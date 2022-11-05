La Napa 656 Nostrand Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our in house made-to-order menu features a variety of handpicked dishes made from scratch. The inspiration for our menu is a fusion of our favorite cuisines from around the world.
Location
656 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216
Gallery