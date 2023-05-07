Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Norm’s Pizza - Downtonwn BK

76 Reviews

$

345 ADAMS STREET

Brooklyn, NY 11201

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$24.00

California Tomato Sauce, topped with Romano and Grande Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$28.00

California Tomato Sauce topped with Sicilian Oregano, Pecorino, Grande Mozzarella, and Ezzo Pepperoni.

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$32.00

Homage to the Neopolitan Classic, topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, California Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Grana, and a pinch of Sicilian Oregano.

FOOD

18” Pies

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$28.00

California Tomato Sauce topped with Sicilian Oregano, Pecorino, Grande Mozzarella, and Ezzo Pepperoni.

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$24.00

California Tomato Sauce, topped with Romano and Grande Mozzarella.

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$32.00

Homage to the Neopolitan Classic, topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, California Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Grana, and a pinch of Sicilian Oregano.

Vodka Pie

Vodka Pie

$30.00

Naturally Leavened Crust. Topped w/ House-Made Vodka Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, American Grana, & Fresh Mozzarella.

Supreme Pie

Supreme Pie

$35.00

Naturally Leavened Crust. Topped w/ Aged Mozzarella, Romano, Sicilian Oregano, California Tomato, Charred Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Hatch Green Chiles.

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$18.00
White Pie

White Pie

$30.00

Naturally Leavened Crust. Topped w/ Lemon Zest-Ricotta, Aged Mozzarella, American Grana, Chopped Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, & Parsley.

Sicilian Pies

Naturally Leavened Sicilian-Style Dough. Topped Caramelized Mozzarella, Romano, Sicilian Oregano, & California Tomato Sauce.
Sicilian

Sicilian

$28.00
Sicilian Pepperoni

Sicilian Pepperoni

$35.00

Other

Test Item

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Vodka

$1.00
Garlic Knots (includes Sauce)

Garlic Knots (includes Sauce)

$3.00

Our naturally leavened garlic knots are tossed in garlic confit, chopped parsley, and romano cheese.

Plates & Napkins

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fresca!

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Brooklyn Best - Can

$3.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Norm’s Serves the Classic New York Slice: Sometimes Perfect, Always Great.

Website

Location

345 ADAMS STREET, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Consumer pic
Norm's Pizza image
Norm's Pizza image

