Tacos in Clinton Hill

Go
Clinton Hill restaurants
Toast

Clinton Hill restaurants that serve tacos

CHICKEN TACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO$4.25
Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
COCHINITA TACO$4.50
Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SHRIMP TACO$6.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton Hill

Pies

Lasagna

Chicken Sandwiches

Pappardelle

Chicken Pot Pies

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Clinton Hill to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boerum Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston