Red Hook restaurants you'll love

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
|New England Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
San Pedro Inn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Soup
|Rice
|$4.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
|Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
|Cha Siu Pork Belly Buns
|$25.00
Slow roasted pork belly, mantou bun, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, fried garlic (4pc per order)
RED HOOK TAVERN
329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Danish Bleu cheese, pickled mustard seed, sourdough crumbs, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
Double smoked 4 oz slabs of bacon Nueske’s (pronounced NEW-SKI, Polish bacon from Wisconsin), chopped chives and dill, pickled mustard seeds
Buttermilk ranch dressing, buttermilk, scallions, mayo, sour cream, onion and garlic powder
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten, allium
|Country Ham Croquettes
|$12.00
Dijonnaise: Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice
Ham smoked in house
Grafton Cheddar: Pasteurized
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten
|Dry Aged Cheeseburger
|$26.00
8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p
Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized)
Butter Bun with sesame seeds
Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun
Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour
ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten
HOMETOWN RED HOOK
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|CORN BREAD
|$5.00
WITH HONEY BUTTER
(PER SLICE)
CONTAINS DAIRY + GLUTEN
|GLAZED HAM (Whole 2.5-3#)
|$75.00
Serves 4-6
|PASTRAMI BACON
|$12.00
PER SLICE w/Honey Mustard. MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
421 Van Brunt Street, New York
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
HOMETOWN CATERING
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|WHOLE BRISKET (5 LB)
|$150.00
Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (5 lb/Serves 7-10)
|PARTY WINGS (30 pc)
|$65.00
Your Choice:
Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky
|CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter
topped with honey butter