- Home
- /
- Brooklyn
- /
- Borough Park
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
No reviews yet
3808 13th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
BASIC BREAKFAST
Breakfast Bread, Omelette, Home Fries, Israeli Salad, with choice of spread on the bread.
BETTER BREAKFAST
Breakfast Bread, Eggs any style, Home Fries, choice of salad, choice of spread on the bread.
BREAD & SPREADS
Breakfast Bread, Sliced Egg, Sliced Avocado, choice of scoop, 3 vegetables & dressing.
BOKER TOV
Breakfast Bread, homemade Shakshuka, Caesar salad, choice of spread on the bread.
BALANCED BREAKFAST
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
PANCAKES
SALADS
TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD
Lettuce, cucumber, quinoa, mushrooms, sweet potato chips, teriyaki salmon fish, with teriyaki dressing.
PISTACHIO SALMON SALAD
Lettuce, purple cabbage, mini peppers, sweet potato, honey mustard salmon with roasted pistachio, and honey mustard dressing.
KANI AVOCADO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, kani, and spicy mayo.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, Parmesan Cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
NISH NOSH SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, Nish Nosh crackers, Nish Nosh dressing.
SWEET POTATO QUINOA SALAD
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet potato, quinoa, beets, shredded carrots, with a choice of dressing.
CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD
create your own large romaine salad bowl-choice 7 topping from our selection of fresh sliced roasted or grilled vegetables, with an optional scoop of a spread of choice.
TOASTS
GRILLED CHEESE
*Hamotzi* 2 slices breads of your choice, Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, garlic butter, served with tomato dipper on the side.
SOURDOUGH PIZZA BREAD
*Hamotzi* 2 slices sourdough bread, Pizza sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served with tomato dipper on the side.
AVOCADO TOAST
*Hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.
TOMATO AVOCADO TOAST
*Hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, smashed avocado, topped with diced tomato & purple onion, sunflower seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.
SHAKSHUKA SOURDOUGH TOAST
*Hamotzi* Toasted Sourdough bread, Smashed avocado, shakshuka blend, 1 egg omelette, topped with olive oil, salt & crushed pepper.
SPICY AVOCADO SOURDOUGH TOAST
*Hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with sliced egg, chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.
SUNNYSIDE SOURDOUGH TOAST
*Hamotzi* Toasted Sourdough bread, freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with a Sunnyside egg, with salt & crushed pepper
AVO-GREEK SOURDOUGH TOAST
*hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, topped with tomato, purple onion and feta cheese.
AVO-TUNA SOURDOUGH TOAST
*hamotzi* toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, tuna, topped with sprouts and cucumber.
HEIMISH FRENCH TOAST
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, salt & pepper.
SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, sugared cinnamon.
FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, shakshuka blend, israeli pickles.
TUNA MELT
*Hamotzi* tuna, mozzarella cheese, grilled vegetables, pesto sauce, on French Baguette.
MUSHROOM PANINI
*Hamotzi* grilled baby bella mushroom, grilled onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
VEGETABLE PANINI
*Hamotzi* grilled Vegetables, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
SANDWICHES
SCRAMBLED CROISSANT
fresh baked butter croissant, scrambled eggs with fried onion, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
CROISSANT SANDWICH
Fresh baked Butter Croissant, choice of egg salad or tuna, lettuce, sliced tomato.
SUNNYSIDE SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Sunnyside Egg, with a choice of toppings.
OMELETTE SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Egg Omelette, with a choice of toppings.
TUNA SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Tuna spread, with a choice of toppings.
HEIMISH TUNA SANDWICH
Heimish tuna spread, on house baked breakfast bread, includes 4 toppings.
AVOCADO SPREAD SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Avocado spread, with a choice of toppings
LOX SPREAD SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Lox spread, with a choice of toppings.
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Egg salad, with a choice of toppings.
SLICED EGG SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Sliced egg, with a choice of toppings.
CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, cream cheese, with a choice of toppings.
SPICY CREAM CHEESE SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Spicy cream cheese, with a choice of toppings.
AMERICAN CHEESE SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, American cheese slices, with a choice of toppings.
BUTTER SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Butter, with a choice of toppings.
GARLIC BUTTER SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Garlic butter, with a choice of toppings.
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH
Breakfast Bread, Peanut butter & jelly.
HOME FOOD
FISH AND CHIPS
Cubed breaded salmon fish, with sweet potato chips, with spicy may on the side.
VEGETABLE SOUP
Delicious fresh hot Vegetable soup.
FRENCH ONION SOUP
Homemade French onion soup, served with mozzarella cheese.
BROCCOLI SOUP
FARINA BOWL
Delicious homemade hot Farina, with a choice of toppings on the side.
CHOCOLATE PUDDING
Delicious homemade Chocolate pudding served hot.
YOGURT BOWL
bowl of Yogurt, with a choice of toppings.
COTTAGE CHEESE BOWL
bowl of cottage cheese, red pepper, orange pepper, yellow pepper, cucumber, salt & pepper.
CHEESE BLINTZES
Delicious homemade Cheese Blintzes, with Strawberry Dipper on the side.
PASTRIES
ACAI & JUICE
PEANUT BUTTER ACAI BOWL
unsweetened Açaí, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, topped with granola, sliced banana, peanut butter.
ALMOND BUTTER ACAI BOWL
unsweetened Acai, blended with strawberry, banana, honey & almond milk. topped with granola, sliced banana, almond butter.
FRESH FRUITY AÇAÍ BOWL
Unsweetened açaí, blended with strawberry, banana, honey & almond milk, topped with sliced banana, cubed pineapple, cubed mango.
TRI COLOR JUICE
Pineapple, green apple, carrot.
CARROT GREEN APPLE JUICE
GREEN APPLE JUICE
CARROT JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
GREEN APPLE PINEAPPLE JUICE
SIDES
HOT DRINKS
COLD DRINKS
MILKSHAKE
ICE COLD COFFEE
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
ICE COLD LATTE
Fresh brewed espresso, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
ICE COLD MOCHA
FROZEN CAPPUCCINO
Espresso, Sugar, Milk, Blend on crushed ice.
FROZEN FRENCH VANILLA
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
MANGO SMOOTHIE
ICE COLD TEA
ICE COLD LEMONADE
ICE COLD ORANGE JUICE
ICE COLD APPLE CIDER
ICE COLD GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
Soft ice cream
GRAB N’ GO
Tuna Sandwich
breakfast bread with tuna, & veggies on the side.
Egg Salad Sandwich
breakfast bread with egg salad, & veggies on the side.
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Caesar dressing, In a wrap.
Salmon Wrap
Salmon fish, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spicy mayo, in a wrap.
Lunch Snack
Lettuce, grape tomato, carrots, scoop tuna, Melba toast.
Israeli salad
Salad n’ Scoop
Veggies, scoop tuna, Melba toast.
Teriyaki Salmon Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, fried eggplant, cubed salmon, with lemon garlic dressing.
Pistachio Salmon Salad
Kani Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, Kani, spicy mayo dressing.
Nish Nosh Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, purple cabbage, Nish nosh crackers, Nish nosh dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, purple onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad
romaine lettuce, grape tomato, sweet potato, quinoa, beets, shredded carrots, with honey mustard dressing.
Vanilla Yogurt Cup
Vanilla yogurt with granola
Strawberry yogurt Cup
Strawberry yogurt with granola
GRAB N’ GO DRINKS
SALADS
TOASTS
GRILLED CHEESE
AVOCADO TOASTS
Serves 4-6 *hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, Freshly sliced avocado on a layer of smashed avocado, topped with chili flakes, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.
TOMATO AVOCADO TOASTS
Serves 4/6 people *hamotzi* Toasted multigrain bread, smashed avocado, topped with diced tomato & purple onion, sunflower seeds, olive oil, salt & pepper.
SPICY AVOCADO SOURDOUGH TOASTS
Serves 4/6 *hamotzi* toasted sourdough breads, smashed avocado, sliced avocado, sliced egg, pumpkin seeds, chili flakes, olive oil, salt & pepper.
SHAKSHUKA SOURDOUGH TOASTS
Serves 4/6 people *hamotzi* Toasted sourdough bread, smashed avocado, shakshuka blend, omelette, topped with olive oil, salt & pepper.
DRINKS
PASTRIES
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
HOT FOOD
PASTRIES
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
GOOD MORNING
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218