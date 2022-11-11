Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

review star

No reviews yet

-1972 86th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11214

Popular Items

Pad See Ew (V)
Thai Iced Tea
Pad Thai Classic (GF, V)

Limited Time Available

Ricepot Fried Rice

Ricepot Fried Rice

$15.00

As per your request, Ricepot Fried Rice is here! with pork belly, egg, veggies and jasmine rice.

Appetizers

Chicken satay (GF)

Chicken satay (GF)

$7.00+

Overnight marinated chicken on skewers with housemade peanut sauce.

Pork belly basket

Pork belly basket

$8.00

Thai streetfood style crispy pork belly.

Currypuff (original)

Currypuff (original)

$7.00

Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.

Vegetable spring roll (V)

Vegetable spring roll (V)

$7.00+

Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Crispy golden wings with houseblend dipping sauce.

Crispy calamari

Crispy calamari

$12.00

Crispy calamari with houseblend dipping sauce.

Edamame (GF, V)

Edamame (GF, V)

$6.00

Simply steamed and dressed with sea salt.

Crispy Tofu (GF, V)

Crispy Tofu (GF, V)

$7.00

Crispy tofu top with houseblend sauce and roasted peanuts.

Chive cakes (V)

Chive cakes (V)

$7.00

Traditional crispy version chive cakes.

Soups & Salads

Tom yum soup (GF)

Tom yum soup (GF)

$7.00+

Hot and sour soup with shrimp, Thai herbs and chili

Classic Thai coconut soup (GF)

Classic Thai coconut soup (GF)

$6.00+

Thai coconut soup with chicken.

Som tum Thai (GF)

Som tum Thai (GF)

$9.00

Papaya salad Bangkok style with papaya, tomato, long beans, peanuts.

Som tum Esan (GF)

Som tum Esan (GF)

$11.00

Papaya salad Thai northeastern style with anchovy sauce, papaya, tomato, long beans.

Hot seafood salad (GF)

Hot seafood salad (GF)

$15.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels with spicy Thai seafood dressing.

Seafood Entree

Thai Fisherman's Stew (GF)

Thai Fisherman's Stew (GF)

$24.00

Seafood medley (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari, fish) with seafood stock, Thai herbs, a touch of coconut milk, served with steamed jasmine rice.

Seafood spicy basil (*)

Seafood spicy basil (*)

$17.00

Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) wok fired with spicy Thai hot basil served with steamed jasmine rice.

Wild Caught Pacific Cod

Wild Caught Pacific Cod

$16.00

Crispy pacific cod with mango salad and cashew nuts served with steamed jasmine rice.

Choo chi fish (GF)

Choo chi fish (GF)

$27.00

Crispy red snapper (whole fish) with spicy coconut sauce and kaffir lime served with steamed jasmine rice.

Meat Entree

Hat Yai chicken

Hat Yai chicken

$16.00

Thai southern style overnight marinated fried chicken with sweet garlic chili glaze served with sticky rice.

Spicy Thai basil

Spicy Thai basil

$14.00

Thai streetfood version of wok fried Thai basil with garlic, chili and Thai basil served over steamed jasmine rice.

Chicken cashew

Chicken cashew

$15.00

Chicken wok fried in savory sweet chili sauce with vegetables, cashews served with steamed jasmine rice.

Laab chicken (GF)

Laab chicken (GF)

$14.00

Minced chicken dressed with Thai northeastern style seasoning and herbs served with fresh vegetables and sticky rice.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$25.00

Grilled 12 Oz. Warrington Farm NY Strip with chili tamarind dipping sauce served with steamed jasmine rice.

Tofu & Vegetables (V)

$12.00

Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) wok fired with spicy Thai hot basil served with steamed jasmine rice.

Curries

Massaman Beef (GF)

Massaman Beef (GF)

$19.00

Slow braised beef shank and brisket in traditional massaman curry with coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.

Green Curry (GF)

Green Curry (GF)

$13.00

Traditional green curry with Beef or Chicken and coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.

Duck Curry (GF)

Duck Curry (GF)

$22.00

Duck curry in panang curry with coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.

Noodles and Rice

Ricepot Pad Thai

Ricepot Pad Thai

$15.00

Traditional Thai noodle dish with rock shrimp and crispy pork belly. Rice noodles, Pad Thai tamarind sauce, egg, peanuts and vegetables.

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$17.00

Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) fried rice in spicy sauce, egg and vegetables.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

With chicken and rock shrimp, cashew nuts, pineapple, egg and vegetables.

Drunken Noodles (*)

Drunken Noodles (*)

$14.00

Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.

Khoa Soi

Khoa Soi

$16.00

Tender stewed chicken in Khoa Soi curry broth with coconut milk, egg noodles and vegetables.

Pad Thai Classic (GF, V)

Pad Thai Classic (GF, V)

$11.00

Traditional Thai noodle dish with rice noodles, Pad Thai tamarind sauce, egg, peanuts and vegetables.

Pad See Ew (V)

Pad See Ew (V)

$10.00

Fresh rice noodles with meat, egg and Chinese broccoli wok fried in houseblend soy sauce.

Beef Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$14.00

Bangkok style beef stewed noodle soup with rice noodles and vegetables.

Tom yum seafood soup (*)

Tom yum seafood soup (*)

$17.00

Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) in hot and sour soup, rice noodles and vegetables.

Bangkok Fried Rice (V)

Bangkok Fried Rice (V)

$10.00

Bangkok streetfood style fried rice with meat, egg and vegetables.

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce (spring roll sauce)

$4.00

NA Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pink Lychee Soda

$4.00

Blue Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

3 Flavors of Matcha, Vanilla, Red Bean or choose your own.

Ice Cream

$6.00

2 Scoops, Coconut or Matcha or Both

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thai kitchen with quality ingredients. We stay authentic. We cook Thai food the way it's supposed to be done.

Website

Location

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214

Directions

Gallery
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

Map
