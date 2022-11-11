Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Frozen Drinks To Go
Cocktails To Go
Cranberry Mule
Hibiscus Margarita
Hibiscus Mule
Blueberry Thyme
Winter Mojito
Cold Brew Martini
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Smoky Paloma
Boozy Hot Cocoa
Spiked iced chai
Lobster Claw Bloody Mary
Maine lobster meat, olives and pickle spear, Titos and our housemade Bloody Mary mix
Tipsy Blueberry Lemonade
Fresh lemonade with whiskey and drunk blueberries
Tipsy Cherry Lemonade
A Tipsy bourbon version of that summertime classic!
Whiskey Lemonade
Summertime lemonade with whiskey
Tipsy Vodka Cherry Lemondae
Lemonade with vodka topped with vodka soaked cherries
Blue Vodka Lemonade
Blue vodka and lemonade for that perfect social media pic!
Mai Tai
light rum and Goslings, orgeat, lime juice. a true classic tiki cocktail
Dark n Stormy
Goslings rum, lime and fever tree ginger beer
Red Hook
A classic cocktail created right here in Red Hook. Sazerac Rye, sweet vermouth and luxardo liqueur stirred and served up
Sazerac
Sazerac rye, peychaud's bitters, rinse of anise liqueur with a lemon twist
Royal Matador
Volcan Reposado tequila, dry vermouth and Cointreau shaken and served on a scotch cube
Aviation
Classic cocktail featuring Fords Gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette and lemon juice
Espresso Shot
Shot of espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur shaken for your delight
Amaretto Sidecar
Disaronno amaretto, Grand Mariner and lemon juice served chilled with an orange peel
Beer To Go
Narragansett can 16oz
Rhode Island
Stella
Belgium
Modelo
Mexico
Corona
Mexico
Guava Gose
4.9% ABV 12oz Can. The base Gose has a balanced lemony tartness from the presence of malted wheat, Himalayan pink sea salt and coriander with a flowery bright smoothness from guava. The end result is a perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour, leaving you refreshed and wanting more
Strong Rope Can
The View From Nowhere
Threes SFY
Montauk Watermelon
4.9% ABV Watermelon Session IPA. This highly refreshing brew combines delicious watermelon flavors with a crisp Session Ale that is perfect for sipping under the summer sun.
DIY Kits & Lobster Meat
DIY Kit 4x
1 lb of lobster meat, 4 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style- lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette
DIY Kit 6x
1.5 lb of lobster meat, 6 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style - lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette
DIY Kit 8x
2 lb of lobster meat, 8 split top buns and all accompaniments to make the rolls at home Maine style - Maine salad Connecticut style - lobster meat and side of butter Tuscan style - lobster meat and side of Basil vinaigrette
1 lb Maine Lobster Meat
Claw and knuckle meat
1 lb Maine Lobster Salad
Claw and knuckle meat tossed in lemon mayo, salt, pepper and celery
1/2 lb Maine Lobster Meat
Claw and knuckle meat
1/2 lb Maine Lobster Salad
Claw and knuckle meat tossed in lemon mayo, salt, pepper and celery
Specials
Shareables
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Tossed in Old Bay
Fried Pickles
Beer-battered and served with our spicy chipotle mayo
Lobster Cheese Fries
Topped with our five-cheese sauce and Maine Lobster
Crab Dip
Lump crab meat with our homemade Old Bay potato chips
Fried Calamari
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
With our signature lobster caramel sauce
Lobster Mac n' Cheese
Fried Shrimp
8 large shrimp seasoned in old bay flour served golden brown with spicy pepper mayo
Garlic Biscuits
Fresh baked biscuits with garlic herb butter
Mussels and Bread
1lb Maine mussels sautéed in either garlic herb or Cajun butter served with toasted ciabatta bread
Chowdah!
New England Style Seafood Boils
The Lobster Dinner
Swimming-In-The-Tank-Fresh Maine Lobster (1.5lbs) served with drawn butter
New England Seafood Boil
Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, sausage, tossed in old bay garlic butter.
The Poundster
1 lb Dungeness crab legs, 1 lobster, andouille sausage, rock crab claws, clams, mussels, shrimp, tossed in garlic-seasoned butter
Alaskan King Crab Dinner
1 lb Alaskan King Crab legs served with potatoes and corn
Snow Crab Dinner
1 lb Snow Crab Legs with Corn and Potatoes
Dungeness Crab Dinner
1 lb Dungeness Crab Legs served with corn and potatoes
Portlander
1 lb of large shrimp and 1 dz large clams tossed in garlic butter with corn and red bliss potatoes
World Famous Lobster Rolls
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
Connecticut Lobster Roll
Delicious Maine lobster warmed in butter, served with lemon on a top-split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
Tuscan Lobster Roll
Our true salad roll and Bobby Flay's favorite! Tender Maine lobster tossed in a basil vinaigrette served on a top split buttered New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions.
BLT Lobster Roll
Lobster Plus Bacon = Heaven. Maine lobster, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with chipotle mayo, topped with paprika and scallions.
Fried Lobster Roll
Fried lobster tossed in lobster caramel with kewpie mayo, topped with scallions.
From the Sea
Land Ho
Salads
Cobb Salad - Lobster
Maine lobster, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
Cobb Salad - Chicken
Chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
Cobb Salad - Salmon
Salmon on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.
Cobb Salad - Shrimp
Shrimp, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
Plain Cobb Salad
Bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, egg, crispy onions, and avocado with blue cheese dressing
Gem Caesar - Lobster
Lobster on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.
Gem Caesar - Chicken
Chicken on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.
Gem Caesar - Salmon
Salmon on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.
Gem Caesar - Shrimp
Shrimp on a Classic Caesar with little gem lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan.
Harvest Salad- No Protein
roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette
Harvest Salad- Lobster
roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette
Harvest Salad- Chicken
roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette
Harvest Salad- Shrimp
roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette
Harvest Salad- Salmon
roasted butternut squash, farro, craisins, pecans, baby kale, apple cider mustard vinaigrette
Sides
Mac n' Cheese
Our creamy five-cheese sauce with organic pasta
Cheese Fries
An all-time favorite
Fries
Crispy fried potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Salad
Simply-dressed refreshing green salad
2oz Lobster Meat
Add 2 oz of our Maine lobster meat to any dish!
Original Chips
A New England Staple
Corn
Pickles
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Simple, classic, kid-approved goodness
Kids Burger and Fries
Smaller version of our Hook Burger, perfect for the kiddos!
Plain Hot Dog and Fries
A dog so good that parents might steal it for themselves.
Grilled Cheese and Fries
Simple and delicious. American cheese melted on our New England Style Rolls
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
MAINE ROOTBEER
MAINE BLUEBERRY
Lemonade
Iced Tea
ARNOLD PALMER
Canned Water
Sparkling Water
750 ml bottled sparkling water
Still Water
1 L Bottled distilled water
Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Espresso
Cappuccino
Coffee
Dessert
Pumpkin Pie Mousse
Our version of a seasonal favorite! Homemade pumpkin mousse, graham cracker, salted caramel and pecans
Steve's Key Lime Pie
Local Red Hook Favorite!
Banana Mousse Pudding
Topped with Nilla Wafers
Smores Chocolate Pudding
The campfire favorite turned into a single-serve mousse perfect for any time of year
Churros
Tossed in cinnamon sugar served with salted caramel, chocolate and Maine blueberry compote
Rootbeer Float
Vanilla Bean Gelato and Maine Organic Rootbeer
Blueberry Float
Vanilla Bean Gelato and Maine Organic Blueberry
Scoop of Vanilla
Scoop of Blueberry Cream
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231