Brooklyn juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$5.99
SNB Special Burger$11.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.99
More about Soup N Burger
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalina Pizza$19.00
organic tomato, post oven bufala mozzarella, basil, XVO
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Diavola Pizza$16.00
organic tomato, ezzo's beef pepperoni, fior di latte mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, basil
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Brain Food image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brain Food

967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
Mediterranean Chicken$9.99
Za'atar grilled Chicken with Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Organic Romaine Lettuce
Iron Man Breakfast$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Free-range Eggs, Roasted Peppers, Spinach & Mozzarella Cheese
More about Brain Food
Breadberry Local image

 

Breadberry Local

1689 60th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hobo Sandwich$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
House Breakfast$12.49
Choice of Omelette served with 2 sides, bread, cream cheese and coffee or juice.
More about Breadberry Local
Brain Food - Court St image

 

Brain Food - Court St

111 Court St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Bowl$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
Greek Bowl$9.95
Oven Roasted Eggplants, Roasted Red peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Black Kalamata Olives, & Chickpea Croutons tossed with Acai Balsamic Vinaigrette
Honey Garlic Bowl$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
More about Brain Food - Court St
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
-Marinated Kale: Kale, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil, S/P
-Spicy Caesar Dressing: Vegenaise (Vegan Mayonnaise), Chipotle Peppers in Adoba Sauce
Mushroom Squash Carbonara$17.00
*Vegan Butter
*Bacon
*Garlic
*Grape Tomato
*Spaghetti Squash
*Arugula
*Top with Cashew Ricotta and Breadcrumbs
-Cashew Ricotta: Cashews, Filtered Water, Lemon Juice, S/p
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Breadberry Local image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadberry Local

3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
Flavored Omelettes$6.99
*NEW* - Flavorful two egg omelettes freshly cooked to order.
Hobo Sandwich$9.99
Everything Bagel, Butter, Classic Omelette, Home Fries.
More about Breadberry Local
Fresh Eats Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresh Eats Cafe

478 72nd St, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Yemeni Tea$1.00
More about Fresh Eats Cafe

