Bacon cheeseburgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|BACON & MUSHROOM BURGER
|$20.00
topped with swiss cheese & choice of fries or chips
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$17.00
Blue Cheese | Bacon
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$16.49
Burger topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo, and Holy Sauce
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Fresh ground beef seasoned seared and topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and BBQ sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.
|Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.00
Our famous cheeseburger with blue cheese dressing and bacon. Decadent and filling.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Bacon Deluxe Burger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.