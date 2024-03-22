Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Woodland Woodland
483 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Caribbean - American Food in Downtown Brooklyn
Location
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gallery