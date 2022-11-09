Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Ras Plant Based

1,756 Reviews

$$

739 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Popular Items

Mercato
Piassa
Ras Tibs

Appetizer

Timatim Fitfit

Timatim Fitfit

$9.00

Diced Tomato | Onion | Jalapeno | Shredded Injera | Lime Vinaigrette

Sambusa (Lentils)

Sambusa (Lentils)

$8.00

Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory brown lentils filling

Mixed Vegetable Sambusa

Mixed Vegetable Sambusa

$8.00

Flaky Pastry Shell | Savory mixed vegetable filling

Butternut Squash Sambusa

$10.00
Combo Sambusa

Combo Sambusa

$8.00
Mashed Avocado

Mashed Avocado

$12.00

Avocado | tomato | Onion | Jalapeños | House Vinaigrette

Azifa

Azifa

$10.00

Pureed Green Lentil | Serrano | Tomato | Onion | Mustard powder | Wasabi

Squash Combo Sambusa

$10.00

Entrees

Ras Tibs

Ras Tibs

$18.00

Sautéed Seitan | Tomato | Jalapeños | Zesty Berbere Sauce

Mama's Tofu

Mama's Tofu

$17.00

Slow simmered Tofu, Tomatoes and Jalapeños cooked in an abundance of good for you spices

Mushroom Tibs

Mushroom Tibs

$16.00

Tender Button "Shrooms | Tomatoes | Jalapeños

Ras Kitfo

Ras Kitfo

$18.00

Protein Pea crumble | Spice infused grape seed oil | Mitmita

Dulet

Dulet

$18.00

Diced Royal Trumpet Mushroom sauteed in a spiced infused grapeseel oil, with diced jalepeño, onion, and mitmita ( spicy )

Fosalia

Fosalia

$16.00

String bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onions

Yatakilt

Yatakilt

$16.00

Cabbage | Carrot | Onion | Bell Pepper | Agave

Shiro

Shiro

$16.00

Creamy Ground Chickpeas | Intricate Spice Blend

Missir

Missir

$17.00

Slow Simmered Red Lentil Stew | Fiery Berbere Sauce | Minced Onions

Gomen

Gomen

$16.00

Braised Collards | Diced Tomato | Sauteed Onion

Yater kik

Yater kik

$16.00

Yellow split Pea | Onion | Jalapeno | Intricate Spice Blend

Missir Alicha (Brown Lentils)

$16.00

Brown Lentil | Onion | Fenugreek | Spice Blend

Zucchini

$16.00

Crunchy Zucchini | Tomatoes | Carrots | Celery | Parsley

Ksir

$16.00

Savory Beetroot | Carrot | Onion | Garlic Puree

Alicha Shiro

Alicha Shiro

$17.00

Creamy Ground Chickpeas stew, Savory spice blend ( light spice)

Platters

A taste some of the countries flavorful plant based dishes. No substitution on the platters
Mercato

Mercato

$20.00

Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION)

Piassa

Piassa

$20.00

Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION)

Sides

Injera Roll

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Gomen

$6.00

Side Missir

$6.00

Side Shiro

$6.00

Side Yatakilt

$6.00

Side Brown Lentils

$6.00

Side String Beans and Carrots

$6.00

Side Alicha Shiro

$6.00

Side Yater Kik

$6.00

Side Key Sir

$6.00

Side Zucchini

$6.00

Side Timatim fitfit

$6.00

Injera Chips

$3.00

Sodas

Unfiltered Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Unfiltered Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale is delicious, sparkling and rich with whole ginger, long enjoyed for digestive comfort. (Brooklyn Crafted)

Kombucha Pilot

Kombucha Pilot

$6.00Out of stock

A fermented tea, contains live & active cultures, tons of B vitamins, organic acids.

Merchandise

Ras Pin

Ras Pin

$15.00

Veggie Bowls

ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING
Arada Bowl

Arada Bowl

$15.00

ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING ARADA is Named after one the oldest parts of Addis Ababa MISSIR Slow Simmered Red Lentil Stew GOMEN Steamed Collards | Sautéed Onions ZUCCHINI Crunchy Zucchini | Carrots | Celery | Parsley YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno | House dressing

Langano Bowl

Langano Bowl

$17.00

ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after Ethiopia's premier location for sandy lakes and picturesque views RAS TIBS Sautéed Seitan | Zesty Berbere Sauce FASOLIA String Beans | Carrot | Caramelized Onion ZUCCHINI Crunchy Zucchini | Carrots | Celery | Parsley YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper MASHED AVOCADO Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Serrano | House dressing | Cilantro

Kazanchis Bowl

Kazanchis Bowl

$15.00

ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after the part of Addis Ababa that doesn't sleep DIFFIN MISSIR Brown Lentils | Onions | Garlic | Fenugreek KEY SIR Savory Beetroot | Carrot ALICHA SHIRO Creamy Chickpea | Holy Basil FASOLIA String Bean | Carrot | Caramelized Onion AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Japapeno House dressing

Bolé Bowl

Bolé Bowl

$17.00

ALL BOWLS HAVE A BROWN TURMERIC RICE BASE, A DRIZZLE OF HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE AND INJERA CRUMBLE/CILANTRO TOPPING Named after a busy, upscale district in Ethiopia RAS KITFO Soy protein Crumble | Onion | Jalapeno | Spice infused grapeseed oil GOMEN Steamed Collards | Sautéed Onions ALICHA SHIRO Creamy Chickpea | Holy Basil YATAKILT Cabbage | Carrot | Bell Pepper AVOCADO SALAD Avocado | Onion | Tomato | Jalapeno | House dressing

Sambusa

One Piece Lentil Sambusa

$3.00

One Piece Vegetable Sambusa

$3.00

Halloween Cocktails

Dracula's Kiss

$15.00

Wicked Witch Of Franklin

$15.00

The Bates Motel

$15.00

Poltergeist

$15.00Out of stock

Wine

Mujer Andina, Ali! Brut

$13.00Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Ethiopian Coffee

$3.00

Sorrel Chai Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Water

Partners Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Sorrel 25 oz Bottle

Bottle

$25.00

Bottled Water

Poland Spring

$1.00

Brunch

Tej Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Spiked Hibiscus

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

About Last Night

$13.00

Spring of Gondar

$13.00

Flight

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.

Website

Location

739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

