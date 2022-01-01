Lucky's Cocktail Lounge
Lucky's is a warm & intimate cocktail Lounge that offers a distinct spirit program accompanied by full flavored tapas.
334 Marcus Garvey Blvd
Location
334 Marcus Garvey Blvd
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
