Cake in Clinton Hill
Clinton Hill restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|Ricotta Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Fresh ricotta cheese cake made with a touch of goat cheese. Amaretti crust. Topped with cranberry compote
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
Baked in house daily using organic flour. With lemon poppy, sunflower seeds, and walnuts.
|Chocolate Dulce De Leche Cake
|$6.95
|Chocolate Bundt Cake w/ coco nibs
|$5.00
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
made with almond flour, blackberries, and chocolate ganache. (gluten-free)