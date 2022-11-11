Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Barano

7,139 Reviews

$$

26 Broadway

BROOKLYN, NY 11249

Order Again

Beer

Three's Brewery Vliet Pilsner

$12.00

Other Half Hazy IPA

$12.00
Shacksbury Aldo Cider

Shacksbury Aldo Cider

$10.00

KCBC Oatmeal Stout

$12.00Out of stock

Transmitter BNY3 Dark Ale

$14.00

Blackberry Farm Classic Saison Can

$13.00Out of stock

Grado Plato Chocorubbica

$14.00Out of stock

Focal Banger IPA

$14.00

Alchemist Heady Topper IPA

$14.00Out of stock

Transmitter S2 Orange Lemongrass Ginger Saison

$13.00Out of stock

Grimm Weiss

$13.00

Baladin Birraria Le Leon Dark Ale

$13.00

Oktoberfest

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coke

Coke

$6.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Gingerale

Gingerale

$3.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Tonic

Tonic

$3.00

Btl Flat Water

$6.00

Btl Sparkling Water

$6.00

Poland Spring Water Bottle

$1.50

N/A Dolce

$10.00

N/A Gabbana

$10.00

Apps

Focaccia

$7.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.00

House made sourdough bread, topped with garlic, basil pesto + parmigiano

Giardinera

Giardinera

$6.00

House pickled vegetables, cauliflower, onions, garlic, peppers, jalapeño, celery + carrots

House Mozzarella

House Mozzarella

$12.00

House made mozzarella, served smoked or salted finished with extra virgin olive oil + sea salt

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$16.00

Our Friend Cesare Casella's prosciutto sliced to order and T.A.F

Arancini

$13.00

Crispy Pecorino + Black Pepper Risotto Balls, Lime Aioli

Mozzarella Stix

Mozzarella Stix

$13.00

Hand cut mozzarella breaded and quickly fired with spicy marinara

Dry Aged Beef Meatballs

Dry Aged Beef Meatballs

$18.00

Three dry aged beef meatballs, tomato, herbed ricotta + parmigiano

Brussel Sprout Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$15.00

Shaved and roasted Brussels sprouts, pear mostarda, honey mustard vinaigrette + shaved ricotta salata

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Heart of romaine lettuce, Chef Pedro's Caesar dressing (no anchovies), garlic croutons + parmigiano

Whole Artichoke

Whole Artichoke

$15.00

2 hour braised artichoke, with lemon, white wine, garlic + love, finished in the wood fired oven with breadcrumbs + parmigiano

Pasta

Spaghetti Chitarra

Spaghetti Chitarra

$22.00

House made spaghetti served tomato, basil, EVOO, parmigiano + a little chili

Linguine

Linguine

$24.00

House made linguine with manila clams, garlic, parsley, EVOO, white wine + breadcrumbs

Saffron Gigli

Saffron Gigli

$23.00

Saffron infused pasta, calabrian honey, pecorino, parmigiano stock and black pepper

Maccheroni alla Vodka

Maccheroni alla Vodka

$23.00

House made maccheroni, vodka sauce, pecorino

Cacio e Pepe Ravioli

Cacio e Pepe Ravioli

$22.00

Ravioli filled with ricotta, nutmeg, parmigiano, served caccio e pepe style with black pepper and pecorino *Ravioli not available Gluten Free. Gluten Free Maccheroni available*

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$25.00

House made tagliatelle pasta, braised dry aged beef, white wine, vegetables, tomato, parsley + parmigiano

Mushroom Raviolo

$26.00

Pizza

Slice Nonna Pizza

$4.75

Grandma Style Pizza, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Basil, Parmigiano

Dashpass Party Pack

Dashpass Party Pack

$52.00

DashPass Party Pack -Includes Choice of App: Caesar Salad or Brussel Sprout Salad or Garlic Bread -Includes Choice of One Large Pizza -Includes 3 Cannoli

Pizza Disco Party Pack

Pizza Disco Party Pack

$121.00

Pizza Disco Party Pack -Includes Choice of App: Caesar salad, Brussels sprout Salad or Garlic Bread -Includes Choice of Two Large Pizzas -Includes Choice of Pasta (serves 4) -Includes Choice of One Bottle of Wine

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella

Nduja Pizza

Nduja Pizza

$23.00

Tomato, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, calabrian honey

Vodka Pie

Vodka Pie

$21.00

Grandma giussepina's vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella + pecorino

Nonna Pie

Nonna Pie

$21.00

Grandma style pie, tomato, roasted garlic, basil + fresh mozzarella

Sausage + Rabe Pie

Sausage + Rabe Pie

$23.00

Broccoli rabe, heritage pork sausage, roasted garlic + mozzarella

GF Margherita Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$23.00

GF crust, tomato, basil, mozzarella

GF Nduja Pizza

GF Nduja Pizza

$26.00

Tomato, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, calabrian honey

GF Vodka Pie

GF Vodka Pie

$24.00

Grandma giussepina's vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella + pecorino

GF Sausage + Rabe Pie

$26.00

Mains

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$28.00

7oz breaded + pounded chicken breast, with tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil + parmigiano

Milanese

Milanese

$27.00

7oz, pounded + breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomato, red onion, + lemon dressing

Branzino

Branzino

$34.00

Wood Roasted Branzino, Roasted + Raw and Pureed Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Herbs, Charred Lemon

Dry Aged Ny Strip

Dry Aged Ny Strip

$36.00

Roasted NY strip, salsa verde, herb roasted potatoes

12 oz Ribeye

$41.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
Torta Cioccolata

Torta Cioccolata

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate cake, almond crust, whipped cream and cocoa nib (Gluten Free)

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Olive Oil Cake, Apple & Raisin Compote, Whipped Marscapone

Zeppoli

Zeppoli

$12.00

Ricotta zeppoli tossed in sugar and served with creme anglaise

Cannoli

$6.00

One per Order - Chocolate, Candied Fruit, Ricotta, Marscapone Filling in a House-made Cannoli Shell

Apple Crumble

$12.00

Cook At Home

1lb Fresh Pasta

$12.00

Sauces / Cook At Home

$6.00

Pizza Kit

$12.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Barano is South Williamsburg’s wood fired seasonal Italian restaurant by Chef Albert DiMeglio. He has taken his experience over the many years of working in Italy, Windows on the World, Le Cirque, Osteria del Circo and last but not least Rubirosa, and put his spin on the classic dishes he grew up on. Our menu is centered around our wood fired oven, pizza, handmade pastas, natural wine and craft cocktails.

26 Broadway, BROOKLYN, NY 11249

