Blintzes$14.00
Wonderful thin homemade blintzes filled with a sweet creamy cheese and served with strawberry sauce
More about Orchidea
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Blintz$3.50
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

