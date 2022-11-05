Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Napa 656 Nostrand Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

656 Nostrand Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Order Again

TAPAS

YUCA BALLS

YUCA BALLS

$6.00

YUCCA CROQUETTES FILLED WITH GOUDA AND GOAT CHEESSE SERVED ON A GUAVA CHEESSE SAUCE

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

CROQUETAS DE SETAS

$5.00

MIXED MUSHROOMS CROQUETTES

CROQUETAS DE JAMON

$5.00

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

CROQUETAS DE BACALAO

$6.00

BRAISED SALTED COD CROQUETTES

CALAMAR

$15.00Out of stock

FRIED CALAMARY WITH TOMATO SAUCE

LUMPIAN OF LAMB

$5.00

LUMPIA FILLED WITH BRAISED LAMB WITH ARTICHOQUE

CATALANA

CATALANA

$7.25

SAUTTED SPINACH WITH GARLIC AND PINENUTS

LECHON WONTON

$6.50

Four gochujang roasted pork wontons, PORK au jus

CHICHARRON

$7.00

CRISPY PORKBELLY SERVED WITH HABANERO AIOLI

PIQUILLO RELLENOS

PIQUILLO RELLENOS

$9.50

PIQUILLO PEPPERS FILLED WITH MUSHROOM DUXELLE WITH CHEDDAR CHEESES AND COTIJA

PATATAS BRAVAS

$6.50

POTATOES SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE AIOLI AND PICO

SHISHITOS

SHISHITOS

$8.00

FRIED SHISHITO PEPPERS

TEQUENOS

$7.00

BREAD DOUGH FILLED WITH CHEESE

FF

$4.00

SLIDERS

$13.00

2 beef sliders on brioche buns, guacamole chipotle aioli, tomato, red onion

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$13.00

SHRIMP SKEWERS ON CORN TORTILLA

SANDWICH & MORE

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

BRIOCHE BREAD, BLT, RED ONION, GARLIC AIOLI

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

BRIOCHE BREAD, BLT, RED ONION, GARLIC AIOLI

CHICKEN TORTA

CHICKEN TORTA

$16.00

BRIOCHE BREAD, BLACKBEAN PUREE, CHEDDAR CHESSEE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, GUACAMOLE, JALAPENOS, RED ONION

MAHI-MAHI SANDWICH

$16.00

BRIOCHE BREADM GUACAMOLE, GARLIC AIOLI, TOMATO, RED ONIO, JALAPENO,

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED WITH CHIPOTLE AIOLI

HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CARROT, CUCUMBER, SHERRY VINAGRETE, PERORINO ROMANO CHEESSE

EMPANADAS

CHEESSE AND SPINACH EMPANADAS

$7.00

PORK EMPANADAS

$7.00

SEAFOOD EMPANADAS

$7.00

MECHADA EMPANADAS

$7.00

MUSHROOMS EMPANADAS

$7.00

CHORIZO EMPANADAS

$7.00

DUCK EMPANADAS

$7.00

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$7.00

TACOS

PASTOR TACOS

$4.50

BRAISED PORK, PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY, ONION RELISH

CARNITAS TACOS

$4.50

COTIJA CHEESSE, PICO, CORN TORTILLA

DUCK TACOS

$4.50

MOLE DUCK, CORN TORTILLA

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$4.50

BRAISED TURMERIC CHICKEN, PICO, COTIJA CHEESSE, CORN TORTILLA

MUSHROOMS TACOS

$4.50

MUSHROOM DUXELE, COTIJA, PICO

CHORIZO TACOS

$4.50

HOMEMADE CHORIZO, CORN TORTILLA, PICO, COTIJA

SHRIMP TACOS

$5.50

PONEAPPLE CHUTNEY, PICO, CORN TORTILLA

FISH TACOS

$5.50

MAHI-MAHI, PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY

BEETS TACOS

BEETS TACOS

$4.50

REASTED BEETS, ALMODS, CORN TORTILLA

AREPAS

CARNE MECHADA AREPAS

CARNE MECHADA AREPAS

$13.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

CHICKEN AREPAS

$12.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

PORK AREPAS

$12.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

DUCK AREPAS

$15.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

CHORIZO AREPAS

CHORIZO AREPAS

$13.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

SEAFOOD AREPAS

$15.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

CHESSEE AREPAS

$11.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

MUSHOOMS AREPAS

MUSHOOMS AREPAS

$15.00

served with Home Made Mozzarella, Guacamole, Garlic Aioli

BRUNCH AREPAS

BRUNCH AREPAS

$13.00

EGG SUNNY SIDE UP, GUACAMOLE, COTIJA CHEESSE

ROASTED BEETS AND TOMATOES AREPAS

$13.00

ROASTED BEETS, TOMATO, EGGPLANT PUREE

CAPRESE AREPAS

$13.00

HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, PESTO, TOMATO, GUACAMOLE

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$9.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

SAUCES

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$1.00

MAYO

$0.50

KETCHUP

Na Bev

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

SELTZER

$3.00

Cocktails

Hot Toddy

$12.00Out of stock

LIME MARGARITA

$12.00

PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA

$12.00

SANGRIA RED

$11.00

SANGRIA WHITE

$11.00

Beer

GREEN CITY OTHER HALF 16OZ

$8.50

FOREVER EVER OTHER HALF 16OZ

$8.50

FINBACK CRISPY TOWN 16OZ

$8.50

FINBACK IPA 16OZ

$8.50

INTERBORO PILS CITY 16OZ

$8.50Out of stock

INTERBORO BUSHBURG 16OZ

$8.50

SPACE DREAM - OTHER HALF

$8.50

DOUBLE DRY HOPPED

MOSAIC DREAM - OTHER HALF

$8.50Out of stock

NEIGHBOR NEIGHBOR - FINBACK

$8.50

LAGER WITH SEA SALT

LAGER VILLAGE - OTHER HALF

$8.50

FESTBIER LAGER - INTERBORO

$8.50

RENAISSANCE WIT BELGIAN STYLE - INTERBORO

$8.50

Wine Glasses

GLS House Red

$10.00

GLS House White

$9.00

GLS House Orange

$13.00

GLS House Rose

$11.00

GLS Prosecco Serata

$11.00

Red Bottles

Campo malbec 2019

$32.00

Siete Rioja tinto 2020

$32.00

Prima piuma Lino 2020

$32.00

forastero Malbec mendoza

$30.00

Les Terres Blanches Anjou Demon

$29.00

syrah

$37.00

Gaspard

$30.00

Charles

$25.00

Coujan Cuvee Terrasses

$34.00

lacus Inedito 2020

$32.00Out of stock

Quinta Miilu Rioja la Bicicleta

$31.00

Quinta Milu Ribera del Duero

$30.00

Reunion Malbec

$34.00

Chateau Guilhem Pays

$34.00

Lustao

$32.00

AMPHORE

$50.00

Vermut

$32.00

Zillamina Red

$29.00

Las Jaras

$40.00

White Bottles

Winnings Riesling, Von Winning

$35.00

txakolina, Ulacia

$33.00

Bella Vita pinot Grigio 2020

$33.00

J portugal Ramos Loureiro Vinho Verde

$33.00

Underwood pinot grid slim can

$7.00

Vietti Moscato asti

$25.00

Succes Vinicola Parellada

$31.00

Es Okay White wine Skin Fermented Mendocino

$36.00

escandalo semillo

$44.00

Prima piuma Bianco 2020

$34.00

zillamina white

$27.00

Frug

$36.00

Brisa Suave Ninho Verde

$30.00

Sandy Cove Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Wayside cider

$25.00

Joao pato espumante

$32.00

SINGULAR QUINTA DE SANTATERESA 2019

$32.00

HOLLOTRIO GRÜNER VELTLINER OSTERREICH

$38.00

Sparkling & Rose Bottles

Prisma Rose of pinot noir

$31.00Out of stock

Les Hauts de luc, Cotes de Provence Rose

$30.00Out of stock

Weingut oppenauer gruner Veltliner 2021

$37.00

underwood rose Bubbles Slim Cans

$7.00

Lini 910 Labrusca rosso

$36.00

Lini 910 Labrusca rosato

$42.00

serata prosecco

$36.00

Patience Rose

BAUER ROSE

$32.00

CONQUILLA

$36.00

Sake

Little zumo

$10.00

luck dog

$7.00

VERMOUTH

VERMUT LUSTAO RED

$37.00

VERMUT LUSTAO BLANCO

$35.00

GRAN BASSANO VERMOUTH BIANCO

$40.00

VIDTE VERMUT BOLANCO

$26.00

VEMOUTH SERVITO BIANCO

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our in house made-to-order menu features a variety of handpicked dishes made from scratch. The inspiration for our menu is a fusion of our favorite cuisines from around the world.

Website

Location

656 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

