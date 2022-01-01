Red Hook restaurants you'll love

Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Red Hook restaurants

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.00
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
New England Chowder$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soup
Rice$4.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
More about San Pedro Inn
The Good Fork image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
Sohui's Famous Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
6 pan-seared dumplings per order. These kicked Bobby Flay’s Ass 12 years ago! Watch "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" on Hulu: Season 9, episode 18!
Cha Siu Pork Belly Buns$25.00
Slow roasted pork belly, mantou bun, pickled daikon & carrot, cilantro, fried garlic (4pc per order)
More about The Good Fork
RED HOOK TAVERN image

 

RED HOOK TAVERN

329 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wedge Salad$18.00
Danish Bleu cheese, pickled mustard seed, sourdough crumbs, Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
Double smoked 4 oz slabs of bacon Nueske’s (pronounced NEW-SKI, Polish bacon from Wisconsin), chopped chives and dill, pickled mustard seeds
Buttermilk ranch dressing, buttermilk, scallions, mayo, sour cream, onion and garlic powder
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten, allium
Country Ham Croquettes$12.00
Dijonnaise: Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice
Ham smoked in house
Grafton Cheddar: Pasteurized
ALLERGIES: dairy, gluten
Dry Aged Cheeseburger$26.00
8 oz Burger dry aged for 45 days, sprinkled with s & p
Hilldale American cheese (Pasteurized)
Butter Bun with sesame seeds
Served with 3 frites & white onion on the bottom of the bun
Pickles: Pickle Guys half sour pickles, brined for two weeks to create the perfect half sour
ALLERGIES: seeds, allium, gluten
More about RED HOOK TAVERN
HOMETOWN RED HOOK image

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORN BREAD$5.00
WITH HONEY BUTTER
(PER SLICE)
CONTAINS DAIRY + GLUTEN
GLAZED HAM (Whole 2.5-3#)$75.00
Serves 4-6
PASTRAMI BACON$12.00
PER SLICE w/Honey Mustard. MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

421 Van Brunt Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery
Restaurant banner

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WHOLE BRISKET (5 LB)$150.00
Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (5 lb/Serves 7-10)
PARTY WINGS (30 pc)$65.00
Your Choice:
Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky
CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter
topped with honey butter
More about HOMETOWN CATERING

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Red Hook

Mac And Cheese

Cornbread

Brisket

Fish And Chips

