Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mesa Azteca

368 Reviews

$$

91 Wyckoff Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Appetizers

Guacamole

$13.00

guacamole served with chips and salsa

Elote Asado

$9.00

Grilled corn on the cob, topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.

Flautas de Pollo

$11.00

Two crispy tortillas filled with Shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Monterrey cheese, topped with poblano peppers, pico de gallo, served with soft corn tortillas.

Single Nachos

$11.00

Single nachos, crispy tortilla chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, sour cream. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños

Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Spicy tomato broth topped with tortilla chips and cheese.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy fried calamaris served with Azteca sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Chicken wings tossed in a special homemade sauce and served with blue cheese dip.

Tamal con mole

$11.00

Tostadas de tinga

$12.00

Esquite

$9.00

Nachos grendes

$19.00

Octopus Ceviche

$19.00

Grilled octopus with onions, cucumber, chipotle tamarind citrus.

Aguachile de Piña

$19.00

Raw shrimp, submerged in liquid seasoned with chili peppers, lime juice, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber and slices of onion

Sopes

$12.00

Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

$18.00

Baby greens, onions, avocado, tomatoes, fresh cheese, grilled chicken and chorizo.

Grilled Calamari Salad

$16.00

Grilled calamari, fennel, arugula, lemon dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets, mix green salad, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, chile de arbol dressing

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

sauteed shrimps with garlic, poblano peppers, onions. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, Served with a side of salad.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$17.00

spicy pork sauteed with pineapples & onions. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

sheered chicken in adobo sauce. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled steak. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$17.00

Mexican chorizo. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$17.00

Braised pork. Salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$16.00

Topped with salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Vegetables Quesadilla

$17.00

chefs choice, topped with salsa verde, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad.

Birria Quesadilla

$17.00

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chicken Burrito

$20.00

Shredded chicken in a special tomato chipotle sauce. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce and cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

Sauteed shrimps with poblano peppers and onions. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with chile ancho sauce, sour cream and served with a side salad.

Steak Burrito

$21.00

Grilled Steak. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped in Green Sauce and Cream

Al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Spicy Pork with Pineapple. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with Green Sauce and Cream

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00

Slow roasted Pork. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese and Topped in Green Sauce and Cream

Chorizo Burrito

$20.00

Mexican chorizo, rice, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce, sour cream, and served with a side salad.

Vegetable Burrito

$19.00

Sauteed vegetables. Served in a 12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce, and served with a side salad.

Chimichanga

$22.00

deep-fried burrito. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, served with side salad

Birria Burrito

$21.00

stuffed with birria, rice, beans, cheese, topped with consomme, side salad

Vegan

Vegan Elote

$9.00

Seitan Fajitas

$28.00

Seitan Mole Enchiladas

$23.00

Vegan Quesadillas

$17.00

Filled with vegan cheddar cheese. Topped with green sauce, vegan crema, pico de gallo and avocado.

Vegan Burritos

$21.00

Filled with black beans, rice, vegan cheddar, iceberg lettuce and vegan sour cream.

Vegan Nachos

$17.00

crispy corn tortilla chips, black beans, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, vegan crema, guacamole

Seitan Taco

$6.50

Seitan al Pastor Taco

$6.50

Chipotle Chorizo Taco

$6.50

Grilled Tofu Taco

$6.50

Seitan Nachos

$16.00

Seitan al Pastor Nachos

$16.00

Chipotle Chorizo Nachos

$16.00

Vegan Cheese Nachos

$14.00

Seitan Quesadilla

$16.00

Seitan al Pastor Quesadilla

$16.00

Chipotle Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled Tofu Quesadilla

$16.00

Seitan Burrito

$20.00

Seitan al Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Chipotle Chorizo Burrito

$20.00

Tofu Burrito

$20.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$23.00

Chicken and homemade mole sauce. Topped with Onions, Radish, Mexican Cheese and Sesame Seeds. Served with rice and beans.

Suizas Enchiladas

$22.00

Chicken in Chipotle Adobo Sauce. Topped with Green Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$23.00

Sauteed shrimp with poblano peppers and onions. Topped with ancho sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$21.00

Sauteed Vegetables and topped in Green Sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$28.00

Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions & the Chef's special sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cream, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

Grilled steak, Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions & the Chef's special sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cream, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Grilled shrimp, Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions & the Chef's special sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cream, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Combination Fajitas

$31.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp mixed with Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions and the Chefs Special Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cream, Flour Tortillas and Rice & Beans

Portobello Fajitas

$28.00

Portobello mushroom , Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions & the Chef's special sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cream, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Cactus Fajitas

$28.00

Cactus, Poblano and Red Peppers, Onions & the Chef's special sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, cream, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Entrees

Tampiqueña Steak

$37.00

Sirloin steak

$37.00

Grilled Steak Over Fresh Herbs

$35.00

Molcajete

$42.00

grilled chicken, steak, shrimps, chorizo, grilled cheese, cactus, and cambray onions over guajillo sauce. served with corn tortillas and two cheese enchiladas

Camarones Platter

$29.00

Salmon Relleno

$29.00

Pan seared Salmon stuffed with shrimps & Shiitake pure, pasilla butter sauce, served with rice & beans.

Pozole

$25.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$24.00

Camarones Rancheros

$29.00

Albondigas

$29.00

Chilaquiles

$21.00

Birria Plate

$25.00

Tortas & Burgers

Torta de Pollo

$18.00

Torta al Pastor

$18.00

Torta de Carnitas

$18.00

Torta Steak & Peppers

$18.00

Azteca Burger

$19.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$6.50

Steak Taco

$6.50

Al Pastor Taco

$6.50

Chorizo Taco

$6.50

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Fish Taco

$7.00

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Cactus Taco

$6.50

Vegetable Taco

$6.50

Tacos de birria

$14.00

Hongos con Rajas

$6.50

Sides

Guacamole

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Rice

$6.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Rice And Beans

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Sour Cream

$2.00

Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Mayonnaise

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Fajita Tortillas

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.50

Side Mozzarela Cheese

$2.50

Side Mushroom Sauce

$5.00

Side Mole Sauce

$5.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Vegan Chorizo

$6.00

Side Vegan Seitan

$6.00

Side Vegan Apple Sausage

$6.00

Side Grilled Tofu

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Side Grilled Shrimps

$8.00

Side Of Mexican Chorizo

$7.00

Side Grilled Cactus

$4.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$8.00

Vegan Mint Ice Cream Bowl

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

lava cake

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$10.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Street Tacos x3

Street Tacos Steak

$14.00

street tacos chicken

$14.00

street tacos chorizo

$14.00

street tacos carnitas

$14.00

street tacos al pastor

$14.00

street tacos vegetables

$14.00

street tacos cactus

$14.00

street tacos hongos/rajas

$14.00

Brunch/Food

Huevos a la Mexicana

$18.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Huevos Divorciados

$18.00

Eggs Benedits

$20.00

Spinach Omelette

$18.00

Cactus Omelette

$18.00

Omelette

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Chilaquiles (VEGAN)

$16.00

Scrambled Tofu (VEGAN)

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito (VEGAN)

$20.00

Blue Corn Pancakes

$18.00

Mexican Style French Toast

$18.00

Churro Waffles

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Restaurant Right In The Heart of Bushwick! Mesa Azteca is a family-owned Restaurant right in the heart of Bushwick. Join us for a fiesta of good eating with vegan-friendly options, craft cocktails, and a proudly large selection of Agave Spirits.

Website

Location

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Directions

