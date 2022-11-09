Vegan
Ras Plant Based
1,756 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.
Location
739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn
El Rinconcito Mix - 774 Saint Johns place
4.4 • 1,364
774 Saint Johns place Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurant