Bacon cheeseburgers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BACON & MUSHROOM BURGER$20.00
topped with swiss cheese & choice of fries or chips
More about La Puerta Roja
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Blue Burger$17.00
Blue Cheese | Bacon
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Avocado Burger$16.49
Burger topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo, and Holy Sauce
More about Holy Schnitzel
Item pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
Fresh ground beef seasoned seared and topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and BBQ sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$10.00
Our famous cheeseburger with blue cheese dressing and bacon. Decadent and filling.
More about Home Frite
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
More about Mike's Diner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Deluxe Burger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Avocado Burger$16.99
6 Oz. Beef Patty topped with Avocado, Crispy Kosher Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo & Holy Sauce served on a Bun.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

