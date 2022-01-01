Go
TALEA Beer Co.

TALEA is a woman-founded brewery pouring easy-to-love hazy IPAs and fruited sours. We're currently open for pickup and delivery from the brewery. Our taproom will open soon where you can visit us for a tour & tasting experience, to try a flight of our new releases, or to pick up coffee and beer in our retail shop.

87 Richardson Street

Popular Items

Marine Layer - 4pk$20.00
Hazy West Coast IPA, 7.2%
Pine, berry bush, grapefruit peel
Hops: Strata, Centennial
Sun Up - 4 pk$20.00
Hazy IPA, 6.5%
Pineapple push pop, mango smoothie
Hops: Mosaic and Idaho 7; Brewed with milk sugar
Lush + Juicy + Bright
6.5% ABV
Pink Berry Punch - 4 pk$24.00
Sour Ale, 6%
Barbie's Dream Beer
Brewed with Strawberry, raspberry, pink guava
Raspberry Peach Tart Deco - 4 pk$22.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Guava panna cotta, passionfruit cream,
very berry captain crunch
Brewed with raspberry, peach, milk sugar
Blackberry Crush - 4pk$22.00
Gose, 5.2%
Tart & margarita-inspired with salt
Brewed with blackberry and pink Himilayan sea salt
5.2% ABV
Mixed Berry Tart Deco - 4 pk$24.00
Sour IPA, 7.5%
Passionfruit gelato, raspberry glacé
Brewed with raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, milk sugar
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
