Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS image

 

MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT

6001 Strickland Ave., brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$15.00
Served with Classic House Fries
More about MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Epic Burger$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
Classic Burger$14.00
More about The Canteen
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Bklyn Prime image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bklyn Prime

4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Ribeye$34.00
Sorrel Wings$13.00
Mexican street corn$6.00
More about Bklyn Prime
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Chicken Fingers image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklyn Public House

247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$11.00
breaded chicken breasts, honey mustard
More about Brooklyn Public House
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Juice$3.50
100% orange juice
Wings$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
Soda$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

158 LAWRENCE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Platter$18.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Large Greek Salad$13.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Grape Leaves$7.50
6 rolled grape leaves drizzled with EVOO and oregano
More about Greek Xpress
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Rabe Side$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
The Gumbo Bros image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Gumbo Bros

224 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Abita Amber Lager$5.00
Fried Chicken Po Boy$16.00
Abita Root Beer Bottle$3.50
More about The Gumbo Bros
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
Black Iron Burger image

 

Black Iron Burger

234 FLATBUSH AVENUE, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$10.95
More about Black Iron Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Cornbread

Crab Cakes

Drunken Noodles

Greek Salad

Baked Ziti

Steamed Broccoli

Hot Chocolate

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston