View gallery
American

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

36 Reviews

$$$$

372 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Snacks

Olives

$10.00

Nuts

$7.00

Radishes

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Mackerel Dip

$16.00

Cheese Selection

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gage & Tollner is an historic oyster and chop house located in Downtown Brooklyn, originally opened in 1879 and reopened in 2021.

Website

Location

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club image
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
