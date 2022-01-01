Brooklyn Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Brooklyn
More about Brooklyn Pizza Crew
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
758 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|The Brooklyn LG
|$20.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Cup & Char Grandma
|$28.50
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
|Grandma
|$25.50
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about Belli
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
|Fettuccine Funghi
|$17.00
Homemade fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce and Pecorino Romano.
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
More about Anthony’s Place
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
|$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
|Shrimps Scampi
|$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
More about Pecoraro Latteria
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicory Ceaser
|$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
|Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza
|$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Loreto
Loreto
280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Grilled Asparagus
|$11.00
FRIED SHALLOTS, LEMON JUICE
|Tartufata Pizza
|$23.00
WITH TRUFFLE CREAM, MUSHROOMS, SHAVED PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA
|Branzino al Forno
|$37.00
ROASTED BRANZINO, HERB SALSA
VERDE, GRILLED LEMON, WATERCRESS
More about Piccolo's NYC
Piccolo's NYC
8774B Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pasta A La Vodka
|$12.95
Your Choice of Pasta Served in a Homemade Vodka Sauce Infused with Fresh Basil and Tomato Cream
|California Wrap
|$12.95
Mild Grilled Chicken, Lettuce , Tomato,Avocado & Mozzarella Cheese with Ranch Dressing
|Cowboy Chipotle Burger
|$13.95
Juicy All Beef Burger in Spicy BBQ Sauce with Melted American Cheese, Fried Onions and Crispy Bacon
More about DELLAROCCO'S
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
|Porcini
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
|Arrabbiata
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, spicy EVOO.
More about Santa Panza
PIZZA • PASTA
Santa Panza
1079 Broadway, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Santa Panza Pizza
|$21.00
smoked scamorza, mozzarella,
fennel sausage, red onion, sage
|Spring Ortolana Pizza
|$22.00
mozzarella, sunchokes, ramps, pesto, parmigiano
|Pizza Special
|$21.00
pancetta, calabrian chili, red onions, tomato sauce, parmigiano
More about Europa pizzeria
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mesculin greens tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette + topped with sliced mushrooms + cucumbers + cherry tomatoes and olives
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and white wine finished with fresh lemon juice served over linguini
More about Aita
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fusilli Lunghi
|$23.00
fiddlehead ferns, spigarello, kale, basil pesto, pecorino. (vegetarian/nut-free)
|Gnocchetti
|$23.00
fresh dumplings of semolina flour, potato, & fresh ricotta with a squash caponata, roma tomato, and scamorza.
|Sautéed Broccolini
|$11.00
with calabrian chili, garlic, and ricotta salata. (gluten-free)
More about Fontana's of Brooklyn
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontana's of Brooklyn
2359 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M
|$14.25
|EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE
|$10.95
|HOUSE SALAD
|$6.95
More about Barboncino
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
with grated parmigiano reggiano and wood-fired garlic bread strips
|Sopressata Pizza
|$21.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Try it with Mike's Hot Honey, it's delicious!
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, basil and extra virgin olive oil
More about Aita Trattoria
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cavatelli
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, cherry tomato preserve, mozzarella
|Linguine and Meatballs
|$18.00
linguine, beef & pork balls and tomato-basil sauce
|Orecchiette
|$18.00
sausage ragout, roasted broccolini, pecorino cheese
More about Barano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • TAPAS
Barano
26 Broadway, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Linguine
|$24.00
House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs
More about Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Forcella La Pizza Di Napoli
485 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
More about Roberta's Pizza Bushwick
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick
261 Moore Street, Brooklyn
More about Fabbrica | The Factory
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Fabbrica | The Factory
34 N 6th St, BROOKLYN
More about Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
PIZZA • BBQ
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
261 Moore St, Brooklyn