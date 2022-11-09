Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sophie's Cuban Brooklyn Heights

665 Reviews

$$

27 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Pudding
Breaded Chicken
Choose 3 Empanadas

Sophie's Homemade Empanadas

Our delicious Empanadas have been an NYC favorite for over 23 years!
Cheese

Cheese

$3.49

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Beef

Beef

$3.49

Contains Gluten.

Chicken

Chicken

$3.49

Contains Gluten. Egg.

Spinach and Cheese

Spinach and Cheese

$3.49

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Guava and Cheese Empanada

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$3.49

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Homemade Empanada Specials

Your favorite Sophie's Empanadas, now by the dozen in a cute box.

Choose 3 Empanadas

$10.49

Choose 6 Empanadas

$19.29

Choose a Dozen Empanadas

$35.99

Other Appetizers

Mashed Potatoes, stuffed with a savory chicken filling, deep fried. Need we say more? Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg.
Stuffed Potato W/ Chicken

Stuffed Potato W/ Chicken

$4.29

Contains Dairy.

Yuca Croquette W/ Pork

$3.39

Ham Croq.

$2.49

Entrees

All of our Entrees include your choice of any 3 sides or salads!
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$12.99

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$14.99

Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalapenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomatoes sauteed in a yummy vinegar-based sauce.

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

$14.99
Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$14.99

1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection

Salmon

Salmon

$16.99

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$16.99

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Shredded Beef Stew

Shredded Beef Stew

$14.99

Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

$12.99

No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.

Steak And Onions

$14.99

Spring Salad With Chicken

$12.99

Sophie's Favorites

Chicken Fricasse

$13.99

Sandwiches

El Cubano- The Cuban

El Cubano- The Cuban

$10.99

Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten

Pernil with a Twist

Pernil with a Twist

$11.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Roast Pork Sandwich

Roast Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, and Onions. Contains Gluten

Fried Pork Sandwich

$10.99
Baked Chicken Sand.

Baked Chicken Sand.

$10.99

Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$10.99

NYC's favorite Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomtaoes, Potatostick chips, and Mayo. Contains Gluten

Breaded Chicken Sand.

Breaded Chicken Sand.

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$4.99
White RIce

White RIce

$4.99
Moro RIce

Moro RIce

$6.49
Beans

Beans

$5.49

We serve our black beans everyday paying to tribute to Cuba's favorite legume! Like Red beans? Try our famous Moro rice!

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.99
Green Plantains

Green Plantains

$4.99
Yuca With Garlic

Yuca With Garlic

$5.99
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$5.99
Avocado

Avocado

$3.99

One Portion = Half Avocado

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Container

$0.50+

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

White Bean & Avocado

White Bean & Avocado

Chickpea and Parsley

Chickpea and Parsley

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette

Side of Onions

$1.25

Beverages

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Coke Zero

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Ginger Ale

$1.79

Fanta Orange

$1.79

Pepsi

$1.79

Selzter

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.79

Malta India

$2.99

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Postabon

$2.99

Colombiana

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Snapple

Large Water

$2.99

Homemade Juices

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.79

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.79

Tropical Fruit Shakes

Mango

$5.49

Passion Fruit

$5.49

Papaya

$5.49

Guanabana

$5.49

Sophie's Cafe

Small Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Large Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Small Americano

$3.50

Large Americano

$4.00

Cortadito

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Tea

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Iced Coffee with Milk

$5.25

Dessert

Tres Leches

$6.49

Flan

$4.79

Rice Pudding

$4.79

Bread Pudding

$6.49

Natilla

$4.29

Cheesecake-Passion Fruit

$4.79

Sophie's Signature Sauces

Green Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.50
Dressing

Dressing

$0.50
Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

8oz Jar Green Sauce

$5.99

Catering Packages

Small Package

$200.00

Buffet style catering option which includes one protein + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 10.

Medium Package

$400.00

Buffet style catering option which includes choice of 2 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 20.

Large Package

$600.00

Buffet style catering option which includes 3 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 30.

Al La Carte

Buffet style catering option that include your choice of any protein or veggie option. Serves 10-20.

Grilled Chicken (Al La Carte)

$120.00+

Spicy Grilled Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Baked Chicken (A la Carte)

$100.00+

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Baked Salmon (A la Carte)

$140.00+

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Pernil (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Shredded Beef Stew (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Vegetable Medley (A la Carte)

$100.00+

Platters

Looking for snacks or desserts for your event? We have the platter for you!

Party Sized Empanadas

$75.00

Party Sized Potatoes

$75.00

Sandwich Platter

$125.00

Sandwich Platter- Feeds 10

Flan Platter

$65.00

Tres Leches Platter

$100.00

Fruit Salad Platter

$50.00+

Catering Salads

Catering style salad options. Serves 10-20.

Green Salad (Catering)

$50.00+

White Bean & Avocado (Catering)

$50.00+

Chickpea Salad (Catering)

$50.00+

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette (Catering)

$50.00+

Catering Sides

Catering style side options. Serves 10-20.

Yellow Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

White Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

Moro Rice (Catering)

$60.00+

Beans (Catering)

$60.00+

Sweet Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Green Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Yuca with Garlic (Catering)

$50.00+

Steamed Vegetables (Catering)

$50.00+

Avocado (Catering)

$60.00+

Signature Sauces & Extras

Need extras? We got you covered!
Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$24.00

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! These 12 oz classic squeeze bottles are convenient, easy to use, and re-usable!

Mojito Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

Salad Dressing Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

1 set of Wire Rack, Tray & Chafing Fuel

$10.00

Catering Beverages

Coke.

$2.00

Diet Coke.

$2.00

Coke Zero.

$2.00

Sprite.

$2.00

Ginger Ale.

$2.00

Fanta Orange.

$2.00

Fanta Grape.

$2.00

Seltzer.

$2.00

Bottled Water.

$2.00

Malta India

$2.99

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Postabon

$2.99

Colombiana

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Snapple

Large Water

$2.99

Sophie's Lemonade

$4.00

Fruit Shakes

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$5.50
Mango

Mango

$5.50
Guanabana

Guanabana

$5.50
Papaya

Papaya

$5.50

Packing Instructions

Please Include Utensils/Napkins

Restaurant info

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

Location

27 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Sophie's Cuban image
Sophie's Cuban image

