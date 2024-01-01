Paninis in Borough Park
Borough Park restaurants that serve paninis
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|MUSHROOM PANINI
|$12.00
*Hamotzi* grilled baby bella mushroom, grilled onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
|VEGETABLE PANINI
|$12.00
*Hamotzi* grilled Vegetables, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, on French Baguette.
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cheese Panini / Wrap
|$10.50
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Italian Panini
|$12.99
Fresh baguette, shredded mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, and choice of 3 toppings. (Recommended: tomatoes, fresh mushroom, and onion).
|Pizza Panini
|$12.99
Fresh baguette, shredded mozzarella cheese, Fallsburg marinara sauce, choice of 3 toppings.
|Cream Cheese Panini
|$12.99
Fresh baguette, soft cream cheese, 3 toppings.