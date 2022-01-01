Bushwick bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bushwick
More about Falansai
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Pho
|$19.00
AKA ‘chicken noodle soup” or “‘breakfast for dinner’ w/ free-range chicken, fresh rice noodles, and a fish sauce vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
|Spicy Green Curry
|$18.00
Chef Eric’s green curry brings all the boys to the yard (and they’re like, it’s better than yours 😉). Featuring surprise celebrity guest appearances from NYC’s Greenmarket, along with charred broccoli, soft tofu and shiitake mushrooms. Vegan
|Vegetarian Dumplings du Jour
|$15.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings? Identify yourself please. These will convert you!
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Black Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
|Salmon Fillet
|$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce