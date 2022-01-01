Latin American
Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg
2,283 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Harvesting homemade arepas in NYC since 2003 along with the best rum bar!
Location
291 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santo Parque - 232 North 12th Street
No Reviews
232 North 12th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurant
El Castillo de Jagua 2 - 521 Grand Street
No Reviews
521 Grand Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant