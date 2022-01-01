Brooklyn juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Brooklyn
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$5.99
|SNB Special Burger
|$11.99
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.99
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalina Pizza
|$19.00
organic tomato, post oven bufala mozzarella, basil, XVO
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.00
organic tomato, ezzo's beef pepperoni, fior di latte mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, basil
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Mediterranean Chicken
|$9.99
Za'atar grilled Chicken with Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Organic Romaine Lettuce
|Iron Man Breakfast
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Free-range Eggs, Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese
Breadberry Local
1689 60th St, Brooklyn
|Hobo Sandwich
|$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
|House Breakfast
|$12.49
Choice of Omelette served with 2 sides, bread, cream cheese and coffee or juice.
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Greek Bowl
|$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
|Mushroom Squash Carbonara
|$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadberry Local
3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
|Flavored Omelettes
|$6.99
*NEW* - Flavorful two egg omelettes freshly cooked to order.
|Hobo Sandwich
|$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.