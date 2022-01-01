Hotel Delmano

Go
82 Berry St.

Popular Items

St. Helen’s$14.00
vodka, mint, lemon, lime, served tall.
San Francisco Handshake$14.00
thyme infused gin, st germain, lemon, fernet branca. served on the rocks.
Ninety Nine Roses$14.00
london dry gin, orchard pear, ginger, lemon. rose water. served on the rocks.
The Alibi$14.00
pineapple infused tequila, cinnamon, vanilla, lime, molé bitters. served on the rocks
Margarita$13.00
Frozen Painkiller$14.00
rums, pineapple, orange, coconut, served frozen with grated nutmeg.
Espresso Martini$14.00
vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla
Devil’s Garden$14.00
chipotle infused mezcal, tequila, cynar, lime, bitters, mint, on the rocks
Aperol Spritz$12.00
Perro Y Gato$14.00
mezcal, tequila, carrot, habenero, lemon, cilantro
Location

82 Berry St.

Brooklyn NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
