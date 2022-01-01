Clinton Hill cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Clinton Hill
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato and swiss cheese on 7-grain with mustard vinaigrette.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7-grain. Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, roquefort blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, red onions.
GRILL
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
557 classon ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cider
|Seared Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
|Pilsner
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Popular items
|Key Lime Slice
|$7.25
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
|NY Sour Cherry Slice
|$6.50
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!