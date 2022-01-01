Cashew chicken in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cashew chicken
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken cashew
|$15.00
Chicken wok fried in savory sweet chili sauce with vegetables, cashews served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Chicken Cashew Nut
|$16.00
Onion, Bell Pepper, Chili Paste, Pineapple and Cashews
|Chicken Cashew Nut
|$11.00
Onion, Bell Pepper, Chili Paste, Pineapple and Cashews