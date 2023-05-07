Pizza
Norm’s Pizza - Downtonwn BK
76 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Norm’s Serves the Classic New York Slice: Sometimes Perfect, Always Great.
Location
345 ADAMS STREET, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery