Pizza

Mendelsohn's Pizza

32 Reviews

$

4418 18th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11204

Popular Items

Regular Slice
Regular Pie
French Fries

Pizza

Pizza Roll

$7.50

Pizza Dough

$8.50

Pizza Wrap

$7.00

Regular Slice

$3.75

Extra Cheese Slice

$4.75

Whole Wheat Slice

$4.75

Broccoli Slice

$4.75

Olive Slice

$4.75

Tomato Slice

$4.75

Mushroom Slice

$4.75

Mushroom Onion Slice

$4.75

Fried Onion Slice

$4.75

Eggplant Slice

$4.75

Spinach Vegetable Slice

$4.75

Vegetable Slice

$4.75

Everything Slice

$4.75

Cheeseless Vegetable Slice

$4.75

Fresh Mozzarella Slice

$4.75

Penne Slice

$4.75

Spicy Fries Slice

$4.75

Square Slice

$4.75

Regular Pan Slice

$5.75

Vegetable Pan Slice

$6.00

Chicago Slice

$6.25

Regular Pie

$26.00

Extra Cheese Pie

$32.00

Whole Wheat Pie

$32.00

Broccoli Pie

$32.00

Olive Pie

$32.00

Tomato Pie

$32.00

Mushroom Pie

$32.00

Mushroom Onion Pie

$32.00

Fried Onion Pie

$32.00

Eggplant Pie

$32.00

Spinach Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Everything Pie

$32.00

Cheeseless Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella Pie

$32.00

Penne Pie

$32.00

Spicy Fries Pie

$32.00

Square Pie

$64.00

Regular Pan Pie

$38.00

Vegetable Pan Pie

$40.00

Chicago Pie

$60.00

Regular Pie Cut 16

$26.00

Whole Whwat Wrap Pie

$8.00

9" Pizza

$12.00

French Fries

French Fries

$6.75

Spicy Fries

$7.75

Mixed Fries

$7.25

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Onion Rings

$7.75

1 Garlic Knots

$0.75

2 Garlic Knots

$1.50

Potato Boreka

$0.75

Mozerella Sticks

$10.00

Fish Chips Sauce

$3.00

Potato Latkes

$2.00Out of stock

Spicy Cheese Fries

$9.25

Potato Bourekas

$1.50

Oven Baked Specialties

Cheese Calzone

$7.50

Mushroom Calzone

$7.50

Vegetable Calzone

$7.50

Spinach Calzone

$7.50

Cheese Pretzel

$7.00

Cheese Horn / Stick

$7.00

Knish

$4.50

Pizza Knish

$5.00

Salads

SM Broccoli Salad

$9.50

LG Broccoli Salad

$13.50

SM Israeli Salad

$7.00

LG Israeli Salad

$9.95

American Salad

$11.50

Toss Salad

$12.50

Greek Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Avocado Salad

$12.50

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$12.50

CYO Salad Romanie

$12.50

CYO Salad Iceberg Mix

$11.00

Dresing On The Side

Saucraut

$4.00

2 Lbs Tahina

$7.00

Main Dishes / Pasta

LG Baked Ziti

$13.95

LG Lasagna

$13.95

LG Vegetable Lasagna

$13.95

LG Diet Zucchini Souffle

$13.95

LG Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

LG Broccoli Shells & Cheese

$13.95

LG Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

LG Penne Ala Vodka

$13.95

LG Mac N Cheese

$13.95

LG Spinach & Cheese Square

$15.95

Side Dishes

Baked Potato With Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00

Cheese Blintz

$3.50

Eggplant Spinach Roll

$10.95

Lasagna Spinach Roll

$10.95

Egg Roll

$4.00

Vegetable Cutlet

$4.95

SM Breaded Cauliflower

$9.95

SM Mashed Potatoes

$9.95

SM Roasted Potatoes

$7.50

SM Rice

$6.50

SM Chinese Vegetables

$9.95

SM Steamed Vegetables

$9.95

LG Breaded Cauliflower

$13.95

LG Mashed Potatoes

$13.95

LG Roasted Potatoes

$9.50

LG Rice

$8.50

LG Chinese Vegetables

$13.95

LG Steamed Vegetables

$13.95

Sm Green Beans

$9.95

Large Green Beanes

$12.95

Falafel

(3) Falafel Balls

$2.00

Plain Pita

$0.75

Falafel Platter

$10.50

Half Falafel in Pita

$5.50

Full Falafel in Pita

$7.50

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Falafel Balls, Sauerkraut & Tehina

$6.50

SM Tehina Cup

$0.50

LG Tehina Cup

$4.00

Soups

Vegetable Soup

$6.50

Split Pea Soup

$6.50

Mushroom Barley Soup

$6.50

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Fish Dishes

Salmon

$14.95

Salmon w/Side

$17.95

Tilapia

$11.95

Tilapia w/Side

$14.95

Gerfite Fish

$3.50Out of stock

Fish Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

Cone

$4.75

SM Cup

$4.75

MED Cup

$6.75

LG Cup

$8.00

Milk Shake

$7.50

Razzle

$8.00

Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Capuchino Frap

$5.50

Paninins & Wraps

Portabella Panini

$10.50

Avocado Panini

$10.50

Italian Panini

$10.50

Mediterranean Panini

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.50

Classic Tuna Melt

$10.50

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$10.50

Cold Avocado Wrap

$8.50

Cold Egg Salad Wrap

$8.50

Cold Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Hot Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Hot Egg Salad Wrap

$10.50

Hot Tuna Wrap

$10.50

CYO Panini or Wrap

$10.50

Pizza Pinini

$9.50

Pizza Wrap

$10.50

Pizza Wrap Pie

$12.00

Pastries

Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.75

Jelly Donut

$2.50

Custard Donut

$2.50

Platters & Pita

Fish N Chips Platter

$13.00

Fish N Chips in Pita

$11.95

Egg Salad Platter

$9.50

Egg Salad in Pita

$6.50

Tuna Platter 1 Scoop

$10.95

Tuna Platter 2 Scoops

$12.50

Tuna in Pita

$8.00

Scoop Eggs Salad

$4.00

Scoop Tuna

$4.50

Sandwiches

Roll w/Butter

$3.50

Roll w/Butter & Vegs

$4.50

Roll w/Cream Cheese

$5.50

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Pablo

Roll With Cream Cheese And Vegetables

$1.50

Sushi Apps

A1 Spicy Kani Salad

$10.00

A2 Sushi Nigiri Appetizer, 2 salmon ,2 Tuna

$11.00

A3 Spicy Tuna Tartar

$12.00

A4 Kani Parpar ,served On A Bed Of Sushi Rice

$10.00

Poki Bow

$14.00

Small Sushi Platter

$60.00

Sushi Platter

$95.00

Vegetable Roll

B1 Fancy Vegetable Roll,avcado On Top With Avcado Cucumber,carrot Inside

$9.50

B3 Avocado Roll

$7.00

B4 Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$7.00

B5 Vegetable Roll

$7.00

B6 Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

B7 Peanut Avocado Roll

$7.00

B8 Tropical Roll

$7.50

B9 Garden Vegetable Roll

$7.50

B10 Hawaii Roll

$7.50

B11 Fried Onion Avocado Roll

$7.50

B12 Futomaki Roll

$7.00

B13 Oshinko Roll

$9.50

B14 Cucum Skin Vegetable Roll

$9.00

B15 Bello Cucumber Roll

$8.50

B2 Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Sushi Roll & Hand Roll

C1 Tuna Avocado

$10.00

C2 Salmon Cucumber

$9.50

C3 Spicy Salmon Avocado Crunch

$9.50

C4 Spicy Tuna Cucumber Crunch

$10.00

C5 California Roll

$7.50

C6 Alaska Roll

$9.50

C7 Salmon Avocado

$9.50

C8 Spicy Kani Crunch

$8.00

C9 Cherry Blossom

$10.00

C10 Black Pepper Tuna Cucumber

$10.00

C11 Yellow Tail Avocado

$10.00

C12 Smoked Green Dragon Roll

$12.00

C13 Boston Roll

$7.00

C14 Firehouse

$13.00

C15 Fire Hydrant

$13.00

C16 California Dragon

$11.00

C17 Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

C18 Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

C19 Mushroom Avocado Roll

$7.50

Cooked Fish Roll

D1 Cooked Salmon Avocado

$9.50

D2 Cooked Tuna Avocado

$11.00

D3 Cooked Kani Cucumber

$8.00

D4 Cooked Smoked Salmon & Cucumber

$9.50

D5 Cooked Yellowtail Avocado

$9.50

D6 Cooked Ranibow Roll

$13.00

D7 Cooked Cucumber Skin Roll

$12.00

D8 Cooked Jumbo Roll

$14.00

D9 Sweetheart Roll

$14.00

Chef's Special Roll

F1 King Rafie Roll

$12.50

F2 Volcano Roll

$13.00

F3 Rainbow Roll

$13.50

F4 Red Dragon Roll

$13.50

F5 Sweet Heart Roll

$14.00

F6 18th Ave Roll

$13.00

F7 Fantastic Roll

$14.00

F8 Dynamite Roll

$14.00

F9 Explosive Material Roll

$14.00

F10 Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

F11 Fuji Mountain Roll

$14.00

Whole Tempura Roll

H1 Spider Roll

$12.00

H2 Manhattan Roll

$14.00

H3 Crazy Salmon Tempura Roll

$13.00

H4 Godzilla Roll

$13.00

H5 King Kong Roll

$14.00

H6 Smoked Salmon Tempura

$12.00

H7 California Tempura Roll

$9.50

H8 Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

Sushi Platter

J1 Small Platter,8 rolls 70pcs

$65.00

J2 Large Platter, 13rolls, 110pcs

$100.00

J3 Vegetable Platter,8 rolls 70pcs

$45.00

Drinks

MED Fountain Soda

$1.50

LG Fountain Soda

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.00

2 Liters Soda

$3.75

Snapple

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

SM Coffee

$2.00

LG Coffee

$2.75

SM Tea

$1.00

LG Tea

$1.50

SM Hot Coco

$3.00

LG Hot Coco

$3.50

SM Pareve Smoothie

$4.50

LG Pareve Smoothie

$5.50

SM Dairy Smoothie

$5.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

20 Onz Soda

$2.50

LG Dairy Smoothie

$6.50

Strobe

Late Larg

$4.50

Moccacino

$5.50

Suerg Free Hazle Nut Drink

$6.50

1 Liter Soda

$3.00

Blintzes

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204

