Two Saints

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

753 Nostrand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)

Ready Fire Aim$11.00
Mezcal, Spicy Honey, Lime, Pineapple
Death of a Salesmen$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Laphroaig 10 year Scotch, Maple, Lemon, Bitters
Strawberry Fields$11.00
Gin, Strawberry, Lime, Orange Bitters
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar, Bitters
Fire on Nostrand$11.00
Dark Rum, Spicy Honey, Lime, Orange Bitters
Bell's Two Hearted IPA$8.00
IPA - Michigan
Frozen Margarita$10.00
Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime
Dark and Stormy$10.00
Goslings Dark Rum, Lime, Ginger Beer
Bye Bye Rum Punch$12.00
House made punch mix, Overproof Dark Rum, White Rum
Negroni$10.00
Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

753 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
