Cashew chicken in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken cashew$15.00
Chicken wok fried in savory sweet chili sauce with vegetables, cashews served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cashew Nut$16.00
Onion, Bell Pepper, Chili Paste, Pineapple and Cashews
Chicken Cashew Nut$11.00
Onion, Bell Pepper, Chili Paste, Pineapple and Cashews
More about Nora Thai
Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUTS$18.95
More about Prime Avenue

