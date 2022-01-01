Chicken tenders in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT
6001 Strickland Ave., brooklyn
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
|$15.00
Served with Classic House Fries
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Epic Burger
|$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bklyn Prime
4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn
|Prime Ribeye
|$34.00
|Sorrel Wings
|$13.00
|Mexican street corn
|$6.00
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklyn Public House
247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
breaded chicken breasts, honey mustard
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Orange Juice
|$3.50
100% orange juice
|Wings
|$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
|Soda
|$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
Greek Xpress
158 LAWRENCE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Gyro Platter
|$18.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
|Large Greek Salad
|$13.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
|Grape Leaves
|$7.50
6 rolled grape leaves drizzled with EVOO and oregano
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Broccoli Rabe Side
|$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Gumbo Bros
224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Abita Amber Lager
|$5.00
|Fried Chicken Po Boy
|$16.00
|Abita Root Beer Bottle
|$3.50
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
Black Iron Burger
234 FLATBUSH AVENUE, BROOKLYN
|Chicken Tenders w/Fries
|$10.95