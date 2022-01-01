TALEA Beer Co.
TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.
87 Richardson Street
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
