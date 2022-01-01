Clinton Hill cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Clinton Hill

Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR image

GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cider
Seared Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Pilsner
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
Restaurant banner

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Key Lime Slice$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
NY Sour Cherry Slice$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
More about Petee's Cafe

