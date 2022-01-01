Clinton Hill restaurants you'll love
Clinton Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Clinton Hill restaurants
More about Bar Camillo
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
|Margherita Pinsa
|$13.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
|Zucca Bufala Pinsa
|$20.00
Roasted acorn squash, guanciale (pork), fresh sage, fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Chilo's
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FISH TACO
|$6.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CHORIZO TACO
|$5.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$5.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Belli
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$9.00
Brussels sprouts and spicy cheddar Italian rice balls served with horseradish mayo aioli
|Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Baby arugula, heart of palm, avocado, tomatoes and Pecorino cheese.
|Pepperoni
|$11.00
Red peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce flatbread.
More about Rosalu Diner/
Rosalu Diner/
274 Hall St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
|Classic Burger
|$12.99
5oz famous Debragga blend, smashed and charred crispy on the flat top with oozy yellow American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles on a Martin's potato bun. Add on what you want. Comes w/fries
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.99
Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Ribollita
|$15.00
Traditional Florentine winter vegetable dish made with Tuscan kale, squash,
savoy cabbage, carrots, cannellini beans and dried Tuscan bread.
VEGAN
|Fig + Gorgonzola salad
|$12.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
|Brutti Ma Buoni (1 cookie)
|$3.00
"Ugly but good" flourless almond cookies.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Putnam's Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
mushroom, carrot, celery, peas, pastry crust
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
6 wings topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, grated celery & carrot. gluten free
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
GRILL
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
557 classon ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cider
|Seared Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
|Pilsner
More about Aita
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$22.00
layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$24.00
with classic pork & beef bolognese and parmigiano.
|Rib Eye Steak
|$38.00
15 oz. grass-fed beef, grilled on the bone with roasted pee wee potatoes, cipollini onion, and chimichurri. (gluten-free)
More about Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Wray's Caribbean and Seafood Cuisine
503 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn
More about Petee's Cafe
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|NY Sour Cherry Slice
|$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!