Battle Hill Tavern
Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.
PIZZA • GRILL
686 6th Ave • $$
Location
686 6th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
