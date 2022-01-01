Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Burger Joint Industry City

review star

No reviews yet

220 36th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheeseburger
Bacon Burger

Entrees

Hamburger

$9.41

Cheeseburger

$9.87

Bacon Burger

$11.11

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.57

Double Burger

$16.53

Double Cheeseburger

$17.45

Double Bacon Burger

$17.53

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.45

Cheeseburger, hold the burger (Grilled Cheese)

$7.58

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Dog

$6.76

Beyond Cheeseburger

$11.94

Beyond Burger

$11.48

Sides

French Fries

$4.85

Onion Rings

$5.90

Whole Pickle

$2.10

Side Of Bacon

$1.85

Extra Cheese

$0.87

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Dessert

Brownie

$3.22

Milk Shake Vanilla

$8.73

Milk Shake Cookies & Cream

$8.73

Milk Shake Chocolate

$8.73

Fees

Paper bag fee

$0.05

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Fanta Orange

$2.45

Ginger Ale

$2.45

Seltzer Water

$2.45

Fused Lemon Iced Tea

$2.45

LaCroix Peach

$2.45

LaCroix- Grapefruit

$2.45

LaCroix - Orange

$2.45

LaCroix Lime

$2.45

Lacroix Coconut

$2.45

Bottled Water

$2.45

Water Cup

$0.23

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:59 pm
New York's number 1 no fuss, no muss burger joint Industry City offers daily butchered and hand pressed burgers. Flame broiled to your liking, comes with all the fixings. We use only the USDA Certified Prime Angus Beef, all natural without hormones.  In addition the speakeasy burger joint Industry City Bar is a great spot to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and twelve taps of selected local beers. 

220 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

