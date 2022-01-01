Tacos in Clinton Hill
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN TACO
|$4.25
Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|COCHINITA TACO
|$4.50
Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|SHRIMP TACO
|$6.25
Tiger shrimp is roasted on the plancha with roasted pineapple, our house made chipotle, and tomato salsa. It is garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.