Quesadillas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve quesadillas
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
|BURRITO/BOWL
|$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|CHORIZO TACO
|$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CARNITAS TACO
|$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
San Pedro Inn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Taco Platter
|$15.00
|Chips
|$6.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Yuca Tots
|$9.00
Yuca tater tots. Served with chipotle aioli.
|Esquites (corn)
|$9.00
Grilled corn (esquites), chipotle mayo, queso fresco, tajin.
|Poblano Rice & Black Beans
|$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lemongrass Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Toasted flour tortilla with Monterey Jack, nacho cheese and sesame crema.
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Traditional Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
|Jammy Egg Toast
|$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn
|Carne Molida Burrito
|$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
|Colombian seasoned Potato
|$4.75
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & Beyondmeat; served w/ red sauce
|NYC Breakfast Wrap
|$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca Restaurant
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$13.50
Spicy pork and pineapple, topped with salsa verde, crema and cotija cheese. Served with side of salad.
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant
|$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Birria De Res
|$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
|Camaron Blt
|$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Butcher's Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|CARNITAS TACO
|$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Fonda Brooklyn
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sopa De Tortilla
|$10.95
|Al Pastor
|$11.95
|Guacamole
|$15.95
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Suizas Enchiladas (GF)
|$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)
|$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadberry Local
3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cream Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn
2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chx. Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Jerk Chx Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Chx Over Rice
|$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)