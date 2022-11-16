Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

10am Breakfast Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3808 13th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Popular Items

OMELETTE SANDWICH
BASIC BREAKFAST
TUNA SANDWICH

BREAKFAST

BASIC BREAKFAST

BASIC BREAKFAST

$9.00

Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.

BETTER BREAKFAST

BETTER BREAKFAST

$11.00

Breakfast Bread, Eggs any style, Home Fries, choice of salad, choice of spread on the bread.

BREAD & SPREADS

BREAD & SPREADS

$11.00

Breakfast Bread, Sliced Egg, Sliced Avocado, choice of scoop, 3 vegetables & dressing.

BOKER TOV

BOKER TOV

$12.00

Breakfast Bread, homemade Shakshuka, Caesar salad, choice of spread on the bread.

BALANCED BREAKFAST

BALANCED BREAKFAST

$12.00

Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.

PANCAKES

$8.00Out of stock

SALADS

TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD

TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Lettuce, cucumber, quinoa, mushrooms, sweet potato chips, teriyaki salmon fish, with teriyaki dressing.

PISTACHIO SALMON SALAD

PISTACHIO SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Lettuce, purple cabbage, mini peppers, sweet potato, honey mustard salmon with roasted pistachio, and honey mustard dressing.

KANI AVOCADO SALAD

KANI AVOCADO SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, kani, and spicy mayo.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, Parmesan Cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

NISH NOSH SALAD

NISH NOSH SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, Nish Nosh crackers, Nish Nosh dressing.

SWEET POTATO QUINOA SALAD

SWEET POTATO QUINOA SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet potato, quinoa, beets, shredded carrots, with a choice of dressing.

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$12.00

create your own large romaine salad bowl-choice 7 topping from our selection of fresh sliced roasted or grilled vegetables, with an optional scoop of a spread of choice.

TOASTS

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

*Hamotzi* 2 slices breads of your choice, Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, garlic butter, served with tomato dipper on the side.

SOURDOUGH PIZZA BREAD

SOURDOUGH PIZZA BREAD

$10.00Out of stock

*Hamotzi* 2 slices sourdough bread, Pizza sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with tomato dipper on the side.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

*Hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.

TOMATO AVOCADO TOAST

TOMATO AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

*Hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, smashed avocado, topped with diced tomato & purple onion, sunflower seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.

SHAKSHUKA SOURDOUGH TOAST

SHAKSHUKA SOURDOUGH TOAST

$14.00Out of stock

*Hamotzi* Toasted Sourdough bread, Smashed avocado, shakshuka blend, 1 egg omelette, topped with olive oil, salt & crushed pepper.

SPICY AVOCADO SOURDOUGH TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO SOURDOUGH TOAST

$12.00Out of stock

*Hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with sliced egg, chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.

SUNNYSIDE SOURDOUGH TOAST

SUNNYSIDE SOURDOUGH TOAST

$12.00Out of stock

*Hamotzi* Toasted Sourdough bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with a Sunnyside egg, with salt & crushed pepper

AVO-GREEK SOURDOUGH TOAST

AVO-GREEK SOURDOUGH TOAST

$12.00Out of stock

*hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, topped with tomato, purple onion and feta cheese.

AVO-TUNA SOURDOUGH TOAST

AVO-TUNA SOURDOUGH TOAST

$12.00

*hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, tuna, topped with sprouts and cucumber.

HEIMISH FRENCH TOAST

HEIMISH FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, salt & pepper.

SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, sugared cinnamon.

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH

$10.00

french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, shakshuka blend, israeli pickles.

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$12.00

*Hamotzi* tuna, mozzarella cheese, grilled vegetables, pesto sauce, on French Baguette.

MUSHROOM PANINI

MUSHROOM PANINI

$12.00

*Hamotzi* grilled baby bella mushroom, grilled onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.

VEGETABLE PANINI

VEGETABLE PANINI

$12.00

*Hamotzi* grilled Vegetables, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.

SANDWICHES

SCRAMBLED CROISSANT

SCRAMBLED CROISSANT

$12.00

fresh baked butter croissant, scrambled eggs with fried onion, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$11.00

Fresh baked Butter Croissant, choice of egg salad or tuna, lettuce, sliced tomato.

SUNNYSIDE SANDWICH

SUNNYSIDE SANDWICH

$8.00

Breakfast Bread, Sunnyside Egg, with a choice of toppings.

OMELETTE SANDWICH

OMELETTE SANDWICH

$7.00

Breakfast Bread, Egg Omelette, with a choice of toppings.

TUNA SANDWICH

TUNA SANDWICH

$6.50

Breakfast Bread, Tuna spread, with a choice of toppings.

HEIMISH TUNA SANDWICH

HEIMISH TUNA SANDWICH

$8.50

Heimish tuna spread, on house baked breakfast bread, includes 4 toppings.

AVOCADO SPREAD SANDWICH

AVOCADO SPREAD SANDWICH

$8.00

Breakfast Bread, Avocado spread, with a choice of toppings

LOX SPREAD SANDWICH

LOX SPREAD SANDWICH

$8.00

Breakfast Bread, Lox spread, with a choice of toppings.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$6.00

Breakfast Bread, Egg salad, with a choice of toppings.

SLICED EGG SANDWICH

SLICED EGG SANDWICH

$6.00

Breakfast Bread, Sliced egg, with a choice of toppings.

CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH

CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

Breakfast Bread, cream cheese, with a choice of toppings.

SPICY CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH

SPICY CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

Breakfast Bread, Spicy cream cheese, with a choice of toppings.

AMERICAN CHEESE SANDWICH

AMERICAN CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

Breakfast Bread, American cheese slices, with a choice of toppings.

BUTTER SANDWICH

$4.00

Breakfast Bread, Butter, with a choice of toppings.

GARLIC BUTTER SANDWICH

$4.00

Breakfast Bread, Garlic butter, with a choice of toppings.

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$5.00

Breakfast Bread, Peanut butter & jelly.

HOME FOOD

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$12.00

Cubed breaded salmon fish, with sweet potato chips, with spicy may on the side.

VEGETABLE SOUP

VEGETABLE SOUP

$6.50

Delicious fresh hot Vegetable soup.

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade French onion soup, served with mozzarella cheese.

BROCCOLI SOUP

$6.50
FARINA BOWL

FARINA BOWL

$6.50

Delicious homemade hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$6.00Out of stock

Delicious homemade Chocolate pudding served hot.

YOGURT BOWL

YOGURT BOWL

$6.00

bowl of Yogurt, with a choice of toppings.

COTTAGE CHEESE BOWL

COTTAGE CHEESE BOWL

$6.50

bowl of cottage cheese, red pepper, orange pepper, yellow pepper, cucumber, salt & pepper.

CHEESE BLINTZES

CHEESE BLINTZES

$10.00

Delicious homemade Cheese Blintzes, with Strawberry Dipper on the side.

PASTRIES

CINNAMON BUN

CINNAMON BUN

$5.00Out of stock

freshly baked hot cinnamon bun, topped with creamy cheese frosting.

FRESH MUFFIN

FRESH MUFFIN

$3.75
CHEESECAKE SLICE

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$6.00
CHEESE CANNOLI

CHEESE CANNOLI

$4.50
FRESH COOKIE

FRESH COOKIE

$2.75
BUTTER COOKIE

BUTTER COOKIE

$1.50
CHOCOLATE BABKA

CHOCOLATE BABKA

$2.50

Slice of Hungarian Chocolate Babaka.

POUND CAKE

POUND CAKE

$2.50

slice of homemade Marble cake.

ACAI & JUICE

PEANUT BUTTER ACAI BOWL

PEANUT BUTTER ACAI BOWL

$12.00

unsweetened Açaí, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, topped with granola, sliced banana, peanut butter.

ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL

ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

unsweetened Acai, blended with strawberry, banana, honey & almond milk. topped with granola, sliced banana, almond butter.

FRESH FRUITY AÇAÍ BOWL

FRESH FRUITY AÇAÍ BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Unsweetened açaí, blended with strawberry, banana, honey & almond milk, topped with sliced banana, cubed pineapple, cubed mango.

TRI COLOR JUICE

TRI COLOR JUICE

$10.50

Pineapple, green apple, carrot.

CARROT GREEN APPLE JUICE

CARROT GREEN APPLE JUICE

$9.50
GREEN APPLE JUICE

GREEN APPLE JUICE

$8.50
CARROT JUICE

CARROT JUICE

$8.50
PINEAPPLE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$8.50

GREEN APPLE PINEAPPLE JUICE

$9.50

SIDES

SIDE OF OMELETTE

SIDE OF OMELETTE

$6.00
SIDE OF SUNNYSIDE

SIDE OF SUNNYSIDE

$6.00
HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$6.00
SWEET POTATO CHIPS

SWEET POTATO CHIPS

$5.00
PLATE OF 2 SCOOPS

PLATE OF 2 SCOOPS

$6.00
SIDE OF ISRAELI SALAD

SIDE OF ISRAELI SALAD

$5.00
SIDE OF TOMATO ONION SALAD

SIDE OF TOMATO ONION SALAD

$5.00

TOASTED BREAD

$2.00

MELBA TOAST

$1.00

3oz CONTAINER

DRESSING

$0.75

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.50+

CAPPUCCINO-SUGAR FREE

$3.50+

FRENCH VANILLA

$3.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

HOT S’MORES

$4.00+

TEA

$1.00

COLD DRINKS

MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$12.00
ICE COLD COFFEE

ICE COLD COFFEE

$3.00+

Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.

ICE COLD LATTE

ICE COLD LATTE

$3.50+Out of stock

Fresh brewed espresso, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.

ICE COLD MOCHA

ICE COLD MOCHA

$4.00+Out of stock

FROZEN CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

Espresso, Sugar, Milk, Blend on crushed ice.

FROZEN FRENCH VANILLA

$4.50+

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.00+

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.00+
ICE COLD TEA

ICE COLD TEA

$3.00+
ICE COLD LEMONADE

ICE COLD LEMONADE

$3.00+
ICE COLD ORANGE JUICE

ICE COLD ORANGE JUICE

$3.00+
ICE COLD APPLE CIDER

ICE COLD APPLE CIDER

$3.00+
ICE COLD GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

ICE COLD GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00+

Soft ice cream

$5.00

GRAB N’ GO

Tuna Sandwich

$6.50

breakfast bread with tuna, & veggies on the side.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

breakfast bread with egg salad, & veggies on the side.

Tuna Wrap

$8.00

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Caesar dressing, In a wrap.

Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Salmon fish, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spicy mayo, in a wrap.

Lunch Snack

$7.50

Lettuce, grape tomato, carrots, scoop tuna, Melba toast.

Israeli salad

$5.00

Salad n’ Scoop

$7.50

Veggies, scoop tuna, Melba toast.

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, fried eggplant, cubed salmon, with lemon garlic dressing.

Pistachio Salmon Salad

$19.00

Kani Avocado Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Kani, spicy mayo dressing.

Nish Nosh Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, purple cabbage, Nish nosh crackers, Nish nosh dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, purple onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet potato, quinoa, beets, shredded carrots, with honey mustard dressing.

Vanilla Yogurt Cup

$5.50

Vanilla yogurt with granola

Strawberry yogurt Cup

$5.50

Strawberry yogurt with granola

GRAB N’ GO DRINKS

BOTTLED SMOOTHIE

$5.50

ICE COFFEE

$4.00

ICED MOCHACHINO

$4.50Out of stock

LEMONADE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00Out of stock

SNAPPLE

$2.25

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SELTZER

$2.75

WATER

$1.00

CUP OF ICE

$1.00

BREAKFAST

SPREADS & VEGGIES

SPREADS & VEGGIES

$50.00

*serves 4-6* Choice of spreads and vegetables.

DOZEN BAGELS

$22.00

SALADS

CAESAR BOWL

CAESAR BOWL

$45.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.

NISH NOSH BOWL

NISH NOSH BOWL

$45.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, Nish Nosh crackers, Nish Nosh dressing.

TOASTS

GRILLED CHEESE

$40.00
AVOCADO TOASTS

AVOCADO TOASTS

$40.00

Serves 4-6 *hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, Freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.

TOMATO AVOCADO TOASTS

$40.00

Serves 4/6 people *hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, smashed avocado, topped with diced tomato & purple onion, sunflower seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.

SPICY AVOCADO SOURDOUGH TOASTS

$55.00

Serves 4/6 *hamotzi* toasted sourdough breads, smashed avocado, sliced avocado, sliced egg, pumpkin seeds, chili flakes, olive oil, salt & pepper.

SHAKSHUKA SOURDOUGH TOASTS

$60.00

Serves 4/6 people *hamotzi* Toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, shakshuka blend, omelette, topped with olive oil, salt & pepper.

DRINKS

HOT COFFEE BOX 96oz

$35.00

Serves 10-12 Served with sugar and splenda on the side.

ICE COFFEE 32oz

$10.00Out of stock
ORANGE JUICE 32oz

ORANGE JUICE 32oz

$9.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 32oz

$9.00
APPLE CIDER 32oz

APPLE CIDER 32oz

$9.00
LEMONADE 32oz

LEMONADE 32oz

$9.00

PASTRIES

MINI CHEESE MUFFINS

$20.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE BABKA TRAY

$18.00

Mini Cheese Florets

$26.00Out of stock

Cutlery & Set Up

$15.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$32.00+

serves 4-6

HOME FRIES

$26.00+

Serves 4-6

SHAKSHUKA

$40.00+

FARINA

$35.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

MINI SANDWICH PLATTER

$55.00

ASSORTED WRAP PLATTER

$70.00

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$65.00

CAESAR SALAD

$65.00

NISH NOSH SALAD

$65.00

HOT FOOD

9x13 SALMON FISH

$130.00

9x13 BAKED ZITI

$75.00

9x13 POTATO KUGEL

$40.00

9x13 BROCCOLI KUGEL

$60.00

9x13 VEGETABLE QUICHE

$70.00

SOUP

VEGETABLE SOUP

$25.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$25.00

BROCCOLI SOUP

$25.00

PASTRIES

CINNAMON BUNS

$40.00

CHEESE BLINTZES - 24 count

$120.00

10” CHEESECAKE

$90.00

CHOCOLATE CHEESE BABKA

$25.00

DRINKS

ICE COFFEE 64OZ

$12.00

ORANGE JUICE 64OZ

$12.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 64OZ

$12.00

APPLE CIDER 64OZ

$12.00

LEMONADE 64OZ

$12.00

HOT COFFEE BOX

$35.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

GOOD MORNING

Location

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Directions

Gallery
10am Breakfast Bar image
Banner pic
10am Breakfast Bar image

