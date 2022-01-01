Go
Toast

Trad Room

Last order at 10:30pm.

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

266 malcolm x blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
Daily change miso soup
Real Crab California Roll$11.00
real crab, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
Asian Market Salad$10.00
(V) mixed greens , shibazuke plum pickles , creamy sesame dressing
Crispy Spicy Tuna$13.00
Fried Sushi Rice topped with Spicy Tuna
Salmon Avo Roll$9.00
Karaage Fried Chicken$14.00
marinated sake & shoyu koji fried thigh chicken with kochujan aioli.
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

266 malcolm x blvd

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
