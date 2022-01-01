Bushwick bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bushwick

Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Pho$19.00
AKA ‘chicken noodle soup” or “‘breakfast for dinner’ w/ free-range chicken, fresh rice noodles, and a fish sauce vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Spicy Green Curry$18.00
Chef Eric’s green curry brings all the boys to the yard (and they’re like, it’s better than yours 😉). Featuring surprise celebrity guest appearances from NYC’s Greenmarket, along with charred broccoli, soft tofu and shiitake mushrooms. Vegan
Vegetarian Dumplings du Jour$15.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings? Identify yourself please. These will convert you!
More about Falansai
Sea Wolf - Bushwick image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Kale Caesar$13.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Salmon Fillet$28.00
Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Caper Sauce
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
101 Wilson Bar image

HOT DOGS

101 Wilson Bar

101 Wilson Ave., Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
Takeout
More about 101 Wilson Bar
Honore Club image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Honore Club

173 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honore Club
Mi Bella Dama image

 

Mi Bella Dama

296 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mi Bella Dama
Restaurant banner

 

ten bells

65 irving avenue suite, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about ten bells

