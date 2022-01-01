Williamsburg - South Side breakfast spots you'll love


12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Labaneh$7.00
Falafel & Tahini$7.00
Hummus Falafel$16.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Shredded Cabbage, B&B Pickles, Kewpie Mayo, “Big Marties” Sesame Bun
Green Salad$16.00
Fancy Ranch, Fresh Herbs, Toasted Almonds, Pine Nuts
Sunday Pancakes - Double$19.00
A Double Stack of our Sunday Pancakes with Maple Hazelnut Praline and a pat of Brown Butter
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Two Hands - Williamsburg image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - Williamsburg

262 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Açaí Bowl$13.00
frozen acai topped with granola, toasted pepitas, coconut, bee pollen & seasonal fruit
Brassicas Bowl$15.50
charred broccolini, brussels sprouts, kale, hummus, soft poached egg, avocado, pickled shallots, buzz chili & seeds [gf]
BLAT$13.50
bacon, arugula, avocado and tomato with spicy aioli and spicy relish on sourdough
More about Two Hands - Williamsburg
Gertie image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Gertie

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAGEL + SCHMEAR$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
GREEK-ISH SALAD$14.00
Arugula, Broccoli, Feta, Marinated Cucumbers + Olives with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette
TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB$15.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
More about Gertie
Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas image

 

Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas

255 Berry St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Caffe Valencia Beer Wine & Tapas





