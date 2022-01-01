Kilo Bravo
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
180 N 10th • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
180 N 10th
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
16 Handles
Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.
Brooklyn Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Tailgate Brooklyn
Come in and enjoy!!
Bar Blondeau
Enjoy!