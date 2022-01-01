Brooklyn Italian restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Brooklyn

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Crew

758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1728 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Brooklyn LG$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Cup & Char Grandma$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Grandma$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Fettuccine Funghi$17.00
Homemade fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce and Pecorino Romano.
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
More about Belli
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Shrimps Scampi$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
More about Anthony’s Place
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicory Ceaser$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Loreto image

 

Loreto

280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Asparagus$11.00
FRIED SHALLOTS, LEMON JUICE
Tartufata Pizza$23.00
WITH TRUFFLE CREAM, MUSHROOMS, SHAVED PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA
Branzino al Forno$37.00
ROASTED BRANZINO, HERB SALSA
VERDE, GRILLED LEMON, WATERCRESS
More about Loreto
Piccolo's NYC image

 

Piccolo's NYC

8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta A La Vodka$12.95
Your Choice of Pasta Served in a Homemade Vodka Sauce Infused with Fresh Basil and Tomato Cream
California Wrap$12.95
Mild Grilled Chicken, Lettuce , Tomato,Avocado & Mozzarella Cheese with Ranch Dressing
Cowboy Chipotle Burger$13.95
Juicy All Beef Burger in Spicy BBQ Sauce with Melted American Cheese, Fried Onions and Crispy Bacon
More about Piccolo's NYC
DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
Porcini$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
Arrabbiata$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, spicy EVOO.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Santa Panza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Santa Panza

1079 Broadway, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Panza Pizza$21.00
smoked scamorza, mozzarella,
fennel sausage, red onion, sage
Spring Ortolana Pizza$22.00
mozzarella, sunchokes, ramps, pesto, parmigiano
Pizza Special$21.00
pancetta, calabrian chili, red onions, tomato sauce, parmigiano
More about Santa Panza
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Mesculin greens tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette + topped with sliced mushrooms + cucumbers + cherry tomatoes and olives
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and white wine finished with fresh lemon juice served over linguini
More about Europa pizzeria
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fusilli Lunghi$23.00
fiddlehead ferns, spigarello, kale, basil pesto, pecorino. (vegetarian/nut-free)
Gnocchetti$23.00
fresh dumplings of semolina flour, potato, & fresh ricotta with a squash caponata, roma tomato, and scamorza.
Sautéed Broccolini$11.00
with calabrian chili, garlic, and ricotta salata. (gluten-free)
More about Aita
Fontana's of Brooklyn image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontana's of Brooklyn

2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M$14.25
EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE$10.95
HOUSE SALAD$6.95
More about Fontana's of Brooklyn
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale Caesar$16.00
with grated parmigiano reggiano and wood-fired garlic bread strips
Sopressata Pizza$21.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Try it with Mike's Hot Honey, it's delicious!
Margherita Pizza$18.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
More about Barboncino
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cavatelli$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
Linguine and Meatballs$18.00
linguine, beef & pork balls and tomato-basil sauce
Orecchiette$18.00
sausage ragout, roasted broccolini, pecorino cheese
More about Aita Trattoria
Barano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS

Barano

26 Broadway, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (7139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Linguine$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
More about Barano
Ammazzacaffè image

 

Ammazzacaffè

702 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
More about Ammazzacaffè
Union Pizza Works image

PIZZA

Union Pizza Works

423 Troutman Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Union Pizza Works
Battle Hill Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL

Battle Hill Tavern

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (138 reviews)
Takeout
More about Battle Hill Tavern
Faun image

STEAKS

Faun

606 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (546 reviews)
More about Faun
Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli

485 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (896 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick image

 

Roberta's Pizza Bushwick

261 Moore Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
More about Roberta's Pizza Bushwick
Fabbrica | The Factory image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Fabbrica | The Factory

34 N 6th St, BROOKLYN

Avg 3.5 (300 reviews)
More about Fabbrica | The Factory
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ

Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT

261 Moore St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (14937 reviews)
Takeout
More about Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT

