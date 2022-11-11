Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Red Hook Lobster Pound

4,221 Reviews

$$

284 Van Brunt Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Order Again

Popular Items

Connecticut Lobster Roll
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
New England Chowder

Frozen Drinks To Go

To Go Drinks are back!!! Take your favorite frozen with you!

Pina Colada

$14.00

Light rum, coconut, pineapple blended for that instant classic

Cocktails To Go

Cranberry Mule

$15.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.00

Hibiscus Mule

$9.00

Blueberry Thyme

$15.00

Winter Mojito

$15.00

Cold Brew Martini

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$15.00

Smoky Paloma

$16.00

Boozy Hot Cocoa

$15.00

Spiked iced chai

$15.00
Lobster Claw Bloody Mary

Lobster Claw Bloody Mary

$17.00

Maine lobster meat, olives and pickle spear, Titos and our housemade Bloody Mary mix

Tipsy Blueberry Lemonade

Tipsy Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Fresh lemonade with whiskey and drunk blueberries

Tipsy Cherry Lemonade

Tipsy Cherry Lemonade

$14.00

A Tipsy bourbon version of that summertime classic!

Whiskey Lemonade

Whiskey Lemonade

$14.00

Summertime lemonade with whiskey

Tipsy Vodka Cherry Lemondae

$14.00

Lemonade with vodka topped with vodka soaked cherries

Blue Vodka Lemonade

$14.00

Blue vodka and lemonade for that perfect social media pic!

Mai Tai

$16.00

light rum and Goslings, orgeat, lime juice. a true classic tiki cocktail

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Goslings rum, lime and fever tree ginger beer

Red Hook

$16.00

A classic cocktail created right here in Red Hook. Sazerac Rye, sweet vermouth and luxardo liqueur stirred and served up

Sazerac

$16.00

Sazerac rye, peychaud's bitters, rinse of anise liqueur with a lemon twist

Royal Matador

$16.00

Volcan Reposado tequila, dry vermouth and Cointreau shaken and served on a scotch cube

Aviation

$15.00

Classic cocktail featuring Fords Gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette and lemon juice

Espresso Shot

$9.00

Shot of espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur shaken for your delight

Amaretto Sidecar

$15.00

Disaronno amaretto, Grand Mariner and lemon juice served chilled with an orange peel

Beer To Go

Narragansett can 16oz

$7.00

Rhode Island

Stella

$8.00

Belgium

Modelo

$7.00

Mexico

Corona

$7.00

Mexico

Guava Gose

$8.00

4.9% ABV 12oz Can. The base Gose has a balanced lemony tartness from the presence of malted wheat, Himalayan pink sea salt and coriander with a flowery bright smoothness from guava. The end result is a perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour, leaving you refreshed and wanting more

Strong Rope Can

$7.00

The View From Nowhere

$9.00

Threes SFY

$9.00

Montauk Watermelon

$7.00

4.9% ABV Watermelon Session IPA. This highly refreshing brew combines delicious watermelon flavors with a crisp Session Ale that is perfect for sipping under the summer sun.

DIY Kits & Lobster Meat

DIY Kit 4x

$120.00

1 lb of lobster meat, 4 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style- lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette

DIY Kit 6x

$180.00

1.5 lb of lobster meat, 6 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style - lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette

DIY Kit 8x

$240.00

2 lb of lobster meat, 8 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style - lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette

1 lb Maine Lobster Meat

$115.00

Claw and knuckle meat

1 lb Maine Lobster Salad

$115.00

Claw and knuckle meat tossed in lemon mayo, salt, pepper and celery

1/2 lb Maine Lobster Meat

$57.50

Claw and knuckle meat

1/2 lb Maine Lobster Salad

$57.50

Claw and knuckle meat tossed in lemon mayo, salt, pepper and celery

Specials

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Shareables

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00

Tossed in Old Bay

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Beer-battered and served with our spicy chipotle mayo

Lobster Cheese Fries

Lobster Cheese Fries

$23.00

Topped with our five-cheese sauce and Maine Lobster

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$20.00

Lump crab meat with our homemade Old Bay potato chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00

locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

With our signature lobster caramel sauce

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$23.00+

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

8 large shrimp seasoned in old bay flour served golden brown with spicy pepper mayo

Garlic Biscuits

$8.00

Fresh baked biscuits with garlic herb butter

Mussels and Bread

$21.00

1lb Maine mussels sautéed in either garlic herb or Cajun butter served with toasted ciabatta bread

Chowdah!

New England Chowder

New England Chowder

$6.50+

Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder

Down East Chowder

Down East Chowder

$6.50+

Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.50+

Lobster Bisque Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Lobster Bisque- Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

New England Style Seafood Boils

The Lobster Dinner

The Lobster Dinner

$38.00

Swimming-In-The-Tank-Fresh Maine Lobster (1.5lbs) served with drawn butter

New England Seafood Boil

New England Seafood Boil

$30.00

Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, sausage, tossed in old bay garlic butter.

The Poundster

The Poundster

$115.00

1 lb Dungeness crab legs, 1 lobster, andouille sausage, rock crab claws, clams, mussels, shrimp, tossed in garlic-seasoned butter

Alaskan King Crab Dinner

Alaskan King Crab Dinner

$110.00

1 lb Alaskan King Crab legs served with potatoes and corn

Snow Crab Dinner

Snow Crab Dinner

$58.00

1 lb Snow Crab Legs with Corn and Potatoes

Dungeness Crab Dinner

Dungeness Crab Dinner

$55.00

1 lb Dungeness Crab Legs served with corn and potatoes

Portlander

$38.00

1 lb of large shrimp and 1 dz large clams tossed in garlic butter with corn and red bliss potatoes

World Famous Lobster Rolls

The Classic Maine Lobster Roll

The Classic Maine Lobster Roll

$32.00

Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$32.00

Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.

Tuscan Lobster Roll

Tuscan Lobster Roll

$32.00

Our true salad roll and Bobby Flay's favorite! Tender Maine lobster tossed in a basil vinaigrette served on a top split buttered New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.

BLT Lobster Roll

BLT Lobster Roll

$34.00

Lobster Plus Bacon = Heaven. Maine lobster, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with chipotle mayo, topped with paprika and scallions.

Fried Lobster Roll

$32.00

Fried lobster tossed in lobster caramel with kewpie mayo, topped with scallions.

From the Sea

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Fresh wild-caught Atlantic white fish, beer-battered

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$25.00

Lobster, bacon, tomato, and cheddar

Fishwich

$23.00

Wild-caught Atlantic white fish, purple slaw, tartar sauce

Land Ho

Hook Burger

Hook Burger

$24.00

1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$23.00

Lettuce, tomato, local brine pickles, and lemon aioli

Salads

Cobb Salad - Lobster

Cobb Salad - Lobster

$33.00

Maine lobster, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad - Chicken

Cobb Salad - Chicken

$23.00

Chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad - Salmon

$29.00

Salmon on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.

Cobb Salad - Shrimp

Cobb Salad - Shrimp

$31.00

Shrimp, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing

Plain Cobb Salad

Plain Cobb Salad

$14.00

Bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing

Gem Caesar - Lobster

$33.00

Lobster on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.

Gem Caesar - Chicken

$23.00

Chicken on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.

Gem Caesar - Salmon

$29.00

Salmon on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.

Gem Caesar - Shrimp

$31.00

Shrimp on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.

Harvest Salad- No Protein

$14.00

roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette

Harvest Salad- Lobster

$33.00

roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette

Harvest Salad- Chicken

$23.00

roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette

Harvest Salad- Shrimp

$31.00

roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette

Harvest Salad- Salmon

$29.00

roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$9.00+

Our creamy five-cheese sauce with organic pasta

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

An all-time favorite

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Crispy fried potatoes

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.00

Simply-dressed refreshing green salad

2oz Lobster Meat

2oz Lobster Meat

$14.00

Add 2 oz of our Maine lobster meat to any dish!

Original Chips

Original Chips

$3.00

A New England Staple

Corn

$4.00

Pickles

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Simple, classic, kid-approved goodness

Kids Burger and Fries

Kids Burger and Fries

$12.00

Smaller version of our Hook Burger, perfect for the kiddos!

Plain Hot Dog and Fries

Plain Hot Dog and Fries

$9.00

A dog so good that parents might steal it for themselves.

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$9.00

Simple and delicious. American cheese melted on our New England Style Rolls

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

MAINE ROOTBEER

$4.00

MAINE BLUEBERRY

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

Canned Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

750 ml bottled sparkling water

Still Water

$6.00

1 L Bottled distilled water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie Mousse

$6.00

Our version of a seasonal favorite! Homemade pumpkin mousse, graham cracker, salted caramel and pecans

Steve's Key Lime Pie

Steve's Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Local Red Hook Favorite!

Banana Mousse Pudding

$6.00

Topped with Nilla Wafers

Smores Chocolate Pudding

$6.00

The campfire favorite turned into a single-serve mousse perfect for any time of year

Churros

$11.00

Tossed in cinnamon sugar served with salted caramel, chocolate and Maine blueberry compote

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato and Maine Organic Rootbeer

Blueberry Float

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato and Maine Organic Blueberry

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.50

Scoop of Blueberry Cream

$3.50

The Dogs

Clasico

$9.00

Red Hook Glizzy

$9.00

BLT DOG

$9.00

Fresh n' Fit

$9.00

Sweet n' Spicy

$9.00

BUrnT eNDs DOg

$9.00

Chicken Dog

$9.00

The Sides

Elote

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Salad

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!

Website

Location

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Directions



