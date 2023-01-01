Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mozzarella Mushroom$12.50
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Item pic

 

Karczma Polish Restaurant

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Roll, stuffed w mushrooms$17.00
Stuffed Mushrooms (VG)$12.00
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Gshmak - 164 Wallabout St

164 Wallabout St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House-made Stuffed Mushroom$9.99
Portobello with sauteed veggies and melted cheese.
More about Gshmak - 164 Wallabout St

