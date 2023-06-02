Restaurant header imageView gallery

SABOR DE COLOMBIA RESTAURANT & BAKERY

No reviews yet

4601 5TH AVE

Brooklyn, NY 11220

Menu

Calentados

# 1 Calentado Sabor de Colombia

# 1 Calentado Sabor de Colombia

$15.75

Calentado con carne asada,chicharron,chorizo,huevo frito y arepa

# 2 Calentado antioqueño

$8.95

# 3 Calentado paisa

$10.75

# 4 Calentado de mi abuela

$13.25

# 5 Calentado de mi abuelo

$8.75

Platos Tipicos

# 9 Bandeja paisa Sabor de Colombia

$20.75

# 10 Cazuela de frijoles con arroz, chicharron,chorizo y maduro

$18.75

# 11 Pechuga de pollo a la parrilla

$13.25

# 12 Bistec (palomilla) en salsa criolla, arroz y patacones

$15.95

# 13 Pargo rojo frito, arroz, ensalada y tostones

$27.75

14# Picada personal

$19.75

14# Picada para dos

$27.75

# 15 Pechuga de pollo apanado, ensalada y papa fritas

$14.25

# 16 Carne o pollo ensalada y papas fritas

$14.25

# 17 Tamal Colombiano con arroz

$13.50

Comida Rapida

# 20 Hamburguesa Sabor de Colombia

$11.25

# 21 Perro colombiano

$6.25

# 22 Alitas de pollo con papas fritas

$11.00

# 23 Hamburguesa Deluxe

$9.50

# 24 Bacon egg and cheese

$6.25

# 25 Tacos de Carne

$12.25

# 26 Tacos de Pollo

$11.25

Desayunos

# 6 Huevos en cacerola o pericos y arepa con queso

$7.75

# 7 huevos en cacerola papas fritas y tocino

$8.75

# 8 Carne asada, huevos fritos y arepa con queso

$11.50

Kids Menu

Deditos de Pollo y papas fritas

$9.00

Chicken finger with french fries

Hamburguesa con papa fritas

$9.00

Cheeseburger with french fries

Salchipapa

$7.25

Frenchfries with franks sausage

Perro Caliente

$4.00

Hot Dog

Ordenes extra (Sides)

Carne

$8.00

Grilled Steak

Pollo

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

Frijoles

$4.95

Beans

Arroz

$2.75

Rice

Ensalada

$5.95

House salad

Maduros

$4.95

Sweet plantains

Tostones

$4.95

Green plantains

Yuca

$4.95

Cassava

Papas Fritas

$5.95

French fries

Huevos x2

$4.50

Antojitos

Empanada Carne

$2.50

Empanada Pollo

$2.50

Arepa de Chocolo

$2.50

Sweet corncake

Chicharron

$6.50

Fried Pork Belly

Chorizo

$3.00

Colombian Sausage

# 26 Choricriolla

$8.25

Empanada Queso

$2.50

Empanada Hawaiana

$2.60

# 27 Salchicriolla

$6.95

# 28 Picada de chicharron con salsa de ajo

$9.75

Salchipapa

$7.25

Empanada Arequipe Queso

$3.00

Morcilla

$3.25

Blood pudding

Especiales

Churrasco

$30.00

Entrana

$30.00

Almuerzo del dia

$13.25

Caldo de Costilla

$15.00

Tamal Colombiano

$11.00

Especial fin semana

$15.95

Sopa Peq

$5.50

Sopa Grande

$7.25

Almuerzo Dia Sin Sopa

$12.50

Tienda

Arepa la finquita

$5.00

Bolsa Pequeña

$0.10

Tostadas

$5.00

Nucita

$0.75

Jet Blanca

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.50

Milo Nuggets

$3.00

Gelatina

$1.00

Barrileta Unidad

$0.75

Items Para Llevar

$0.50

Bolsa Mediana

$0.20

Arepa Parrillera (Pequeñas)

$5.00

Chorizo Paquete

$6.25

Morcilla Paquete

$6.75

Arepa Finquita Queso

$6.00

Salchicha Ranchera

$8.00

Salchon Cervecero

$7.50

Cafe Aguila Roja

$12.00

Ducales 3 Tacos

$4.00

Dux Tarro

$6.50

Bocadillo Beleño

$7.25

Tostadas Guadalupe

$5.25

Panela Redonda 454g

$3.00

Chocolate Quesada

$7.00

Luker 500g

$6.00

Luker 250

$5.00

Obleas Waffers

$5.00

Arequipe 6 uni

$6.75

GUDIZ

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve hungry individuals who enjoy great flavors and quality ingredients that come together to make mouthwatering dishes that you won't be able to get out of your head. Our Colombian restaurant is here to share authentic flavors from our home! Come in and enjoy!

4601 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Directions

