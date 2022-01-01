Clinton Hill restaurants you'll love

Clinton Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try Clinton Hill restaurants

Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Margherita Pinsa$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Zucca Bufala Pinsa$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FISH TACO$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CHORIZO TACO$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arancini$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
Kale Caesar$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
Pepperoni$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
Rosalu Diner/ image

 

Rosalu Diner/

274 Hall St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
Classic Burger$12.99
5oz famous Debragga blend, smashed and charred crispy on the flat top with oozy yellow American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles on a Martin's potato bun. Add on what you want. Comes w/fries
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
Locanda Vini E Olii image

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribollita$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable  dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and  dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
Tempura Fish Tacos$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR image

GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cider
Seared Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Pilsner
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
Fettuccine Bolognese$24.00
with classic pork & beef bolognese and parmigiano.
Rib Eye Steak$38.00
15 oz. grass-fed beef, grilled on the bone with roasted pee wee potatoes, cipollini onion, and chimichurri. (gluten-free)
Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine

503 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
NY Sour Cherry Slice$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
Restaurant banner

 

Baby Lucs

387 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
