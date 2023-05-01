BG picView gallery

Reggae Town Cafe

238 36th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Entrees

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Oxtail

$20.00

Curry Goat

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Brown Stewed Chicken

$14.00

Scotch Bonnett Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$16.00

Sides

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

White Rice

$3.00

Drinks

D&G Pineapple Soda

$3.00

D&G Kola Champagne Soda

$3.00

D&G Ginger Beer Soda

$3.00

D&G Ting Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Ginger Drink

$5.00

Sorrell Ginger Drink

$5.00

Special Entree Priced

Jerk Chicken & Rasta Pasta

$23.00

Jerk Chicken & Mac + Cheese

$20.00

Oxtail with Rasta Pasta

$27.00

Oxtail with Mac + Cheese

$25.00

Brown Stew Chicken with Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Fried Chicken with Mac + Cheese

$19.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp with Mac + Cheese

$21.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Enjoy a taste of the Caribbean! Delicious Jamaican food right in your neighborhood.

238 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

