Restaurant header imageView gallery

L'Wren

147 Reviews

$$

4004 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BOURBON BBQ SLIDER
TOTS

BITES

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$13.00

avacado, tomato,onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime

TOSTADAS

TOSTADAS

$14.00

shredded chicken, cabbage, queso fresco, avacado crema, radish

ASIAN STICKY RIBS

ASIAN STICKY RIBS

$16.00

bbq ginger glaze, cilantro, cashews

MAC N CHEESE BITE

MAC N CHEESE BITE

$13.00

fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, asiago, cheddar, sweet corn queso

BOURBON BBQ SLIDER

BOURBON BBQ SLIDER

$15.00

pulled pork, maple, chipotle, asian slaw, thai chili, pickles

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$16.00

beer battered cod, red cabbage slaw, aoli, avacado crema, scallions cilantro

SALSA ONLY

$4.00

roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime

GUACAMOLE ONLY

$9.00

avacado, tomato,onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime

CHIPS

$4.00
SALMON

SALMON

$17.00

Thai Salmon with tri-color quinoa salad with red cabbage, cilantro, scallions, peanut sauce

CRISPY KOREAN STYLE WINGS

CRISPY KOREAN STYLE WINGS

$16.00

fried chicken wings, gochujang sauce, fresh scallions, sesame seeds

BURGER

BURGER

$15.00
TOTS

TOTS

$9.00
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Donuts

$12.00

Beer

Other Half

Other Half

$8.00
Catskill devil's path ipa

Catskill devil's path ipa

$8.00
Greenpoint Pilsner

Greenpoint Pilsner

$8.00

Dales pale ale

$8.00

Montauk belgian wheat

$8.00

Shilling Lager

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Logical COnclusion IPA

$7.00

C- Logical IPA

Jalisco Estrella

$4.00

C- Estrella

CAN Modelo Especiale

$5.00

C- Modelo

Ideal dreams -other half

$8.00

Citizen dirty cider

$7.00

Industrial arts pilsner

$7.00

Single cut Kim sour

$7.00

Party Water

$6.00

Ebbs

$6.00

Metric Lager

$8.00

American Lager

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cider

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cider

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Carmenere

Carmenere Glass

$10.00

Carmenere Bottle

$37.00

Rosso

Rosso Glass

$15.00

Rosso Bottle

$54.00

Beaujolais

Beaujolais Glass

$13.00

Beaujolais Bottle

$48.00

Pinot noir

Pinot Noir Glass

$13.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Fair Valley, Chenin Blanc

Chenin Glass

$10.00

Chenin Bottle

$37.00

Ca di Ponti Pinot

Ca di Pinot Glass

$11.00

Ca di Pinot Bottle

$39.00

Arona Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon blanc glass

$15.00

Sauvignon blanc bottle

$54.00

Simple life rose

Simple Life Glass

$13.00

Simple Life Bottle

$48.00

Ca' Furlan Prosecco

Prosecco glass

$11.00

Prosecco Bottle

$39.00

Ca' Furlan Rose

Sparkling Rose glass

$11.00

Sparkling Rose bottle

$39.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

L’wren is both a neighborhood & destination cocktail bar where people can meet & greet friends. Great place to celebrate exciting events or just unwind.

Website

Location

4004 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Directions

Gallery
L'Wren image
L'Wren image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Flor de Izucar Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4021 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
orange star4.4 • 2,801
889 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Ha-weeda Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
201 46th St Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Chilo's Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
740 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
orange starNo Reviews
51 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
WakuWaku & Oldies
orange starNo Reviews
269 36th St Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
orange star4.4 • 2,801
889 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Avocaderia IC - Avo IC
orange star4.0 • 705
254 36th St Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Zona Sur Bistro
orange star4.0 • 342
4314 4th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Saravá - The Modern Bistro
orange star4.7 • 282
6819 3rd Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Yafa Cafe
orange star5.0 • 74
4415 4th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
DUMBO
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston