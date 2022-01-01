Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve quesadillas

Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COCONUT SHRIMP$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
BURRITO/BOWL$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
More about Las Santas
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHORIZO TACO$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CARNITAS TACO$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Platter$15.00
Chips$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
More about San Pedro Inn
Alta Calidad image

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yuca Tots$9.00
Yuca tater tots. Served with chipotle aioli.
Esquites (corn)$9.00
Grilled corn (esquites), chipotle mayo, queso fresco, tajin.
Poblano Rice & Black Beans$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
More about Alta Calidad
Domo Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Domo Taco

733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Chicken Quesadilla$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Toasted flour tortilla with Monterey Jack, nacho cheese and sesame crema.
More about Domo Taco
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Iced Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Jammy Egg Toast$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$9.00
three-cheeses, salsa, & light sour cream in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Pure Bistro
The V SPOT image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Molida Burrito$13.00
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Colombian red beanss, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Colombian seasoned Potato$4.75
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & Beyondmeat; served w/ red sauce
NYC Breakfast Wrap$14.50
Delicious plant based scramble, smoked tempeh bacon & cheddar in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Mesa Azteca Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca Restaurant

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.50
Spicy pork and pineapple, topped with salsa verde, crema and cotija cheese. Served with side of salad.
More about Mesa Azteca Restaurant
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
More about Breadberry Local
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria De Res$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
Camaron Blt$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Suadero Tacos$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
More about Tiny's Cantina
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
The Butcher's Daughter image

 

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Butcher's Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS TACO$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopa De Tortilla$10.95
Al Pastor$11.95
Guacamole$15.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Suizas Enchiladas (GF)$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
More about Chela
Breadberry Local image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadberry Local

3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Cream Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
More about Breadberry Local
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn image

 

Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chx. Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Chx Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Chx Over Rice$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

