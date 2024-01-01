Paninis in Borough Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM PANINI$12.00
*Hamotzi* grilled baby bella mushroom, grilled onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
VEGETABLE PANINI$12.00
*Hamotzi* grilled Vegetables, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Panini / Wrap$10.50
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Panini$12.99
Fresh baguette, shredded mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, and choice of 3 toppings. (Recommended: tomatoes, fresh mushroom, and onion).
Pizza Panini$12.99
Fresh baguette, shredded mozzarella cheese, Fallsburg marinara sauce, choice of 3 toppings.
Cream Cheese Panini$12.99
Fresh baguette, soft cream cheese, 3 toppings.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

