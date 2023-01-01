Stuffed mushrooms in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Stuffed Mozzarella Mushroom
|$12.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$8.00
Karczma Polish Restaurant
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Roll, stuffed w mushrooms
|$17.00
|Stuffed Mushrooms (VG)
|$12.00